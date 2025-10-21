Install certificate manually

Note This procedure is only required to enable specific Cloudflare Zero Trust features, and should only be done at the direction of your IT department. This procedure is not required to enable the WARP client for consumers.

If your device does not support certificate installation via WARP, you can manually install a Cloudflare certificate. You must add the certificate to both the system keychain and to individual application stores. These steps must be performed on each new device that is to be subject to HTTP filtering.

Zero Trust will only inspect traffic using installed certificates set to Available and In-Use.

Download the Cloudflare root certificate

Download limitation You can only download Cloudflare-generated certificates from the Zero Trust dashboard or with WARP.

First, generate and download a Cloudflare certificate. The certificate is available in both .pem and .crt file format. Certain applications require the certificate to be in a specific file type, so ensure you download the most appropriate file for your use case.

In Zero Trust ↗ , go to Settings > Resources. In Certificates, select Manage. Select the certificate you want to download. Depending on which format you want, choose Download .pem and/or Download .crt.

Alternatively, you can download and install a certificate using WARP. WARP will add the certificates to the device's system certificate store in installed_certs/<certificate_id>.pem .

Verify the downloaded certificate

To verify your download, use a terminal to check that the downloaded certificate's hash matches the thumbprint listed under Certificate thumbprint. For example:

SHA1

SHA1 .crt example openssl x509 -noout -fingerprint -sha1 -inform der -in <certificate.crt>

SHA1 Fingerprint=BB:2D:B6:3D:6B:DE:DA:06:4E:CA:CB:40:F6:F2:61:40:B7:10:F0:6C

SHA1 .pem example openssl x509 -noout -fingerprint -sha1 -inform pem -in <certificate.pem>

SHA1 Fingerprint=BB:2D:B6:3D:6B:DE:DA:06:4E:CA:CB:40:F6:F2:61:40:B7:10:F0:6C

SHA256

SHA256 .crt example openssl x509 -noout -fingerprint -sha256 -inform der -in <certificate.crt>

sha256 Fingerprint=F5:E1:56:C4:89:78:77:AD:79:3A:1E:83:FA:77:83:F1:9C:B0:C6:1B:58:2C:2F:50:11:B3:37:72:7C:62:3D:EF

SHA256 .pem example openssl x509 -noout -fingerprint -sha256 -inform pem -in <certificate.pem>

sha256 Fingerprint=F5:E1:56:C4:89:78:77:AD:79:3A:1E:83:FA:77:83:F1:9C:B0:C6:1B:58:2C:2F:50:11:B3:37:72:7C:62:3D:EF

Convert the certificate

Some applications require a certificate formatted in the .cer file type. You can convert your downloaded certificate using OpenSSL ↗:

Add the certificate to operating systems

macOS

In macOS, you can choose the keychain in which you want to install the certificate. Each keychain impacts which users will be affected by trusting the root certificate.

Keychain Access scope login The logged in user Local Items Users with access to cached iCloud passwords System All users on the system

To install a Cloudflare certificate in macOS, you can use either the Keychain Access application or a terminal. Both methods require you to download a certificate in .crt format.

Keychain Access

Terminal Download a Cloudflare certificate. Open the .crt file in Keychain Access. If prompted, enter your local password. In Keychain, choose the access option that suits your needs and select Add. In the list of certificates, locate the newly installed certificate. Keychain Access will mark this certificate as not trusted. Right-click the certificate and select Get Info. Select Trust. Under When using this certificate, select Always Trust. The root certificate is now installed and ready to be used. Download a Cloudflare certificate. Open Terminal. Add the certificate to your keychain: Terminal window sudo security add-trusted-cert -d -r trustRoot -k /Library/Keychains/System.keychain <path-to-certificate.crt> This keychain will allow all users on the system access to the certificate. If you want to install the certificate to a different keychain, replace System.keychain with the name of that keychain. Update the OpenSSL CA Store to include the Cloudflare certificate: Terminal window echo | sudo tee -a /etc/ssl/cert.pem < certificate.pem The root certificate is now installed and ready to be used.

Change certificate access scope If you want to change user access to the Cloudflare certificate, you can open Keychain Access and move the certificate to a different keychain on the left sidebar.

