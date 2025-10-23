Cloudflare Zero Trust can integrate with Kolide to require that users connect to certain applications from managed devices. This service-to-service posture check uses the WARP client to read endpoint data from Kolide. Devices are identified by their serial numbers. If multiple devices have the same serial number, Cloudflare cannot accurately match a WARP device with a third-party provider device. You must ensure that each of your devices has a unique serial number.

Prerequisites

Kolide agent is deployed on the device.

Cloudflare WARP client is deployed on the device. For a list of supported modes and operating systems, refer to Service providers.

Set up Kolide as a service provider

1. Create a Client Secret in Kolide

Log in to your Kolide dashboard. Select your profile and go to Settings > Developers. Select Create New Key. Enter a Key Name and select Save. Copy the Secret token to a safe place. This will be your Client Secret.

2. Add Kolide as a service provider

In Zero Trust ↗ , go to Settings > WARP Client. Scroll down to Third-party service provider integrations and select Add new. Select Kolide. Enter any name for the provider. This name will be used throughout the dashboard to reference this connection.

Enter the Client secret you noted down above. Choose a Polling frequency for how often Cloudflare Zero Trust should query Kolide for information. Select Test and save.

3. Configure the posture check

In Zero Trust ↗ , go to Settings > WARP Client > Service provider checks. Select Add new. Select the Kolide provider. Enter any name for the posture check. Configure the attributes required for the device to pass the posture check. Select Save. To test, go to Logs > Posture and verify that the service provider posture check is returning the expected results.

You can now use this posture check in a device posture policy.

Device posture attributes

Device posture data is gathered from the Kolide K2 API ↗.