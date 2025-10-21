Install certificate manually
If your device does not support certificate installation via WARP, you can manually install a Cloudflare certificate. You must add the certificate to both the system keychain and to individual application stores. These steps must be performed on each new device that is to be subject to HTTP filtering.
Zero Trust will only inspect traffic using installed certificates set to Available and In-Use.
First, generate and download a Cloudflare certificate. The certificate is available in both
.pem and
.crt file format. Certain applications require the certificate to be in a specific file type, so ensure you download the most appropriate file for your use case.
- In Zero Trust ↗, go to Settings > Resources.
- In Certificates, select Manage.
- Select the certificate you want to download.
- Depending on which format you want, choose Download .pem and/or Download .crt.
Alternatively, you can download and install a certificate using WARP. WARP will add the certificates to the device's system certificate store in
installed_certs/<certificate_id>.pem.
To verify your download, use a terminal to check that the downloaded certificate's hash matches the thumbprint listed under Certificate thumbprint. For example:
Some applications require a certificate formatted in the
.cer file type. You can convert your downloaded certificate using OpenSSL ↗:
- Install OpenSSL ↗.
- Download a Cloudflare certificate in
.pemformat.
- In a terminal, convert the certificate to DER format with the
.cerfile type:
- Install OpenSSL for Windows ↗.
- Download a Cloudflare certificate in
.pemformat.
- In a PowerShell terminal, convert the certificate to DER format with the
.cerfile type:
In macOS, you can choose the keychain in which you want to install the certificate. Each keychain impacts which users will be affected by trusting the root certificate.
|Keychain
|Access scope
|login
|The logged in user
|Local Items
|Users with access to cached iCloud passwords
|System
|All users on the system
To install a Cloudflare certificate in macOS, you can use either the Keychain Access application or a terminal. Both methods require you to download a certificate in
.crt format.
- Download a Cloudflare certificate.
- Open the
.crtfile in Keychain Access. If prompted, enter your local password.
- In Keychain, choose the access option that suits your needs and select Add.
- In the list of certificates, locate the newly installed certificate. Keychain Access will mark this certificate as not trusted. Right-click the certificate and select Get Info.
- Select Trust. Under When using this certificate, select Always Trust.
- Open the
The root certificate is now installed and ready to be used.
- Download a Cloudflare certificate.
- Open Terminal.
- Add the certificate to your keychain:
This keychain will allow all users on the system access to the certificate. If you want to install the certificate to a different keychain, replace
System.keychain with the name of that keychain.
- Update the OpenSSL CA Store to include the Cloudflare certificate:
The root certificate is now installed and ready to be used.
Windows offers two locations to install the certificate, each impacting which users will be affected by trusting the root certificate.
|Store location
|Access scope
|Current User Store
|The logged in user
|Local Machine Store
|All users on the system
- Download a Cloudflare certificate.
- Right-click the certificate file.
- Select Open. If a security warning appears, choose Open to proceed.
- The Certificate window will appear. Select Install Certificate.
- Now choose a Store Location. If a security warning appears, choose Yes to proceed.
- On the next screen, select Browse.
- In the list, choose the Trusted Root Certification Authorities store.
- Select OK, then select Finish.
The root certificate is now installed and ready to be used.
The location where the root certificate should be installed is different depending on your Linux distribution. Follow the specific instructions for your distribution.
The following procedure applies to Debian-based systems, such as Debian, Ubuntu, and Kali Linux.
-
Download a Cloudflare certificate in
.pemformat.
-
Install the
ca-certificatespackage.
-
Copy the certificate to the system, changing the file extension to
.crt.
-
Import the certificate.
The following procedure applies to Red Hat-based systems, such as CentOS and Red Hat Enterprise Linux (RHEL).
-
Download a Cloudflare certificate in both
.crtand
.pemformat.
-
Install the
ca-certificatespackage.
-
Copy both certificates to the trust store.
-
Import the certificate.
NixOS does not use the system certificate store for self updating and instead relies on the certificates found in
~/.nix-profile/etc/ssl/certs or provided by
NIX_SSL_CERT_FILE at runtime.
- In Safari, download a Cloudflare certificate in
.pemformat.
- Open Files and go to Recents.
- Find and open the downloaded certificate file. A message will appear confirming the profile was downloaded. Select Close.
- Open Settings. Select the Profile Downloaded section beneath your Apple Account info. Alternatively, go to General > VPN & Device Management and select the Gateway CA - Cloudflare Managed G1 profile.
- Select Install. If the iOS device is passcode-protected, you will be prompted to enter the passcode.
