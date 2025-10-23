Salesforce (OIDC)

This guide covers how to configure Salesforce ↗ as an OpenID Connect (OIDC) application in Cloudflare Zero Trust.

Prerequisites

An identity provider configured in Cloudflare Zero Trust

Admin access to a Salesforce account

1. Add a SaaS application to Cloudflare Zero Trust

In Zero Trust ↗ , go to Access > Applications. Select SaaS. For Application, select Salesforce. For the authentication protocol, select OIDC. Select Add application. In Scopes, select the attributes that you want Access to send in the ID token. In Redirect URLs, enter the callback URL obtained from Salesforce ( https://<your-domain>.my.salesforce.com/services/authcallback/<URL Suffix> ). Refer to Add a SSO provider to Salesforce for instructions on obtaining this value. (Optional) Enable Proof of Key Exchange (PKCE) ↗ if the protocol is supported by your IdP. PKCE will be performed on all login attempts. Copy the following values: Client ID

Client Secret

Authorization endpoint

Token endpoint

User info endpoint Configure Access policies for the application. (Optional) In Experience settings, configure App Launcher settings by turning on Enable App in App Launcher and, in App Launcher URL, entering https://<your-domain>.my.salesforce.com . Save the application.

2. Add a SSO provider to Salesforce

In Salesforce, go to Setup. In the Quick Find box, enter auth and select Auth providers. Select New. For the provider type, select OpenID Connect. Enter a name for the SSO provider (for example, Cloudflare Access ). Fill in the following fields with values obtained from Cloudflare Access: Consumer Key : Client ID

: Client ID Consumer Secret : Client Secret

: Client Secret Authorize Endpoint URL : Authorization endpoint

: Authorization endpoint Token endpoint URL : Token endpoint

: Token endpoint User Info Endpoint URL : User info endpoint

: User info endpoint Token Issuer: Issuer (Optional) Enable Use Proof Key for Code Exchange if you enabled it in Access. In Default Scopes, enter a space-separated list of the scopes you configured in Access (for example, openid email profile groups ). Select Save. Copy the Callback URL: https://<your-domain>.my.salesforce.com/services/authcallback/<URL Suffix> In Zero Trust, paste the Callback URL into the Redirect URL field.

To test the integration, open an incognito browser window and go to the Test-Only Initialization URL ( https://<your-domain>.my.salesforce.com/services/auth/test/<URL Suffix> )

3. Enable Single Sign-On in Salesforce

Enable Cloudflare Access as an identity provider on your Salesforce domain: In the Quick Find box, enter domain and select My Domain. In Authentication Configuration, select Edit. In Authentication Service, turn on the Cloudflare Access provider. (Optional) To require users to login with Cloudflare Access: In the Quick Find box, enter single sign-on and select Single Sign-On Settings. Turn on Disable login with Salesforce credentials.