External Evaluation rules
With Cloudflare Access, you can create Allow or Block policies which evaluate the user based on custom criteria. This is done by adding an External Evaluation rule to your policy. The External Evaluation selector requires two values:
- Evaluate URL — the API endpoint containing your business logic.
- Keys URL — the key that Access uses to verify that the response came from your API
After the user authenticates with your identity provider, Access sends the user's identity to the external API at Evaluate URL. The external API returns a True or False response to Access, which will then allow or deny access to the user. To protect against man-in-the-middle attacks, Access signs all requests with your Access account key and checks that responses are signed by the key at Keys URL.
You can set up External Evaluation rules using any API service, but to get started quickly we recommend using Cloudflare Workers.
- Workers account
- Install npm ↗
- Install Node.js ↗
- Application protected by Access
-
Open a terminal and clone our example project.
-
Go to the project directory.
-
Create a Workers KV namespace to store the key. The binding name should be
KVif you want to run the example as written.
The command will output the binding name and KV namespace ID, for example
-
Open the Wrangler configuration file in an editor and insert the following:
[[kv_namespaces]]: Add the output generated in the previous step.
<TEAM_NAME>: your Cloudflare Zero Trust team name.
-
- Open
index.jsand modify the
externalEvaluationfunction to perform logic on any identity-based data sent by Access.
-
Deploy the Worker to Cloudflare's global network.
The Worker will be deployed to your
*.workers.dev subdomain at
my-worker.<YOUR_SUBDOMAIN>.workers.dev.
To generate an RSA private/public key pair:
-
Open a browser and go to
https://my-worker.<YOUR_SUBDOMAIN>.workers.dev/keys.
-
(Optional) Verify that the key has been stored in the
KVnamespace:
- In the Cloudflare dashboard, go to the Workers KV page. Go to Workers KV
- Select View next to
my-worker-KV.
Other key formats (such as DSA) are not supported at this time.
-
In Zero Trust ↗, go to Access > Policies.
-
Edit an existing policy or select Add a policy.
-
Add the following rule to your policy:
|Rule Type
|Selector
|Evaluate URL
|Keys URL
|Include
|External Evaluation
https://my-worker.<YOUR_SUBDOMAIN>.workers.dev/
https://my-worker.<YOUR_SUBDOMAIN>.workers.dev/keys/
-
Save the policy.
-
Go to Access > Applications and edit the application for which you want to apply the External Evaluation rule.
-
In the Policies tab, add the policy that contains the External Evaluation rule.
-
Select Save application.
When a user logs in to your application, Access will now check their email, device, location, and other identity-based data against your business logic.
To debug your External Evaluation rule:
-
Go to your Worker directory.
-
Open the Wrangler configuration file in an editor and set the
debugvariable to
TRUE.
-
Deploy your changes.
-
Next, start a session to output realtime logs from your Worker.
-
Log in to your Access application.
The session logs should show an incoming and outgoing JWT. The incoming JWT was sent by Access to the Worker API, while the outgoing JWT was sent by the Worker back to Access.
-
To decode the contents of a JWT, you can copy the token into jwt.io ↗.
The incoming JWT should contain the user's identity data. The outgoing JWT should look similar to:
Access checks the outgoing JWT for all of the following criteria:
- Token was signed by Keys URL.
- Expiration date has not elapsed.
- API returns
"success": true.
nonceis unchanged from the incoming JWT. The
noncevalue is unique per request.
If any condition fails, the External Evaluation rule evaluates to false.