Windows

Windows offers two locations to install the certificate, each impacting which users will be affected by trusting the root certificate.

Store location Access scope Current User Store The logged in user Local Machine Store All users on the system

Download a Cloudflare certificate. Right-click the certificate file. Select Open. If a security warning appears, choose Open to proceed. The Certificate window will appear. Select Install Certificate. Now choose a Store Location. If a security warning appears, choose Yes to proceed. On the next screen, select Browse. In the list, choose the Trusted Root Certification Authorities store. Select OK, then select Finish.

The root certificate is now installed and ready to be used.

Warning If your certificate is installed in the Local Machine Store, the device posture check looking for a certificate will fail. Install the certificate in the Current User Store to ensure a successful posture device check.

Linux

The location where the root certificate should be installed is different depending on your Linux distribution. Follow the specific instructions for your distribution.

Debian-based distributions

The following procedure applies to Debian-based systems, such as Debian, Ubuntu, and Kali Linux.

Download a Cloudflare certificate in .pem format. Install the ca-certificates package. Terminal window sudo apt-get install ca-certificates Copy the certificate to the system, changing the file extension to .crt . Terminal window sudo cp certificate.pem /usr/share/ca-certificates/certificate.crt Import the certificate. Terminal window sudo dpkg-reconfigure ca-certificates

Red Hat-based distributions

The following procedure applies to Red Hat-based systems, such as CentOS and Red Hat Enterprise Linux (RHEL).

Download a Cloudflare certificate in both .crt and .pem format. Install the ca-certificates package. Terminal window sudo dnf install ca-certificates Copy both certificates to the trust store. Terminal window sudo cp certificate.crt certificate.pem /etc/pki/ca-trust/source/anchors Import the certificate. Terminal window sudo update-ca-trust

NixOS

NixOS does not use the system certificate store for self updating and instead relies on the certificates found in ~/.nix-profile/etc/ssl/certs or provided by NIX_SSL_CERT_FILE at runtime.

iOS

In Safari, download a Cloudflare certificate in .pem format. Open Files and go to Recents. Find and open the downloaded certificate file. A message will appear confirming the profile was downloaded. Select Close. Open Settings. Select the Profile Downloaded section beneath your Apple Account info. Alternatively, go to General > VPN & Device Management and select the Gateway CA - Cloudflare Managed G1 profile. Select Install. If the iOS device is passcode-protected, you will be prompted to enter the passcode. A certificate warning will appear. Select Install. If a second prompt appears, select Install again. The Profile Installed screen will appear. Select Done. The certificate is now installed. However, before it can be used, it must be trusted by the device. In Settings, go to General > About > Certificate Trust Settings. The installed root certificates will be displayed under Enable full trust for root certificates. Turn on the Cloudflare certificate. A security warning message will appear. Choose Continue.

The root certificate is now installed and ready to be used.

Android

Download a Cloudflare certificate. In Settings, go to Security > Advanced > Encryption & credentials > Install a certificate. Select CA certificate. Select Install anyway. Verify your identity. Choose the certificate file you want to install.

The root certificate is now installed and ready to be used.

ChromeOS

ChromeOS devices use different methods to store and deploy root certificates. Certificates may fall under the VPN and apps or CA certificate settings. Follow the procedure that corresponds with your device.

VPN and apps

CA certificate Download a Cloudflare certificate in .crt format. Go to Settings > Apps > Google Play Store. Select Manage Android preferences. Go to Security & location > Credentials > Install from SD card. In the file open dialog, choose the certificate.crt file you downloaded. Select Open. Enter a name to identify the certificate. Ensure Credential use is set to VPN and apps. Select OK. Download a Cloudflare certificate in .crt format. Go to Settings > Apps > Google Play Store. Select Manage Android preferences. Go to Security & location > Credentials > Install a certificate > CA certificate. When prompted with a privacy warning, select Install anyway. In the file open dialog, choose the certificate.crt file you downloaded. Select Open. To verify the certificate is installed and trusted, go to Settings > Apps > Google Play Store > Manage Android Preferences > Security > Credentials > Trusted credentials > User.

