About the Cloudflare One Client

The Cloudflare One Client (formerly WARP) securely and privately sends traffic from your devices to Cloudflare's global network, where Cloudflare Gateway can apply advanced web filtering. The Cloudflare One Client also enables you to use posture checks in Access and Gateway policies so that you can check a device's health before it connects to corporate applications.

How the Cloudflare One Client works

The Cloudflare One Client is a device client that builds proxy tunnels using either Wireguard or MASQUE, and builds a DNS proxy using DNS-over-HTTPS. The Cloudflare One Client supports all major operating systems, all common forms of endpoint management tooling, and has a robust series of management parameters and profiles to accurately scope the needs of a diverse user base.

The Cloudflare One Client consists of:

Graphical User Interface (GUI): Control panel that allows end users to view the client's status and perform actions such as connecting or disconnecting.

WARP daemon (or service): Core background component responsible for establishing secure tunnels (using WireGuard or MASQUE) and handling all client functionality on your device.

For more information on how the Cloudflare One Client routes traffic, refer to the client architecture page and watch the video below.

Chapters Introduction and WARP GUI Basics 0s

Consumer vs. Corporate WARP 57s

Device Profiles Explained 1m35s

WARP Operating Modes 2m12s

Split Tunneling 3m44s

Conclusion 4m56s

Installation details

The GUI and daemon (or service) have different names and are stored in the following locations:

Windows Windows Service / Daemon C:\Program Files\Cloudflare\Cloudflare WARP\warp-svc.exe GUI application C:\Program Files\Cloudflare\Cloudflare WARP\Cloudflare WARP.exe Logs Location Daemon C:\ProgramData\Cloudflare\

GUI Logs C:\Users\<USER>.WARP\AppData\Local

or

%LOCALAPPDATA%\Cloudflare

macOS macOS Service / Daemon /Applications/Cloudflare WARP.app/Contents/Resources/CloudflareWARP GUI application /Applications/Cloudflare WARP.app/Contents/MacOS/Cloudflare WARP Logs Location Daemon /Library/Application Support/Cloudflare/ GUI Logs ~/Library/Logs/Cloudflare/

Linux Linux Service / Daemon /bin/warp-svc GUI application /bin/warp-taskbar Logs Location /var/log/cloudflare-warp/

/var/lib/cloudflare-warp

Along with the Cloudflare One Client GUI and daemon, warp-cli and warp-diag are also installed on the machine and added to the system path for use from any terminal session.

warp-diag is a command-line diagnostics tool that collects logs, configuration details, and connectivity data from the Cloudflare One Client to help troubleshoot issues.

warp-cli is the command-line interface (CLI) for managing and configuring the Cloudflare One Client, allowing users to connect, disconnect, and adjust settings programmatically.

Key benefits of using the Cloudflare One Client

Deploying the Cloudflare One Client significantly enhances your organization's security and visibility within Cloudflare Zero Trust:

Client modes

The Cloudflare One Client offers flexible operating modes to suit your specific needs. The client can control device traffic as a full proxy, manage only DNS traffic as a DNS proxy, or both. The Cloudflare One Client is the most common method for sending user device traffic through Cloudflare Gateway for filtering and decryption.

Next steps