- A certificate warning will appear. Select Install. If a second prompt appears, select Install again.
- The Profile Installed screen will appear. Select Done. The certificate is now installed. However, before it can be used, it must be trusted by the device.
- In Settings, go to General > About > Certificate Trust Settings. The installed root certificates will be displayed under Enable full trust for root certificates.
- Turn on the Cloudflare certificate.
- A security warning message will appear. Choose Continue.
The root certificate is now installed and ready to be used.
- Download a Cloudflare certificate.
- In Settings, go to Security > Advanced > Encryption & credentials > Install a certificate.
- Select CA certificate.
- Select Install anyway.
- Verify your identity.
- Choose the certificate file you want to install.
The root certificate is now installed and ready to be used.
ChromeOS devices use different methods to store and deploy root certificates. Certificates may fall under the VPN and apps or CA certificate settings. Follow the procedure that corresponds with your device.
-
Download a Cloudflare certificate in
.crtformat.
-
Go to Settings > Apps > Google Play Store.
-
Select Manage Android preferences.
-
Go to Security & location > Credentials > Install from SD card.
- In the file open dialog, choose the
certificate.crtfile you downloaded. Select Open.
- Enter a name to identify the certificate. Ensure Credential use is set to VPN and apps.
- Select OK.
-
Download a Cloudflare certificate in
.crtformat.
-
Go to Settings > Apps > Google Play Store.
-
Select Manage Android preferences.
-
Go to Security & location > Credentials > Install a certificate > CA certificate.
- When prompted with a privacy warning, select Install anyway.
- In the file open dialog, choose the
certificate.crtfile you downloaded. Select Open.
- To verify the certificate is installed and trusted, go to Settings > Apps > Google Play Store > Manage Android Preferences > Security > Credentials > Trusted credentials > User.
After adding the Cloudflare certificate to ChromeOS, you may also have to install the certificate in your browser.
Some packages, development tools, and other applications provide options to trust root certificates that will allow for the traffic inspection features of Gateway to work without breaking the application.
All of the applications below first require downloading a Cloudflare certificate with the instructions above. On macOS, the default path to the system keychain database file is
/Library/Keychains/System.keychain. On Windows, the default path is
\Cert:\CurrentUser\Root.
Versions of Chrome before Chrome 113 use the operating system root store ↗ on macOS and Windows. Chrome 113 and newer on macOS and Windows -- and all versions on Linux and ChromeOS -- use the Chrome internal trust store ↗.
To install a Cloudflare certificate to Chrome manually:
- Download a Cloudflare certificate in
.pemformat.
- In Chrome, go to Settings > Privacy and security > Security.
- Select Manage certificates.
- Go to Authorities. Select Import.
- In the file open dialog, choose the
certificate.pemfile you downloaded.
- In the dialog box, turn on Trust this certificate for identifying websites, Trust this certificate for identifying email users, and Trust this certificate for identifying software makers. Select OK.
- To verify the certificate was installed and trusted, locate it in Authorities.
For information on installing a Cloudflare certificate for organizations, refer to Google's Chrome Enterprise and Education documentation ↗.
To install a Cloudflare certificate to Firefox manually:
- Download a Cloudflare certificate in
.pemformat.
- In Firefox, go to Settings > Privacy & Security.
- In Security, select Certificates > View Certificates.
- In Authorities, select Import.
- In the file open dialog, choose the
certificate.pemfile you downloaded.
- In the dialog box, turn on Trust this CA to identify websites and Trust this CA to identify email users. Select OK.
- To verify the certificate was installed and trusted, locate it in the table under Cloudflare.
For information on installing a Cloudflare certificate for organizations, refer to this Mozilla support article ↗.
Zero Trust integrates with several mobile device management (MDM) software partners to deploy WARP across devices.
To upload and deploy a Cloudflare certificate in Microsoft Intune:
- Download and convert a Cloudflare certificate to DER format with the
.cerfile type.
- In Microsoft Intune, create a trusted certificate profile ↗ with your converted certificate.
For more information, refer to the Microsoft documentation ↗.
To upload and deploy a Cloudflare certificate in Jamf Pro:
- Download and convert a Cloudflare certificate to DER format with the
.cerfile type.
- In Jamf Pro, go to Computers > Configuration Profiles to create a computer configuration profile, or go to Devices > Configuration Profiles to create a mobile device configuration profile. Select New.
- Add a name and description for the profile.
- Choose whether you would like Jamf to install the certificate automatically or with self-service, and whether you would like to install the certificate for a single user or all users on the device.
