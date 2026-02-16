You can run traceroutes to analyze the hop-by-hop Internet path and latency between Cloudflare's network and your network.

To run a traceroute from a specific Cloudflare data center to your network:

Log in to Cloudflare One > Insights. Go to Network health > WAN connector health. Find the tunnel for the traceroute. Select the three dots > Traceroute details.

You can access detailed data from the traceroute, including: