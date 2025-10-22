 Skip to content
External Evaluation rules

With Cloudflare Access, you can create Allow or Block policies which evaluate the user based on custom criteria. This is done by adding an External Evaluation rule to your policy. The External Evaluation selector requires two values:

  • Evaluate URL — the API endpoint containing your business logic.
  • Keys URL — the key that Access uses to verify that the response came from your API

After the user authenticates with your identity provider, Access sends the user's identity to the external API at Evaluate URL. The external API returns a True or False response to Access, which will then allow or deny access to the user. To protect against man-in-the-middle attacks, Access signs all requests with your Access account key and checks that responses are signed by the key at Keys URL.

You can set up External Evaluation rules using any API service, but to get started quickly we recommend using Cloudflare Workers.

Set up external API and key with Cloudflare Workers

Prerequisites

1. Create a new Worker

  1. Open a terminal and clone our example project.

    Terminal window
    npm create cloudflare@latest my-worker -- --template https://github.com/cloudflare/workers-access-external-auth-example

  2. Go to the project directory.

    Terminal window
    cd my-worker

  3. Create a Workers KV namespace to store the key. The binding name should be KV if you want to run the example as written.

    Terminal window
    npx wrangler kv namespace create "KV"

    The command will output the binding name and KV namespace ID, for example

      [[kv_namespaces]]
       binding = "KV"
       id = "YOUR_KV_NAMESPACE_ID"

  4. Open the Wrangler configuration file in an editor and insert the following:

    • [[kv_namespaces]]: Add the output generated in the previous step.
    • <TEAM_NAME>: your Cloudflare Zero Trust team name.
{
  "name": "my-worker",
  "workers_dev": true,
  "compatibility_date": "2024-08-06",
  "main": "index.js",
  "kv_namespaces": [
    {
      "binding": "KV",
      "id": "YOUR_KV_NAMESPACE_ID"
    }
  ],
  "vars": {
    "TEAM_DOMAIN": "<TEAM_NAME>.cloudflareaccess.com",
    "DEBUG": false
  }
}

2. Program your business logic

  1. Open index.js and modify the externalEvaluation function to perform logic on any identity-based data sent by Access.

  1. Deploy the Worker to Cloudflare's global network.

    Terminal window
    npx wrangler deploy

The Worker will be deployed to your *.workers.dev subdomain at my-worker.<YOUR_SUBDOMAIN>.workers.dev.

3. Generate a key

To generate an RSA private/public key pair:

  1. Open a browser and go to https://my-worker.<YOUR_SUBDOMAIN>.workers.dev/keys.

  2. (Optional) Verify that the key has been stored in the KV namespace:

    1. In the Cloudflare dashboard, go to the Workers KV page. Go to Workers KV
    2. Select View next to my-worker-KV.

Other key formats (such as DSA) are not supported at this time.

4. Create an External Evaluation rule

  1. In Zero Trust, go to Access > Policies.

  2. Edit an existing policy or select Add a policy.

  3. Add the following rule to your policy:

Rule TypeSelectorEvaluate URLKeys URL
IncludeExternal Evaluationhttps://my-worker.<YOUR_SUBDOMAIN>.workers.dev/https://my-worker.<YOUR_SUBDOMAIN>.workers.dev/keys/

  1. Save the policy.

  2. Go to Access > Applications and edit the application for which you want to apply the External Evaluation rule.

  3. In the Policies tab, add the policy that contains the External Evaluation rule.

  4. Select Save application.

When a user logs in to your application, Access will now check their email, device, location, and other identity-based data against your business logic.

Troubleshooting the Worker

To debug your External Evaluation rule:

  1. Go to your Worker directory.

    Terminal window
    cd my-worker

  2. Open the Wrangler configuration file in an editor and set the debug variable to TRUE.

  3. Deploy your changes.

    Terminal window
    npx wrangler deploy

  4. Next, start a session to output realtime logs from your Worker.

    Terminal window
    wrangler tail -f pretty

  5. Log in to your Access application.

    The session logs should show an incoming and outgoing JWT. The incoming JWT was sent by Access to the Worker API, while the outgoing JWT was sent by the Worker back to Access.

  6. To decode the contents of a JWT, you can copy the token into jwt.io.

    The incoming JWT should contain the user's identity data. The outgoing JWT should look similar to:

    JavaScript
    {
    "success": true,
    "iat": 1655409315,
    "exp": 1655409375,
    "nonce": "9J2E9Xg6wYj8tlnA5MV4Zgp6t8rzmS0Q"
    }

    Access checks the outgoing JWT for all of the following criteria:

    • Token was signed by Keys URL.
    • Expiration date has not elapsed.
    • API returns "success": true.
    • nonce is unchanged from the incoming JWT. The nonce value is unique per request.

    If any condition fails, the External Evaluation rule evaluates to false.