- Select Add > Certificate. Choose the certificate file.
- Uncheck Allow export from keychain.
- Select Scope, then choose which devices or groups to deploy the certificate to.
- Select Save.
For more information, refer to the Jamf Pro documentation ↗.
To upload and deploy a Cloudflare certificate in Kandji:
- Download a Cloudflare certificate in
.crtformat.
- In Kandji, upload the certificate ↗ as a PKCS #1-formatted certificate.
To upload and deploy a Cloudflare certificate in Hexnode:
- Download a Cloudflare certificate in
.pemformat.
- In Hexnode, follow the directions for adding the certificate to macOS ↗, iOS ↗, and/or Android ↗ devices.
To upload and deploy a Cloudflare certificate in JumpCloud:
- Download a Cloudflare certificate in
.pemformat.
- In JumpCloud, upload the certificate ↗.
- Configure a conditional access policy ↗ to deploy the certificate across devices.
Depending on which version of Python you have installed and your configuration, you may need to use either the
python or
python3 command. If you use virtual environments ↗, you will need to repeat the following steps within each virtual environment.
The command to install the certificate with Python on Windows automatically includes
pip and
certifi (the default certificate bundle for certificate validation).
- Download a Cloudflare certificate in
.crtformat.
- In a PowerShell terminal, install the
certifipackage:
- Identify the Python CA store:
- Update the bundle to include the Cloudflare certificate:
- (Optional) Configure your system variables to point to the CA store by adding them to PowerShell's configuration file:
- Restart your terminal.
- Download a Cloudflare certificate in
.pemformat.
- In a terminal, install the
certifipackage:
- Append the Cloudflare certificate to this CA store by running:
- (Optional) Configure your system variables to point to the CA store by adding them to your shell's configuration file (such as
~/.zshrcor
~/.bash_profile). For example:
- Restart your terminal.
-
Open PowerShell.
-
Run the following command:
This command will output:
-
The
http.sslcainfodefines the CA Certificate store. To append the Cloudflare certificate to the CA bundle, update
http.sslcainfo.
To configure Git to trust a Cloudflare certificate, run the following command:
By default, cURL will use your operating system's native certificate store. To force cURL to use your default certificate, add the
--ca-native flag to the command. For example:
To use a Cloudflare root certificate with cURL on macOS, install the certificate to the operating system keychain. cURL will use the macOS root certificate by default.
To use a Cloudflare certificate with the version of cURL preinstalled on Windows or another version that uses the Schannel (WinSSL) backend, install the certificate to the Windows certificate store. If you use an older or custom version of cURL built with the OpenSSL backend, you will need to manually configure cURL to use the certificate.
To use a Cloudflare root certificate with cURL on Linux, install the certificate to your distribution's certificate store. cURL will use the Linux root certificate by default.
- Download a Cloudflare certificate in
.pemformat.
- Set the
cafileconfiguration to use the Cloudflare certificate:
On some systems you may need to set the following in your path/export list:
To install a certificate for use in a Docker container:
-
Download a Cloudflare certificate in
.pemformat.
-
Create a directory for certificates in your Docker project:
-
Verify the certificate was moved to the directory correctly. Your project should have the following structure:
-
Add the certificate to your Docker image:
To add the certificate to your Dockerfile to install it during the build process:
-
Add the certificate install directions to your Dockerfile. For example:
-
Build the Docker image:
-
Verify the certificate was installed:
To add the certificate to your Docker Compose file to install it during runtime:
-
Add the certificate install directions to your
docker-compose.ymlfile. For example:
-
Run the container:
-
Verify the certificate was installed:
-
Java may have multiple certificate keystore locations depending on different installations or applications that include Java. Depending on your Java Virtual Machine (JVM) installation, you may need to install the certificate for each instance. You may also need to manually configure each Java application to use and trust the certificate.
To install a Cloudflare root certificate in the system JVM, follow the procedure for your operating system. These steps require you to download a
.pem certificate.
-
Install OpenSSL ↗.
-
In a terminal, format the Cloudflare certificate for Java.
-
Import the converted certificate into the Java keystore.
-
Restart any instances of Java.
-
Install OpenSSL for Windows ↗.
-
In an administrator PowerShell terminal, format the Cloudflare certificate for Java.
-
Import the converted certificate into the Java keystore.
-
Restart any instances of Java.
The commands below will set the Google Cloud SDK to use a Cloudflare certificate. For more information on configuring the Google Cloud SDK, refer to the Google Cloud documentation ↗.
