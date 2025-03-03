Manage users in your directory
Email Security allows you to view and manage the impersonation registry status of your users directory.
Go to your directory and select Users.
To add a single user to the registry:
- Select the name you want to add.
- Select the three dots > Add to registry.
To add multiple users to the registry at once:
- Select the names you want to add to the registry.
- Select the Action dropdown list.
- Select Add to registry.
Email Security allows you to remove users from the registry.
To remove a single user from the registry:
- Select the name you want to remove.
- Select the three dots > Remove from registry.
To remove multiple users from the registry at once:
- Select the names you want to remove from the registry.
- Select the Action dropdown list.
- Select Remove from registry.
To edit a user in the Microsoft directory:
- Under Display name, select the user you want to edit.
- Select Edit: Enter a Secondary email.
- Select Save.
You can filter the list of users by registered and unregistered.
A user is registered when they are added to the impersonation registry. A user is unregistered when they are not part of the impersonation registry.
To filter the impersonation registry:
Select the Impersonation registry dropdown, and choose one of the following:
- All: To view registered and unregistered users.
- Registered: To view registered users.
- Unregistered: To view unregistered users.
To filter users:
Select the Users dropdown, and choose one of the following:
- All: To view users in groups and not in groups.
- Users in groups: To view users in groups.
- Users not in groups: To view users not in groups.