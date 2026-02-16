Cloudflare WAN (formerly Magic WAN) supports Cloudflare Network Interconnect (CNI) for direct connectivity to the Cloudflare network.

Cloudflare Network Interconnect (CNI) allows you to connect your network infrastructure directly with Cloudflare — rather than using the public Internet — for a more reliable and secure experience. With CNI, you can bring Cloudflare's full suite of network functions to your physical network edge.

For more information about Network Interconnect, refer to the Cloudflare Network Interconnect documentation.