-
Get curl's
cacertbundle.
-
Download a Cloudflare certificate in
.pemformat.
-
Combine the certs into a single
.pemfile.
-
Configure Google Cloud to use the combined
.pem.
If you use Kaniko with Google Cloud SDK, you must install a Cloudflare certificate in the Kaniko CA store ↗. For more information, refer to the
gcloud documentation ↗.
Google Apps Manager (GAM) uses its own certificate store. To add a Cloudflare certificate to GAM, refer to the GAM documentation ↗.
To trust a Cloudflare root certificate in the Google Drive desktop application, follow the procedure for your operating system. These steps require you to download a
.pem certificate.
-
In a terminal, copy the contents of the Google Drive certificate file to a new certificate file in a permanent location, such as your Documents folder. For example:
-
Append the contents of the downloaded certificate to the end of the new file. For example:
-
Apply the newly created root certificate to your Google Drive application. For example:
You can verify the update with the following command.
-
In an administrator PowerShell terminal, copy the contents of the Google Drive certificate file to a new certificate file in a permanent location, such as your Documents folder. For example:
-
Append the contents of the downloaded certificate to the end of the new file. For example:
-
Apply the newly created root certificate to your Google Drive application. For example:
You can verify the update with the following command.
For more information, refer to the Google documentation ↗ for the
TrustedRootCertsFile setting.
To use a Cloudflare root certificate with AWS CLI, configure it in your AWS configuration files:
To persistently set the location of the certificate:
-
Download a Cloudflare certificate in
.pemformat.
-
Locate and open your AWS configuration file ↗.
-
Configure the
ca_bundlesetting ↗ with the location of your certificate. For example:
-
Restart your terminal.
To set the location of the certificate for use as an environment variable:
- Download a Cloudflare certificate in
.pemformat.
- In a terminal, set the
AWS_CA_BUNDLEenvironment variable ↗ to the location of your certificate depending on your operating system.
- Restart your terminal.
The command below will set the
cafile ↗ configuration inside of
composer.json to use the Cloudflare root certificate. Make sure to download a certificate in the
.pem file type.
Alternatively, you can add this manually to your
composer.json file under the
config key.
To install a Cloudflare root certificate on JetBrains products, refer to the links below:
- AppCode ↗
- CLion ↗
- DataGrip ↗
- DataSpell ↗
- GoLand ↗
- IntelliJ IDEA ↗
- PhpStorm ↗
- PyCharm ↗
- Rider ↗
- WebStorm ↗
To install a Cloudflare root certificate on Eclipse IDE for Java Developers, you must add the certificate to the Java virtual machine (JVM) used by Eclipse.
-
-
Find the
java.homevalue for your Eclipse installation.
- In Eclipse, go to Eclipse > About Eclipse (or Help > About Eclipse IDE on Windows and Linux)
- Select Installation Details, then go to Configuration.
- Search for
java.home, then locate the value. For example:
- Copy the full path after
java.home=.
-
Add the Cloudflare certificate to Eclipse's JVM:
-
In a terminal, add the
java.homevalue you copied as an environment variable.
-
Run
keytoolto install and trust the Cloudflare certificate.
-
Restart Eclipse.
-
In a terminal, add the
java.homevalue you copied as an environment variable.
-
Run
keytoolto install and trust the Cloudflare certificate.
-
Restart Eclipse.
For more information on adding certificates to Eclipse with
keytool, refer to IBM's documentation ↗.
To trust a Cloudflare root certificate in RubyGems, follow the procedure for your operating system. These steps require you to download a
.pem certificate.
-
Install OpenSSL ↗.
-
In a terminal, format the Cloudflare certificate for Ruby.
-
Create a RubyGems certificate directory in your home folder.
-
Copy the Cloudflare certificate to your RubyGems certificate store.
-
Configure RubyGems to use the certificate.
Alternatively, add the following line to your RubyGems configuration file located in
~/.gemrcfile to globally trust the certificate:
-
Restart any terminal sessions.
-
Install OpenSSL for Windows ↗.
-
In a PowerShell terminal, format the Cloudflare certificate for Ruby.
-
Create a RubyGems certificate directory in your home folder.
-
Copy the Cloudflare certificate to your RubyGems certificate store.
-
Configure RubyGems to use the certificate.
Alternatively, add the following line to your RubyGems configuration file located in
$HOME\.gemrcto globally trust the certificate:
-
Restart any terminal sessions.
To trust a Cloudflare root certificate in Minikube, refer to x509: certificate signed by unknown authority ↗.
