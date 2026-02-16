Use Cloudflare WAN (formerly Magic WAN) analytics to monitor site performance and troubleshoot issues.

Use these options to gather information at the start of your troubleshooting workflow. Then, use more detailed network data collection and analysis to identify the root cause.

View your entire network at a glance in Network overview (beta)

Analyze network traffic over time in Network Analytics

Perform more detailed troubleshooting with: Traceroutes Packet captures



Network overview (beta)

Network overview (beta) shows the connectivity status and traffic analytics for all Cloudflare WAN sites. Use it when you receive an alert, start troubleshooting, or perform routine monitoring.

For details, refer to Network health.

Network Analytics

Network Analytics provides detailed analytics on your Cloudflare WAN traffic over time. You can filter data by traffic characteristics and review traffic trends over time.

For details, refer to Cloudflare WAN Network Analytics.

Traceroutes

Traceroutes provide a hop-by-hop breakdown of the Internet path network traffic follows from Cloudflare's network to your network.

For details, refer to Traceroutes.

Packet captures

Packet captures allow you to analyze the raw packet data your network sends to and receives from Cloudflare's network.

For details, refer to packet captures.

Query analytics with GraphQL

GraphQL Analytics provides a GraphQL API to query raw JSON data for your Cloudflare WAN traffic analytics. You can ingest this data into a Security Information and Event Management (SIEM) tool or another platform for further analysis.