After adding the Cloudflare certificate to ChromeOS, you may also have to install the certificate in your browser.

Add the certificate to applications

Some packages, development tools, and other applications provide options to trust root certificates that will allow for the traffic inspection features of Gateway to work without breaking the application.

All of the applications below first require downloading a Cloudflare certificate with the instructions above. On macOS, the default path to the system keychain database file is /Library/Keychains/System.keychain . On Windows, the default path is \Cert:\CurrentUser\Root .

Note Some applications require the use of a publicly trusted certificate — they do not trust the system certificate, nor do they have a configurable private store. For these applications to function, you must add a Do Not Inspect policy for the domains or IPs that the application relies on.

Browsers

Chrome

Versions of Chrome before Chrome 113 use the operating system root store ↗ on macOS and Windows. Chrome 113 and newer on macOS and Windows -- and all versions on Linux and ChromeOS -- use the Chrome internal trust store ↗.

To install a Cloudflare certificate to Chrome manually:

Download a Cloudflare certificate in .pem format. In Chrome, go to Settings > Privacy and security > Security. Select Manage certificates. Go to Authorities. Select Import. In the file open dialog, choose the certificate.pem file you downloaded. In the dialog box, turn on Trust this certificate for identifying websites, Trust this certificate for identifying email users, and Trust this certificate for identifying software makers. Select OK. To verify the certificate was installed and trusted, locate it in Authorities.

For information on installing a Cloudflare certificate for organizations, refer to Google's Chrome Enterprise and Education documentation ↗.

Firefox

To install a Cloudflare certificate to Firefox manually:

Download a Cloudflare certificate in .pem format. In Firefox, go to Settings > Privacy & Security. In Security, select Certificates > View Certificates. In Authorities, select Import. In the file open dialog, choose the certificate.pem file you downloaded. In the dialog box, turn on Trust this CA to identify websites and Trust this CA to identify email users. Select OK. To verify the certificate was installed and trusted, locate it in the table under Cloudflare.

For information on installing a Cloudflare certificate for organizations, refer to this Mozilla support article ↗.

Mobile device management (MDM) software

Zero Trust integrates with several mobile device management (MDM) software partners to deploy WARP across devices.

Microsoft Intune

To upload and deploy a Cloudflare certificate in Microsoft Intune:

For more information, refer to the Microsoft documentation ↗.

Jamf Pro

To upload and deploy a Cloudflare certificate in Jamf Pro:

Download and convert a Cloudflare certificate to DER format with the .cer file type. In Jamf Pro, go to Computers > Configuration Profiles to create a computer configuration profile, or go to Devices > Configuration Profiles to create a mobile device configuration profile. Select New. Add a name and description for the profile. Choose whether you would like Jamf to install the certificate automatically or with self-service, and whether you would like to install the certificate for a single user or all users on the device. Select Add > Certificate. Choose the certificate file. Uncheck Allow export from keychain. Select Scope, then choose which devices or groups to deploy the certificate to. Select Save.

For more information, refer to the Jamf Pro documentation ↗.

Kandji

To upload and deploy a Cloudflare certificate in Kandji:

Hexnode

To upload and deploy a Cloudflare certificate in Hexnode:

JumpCloud

To upload and deploy a Cloudflare certificate in JumpCloud:

Python

Depending on which version of Python you have installed and your configuration, you may need to use either the python or python3 command. If you use virtual environments ↗, you will need to repeat the following steps within each virtual environment.

Python on Windows

The command to install the certificate with Python on Windows automatically includes pip and certifi (the default certificate bundle for certificate validation).

Download a Cloudflare certificate in .crt format. In a PowerShell terminal, install the certifi package: PowerShell python - m pip install certifi Identify the Python CA store: PowerShell $ CERT_PATH = python - c "import certifi; print(certifi.where())" Update the bundle to include the Cloudflare certificate: PowerShell gc " $ env: USERPROFILE \Downloads\certificate.crt" | ac $ CERT_PATH (Optional) Configure your system variables to point to the CA store by adding them to PowerShell's configuration file: PowerShell [ System.Environment ] ::SetEnvironmentVariable ( 'CERT_PATH' , $ CERT_PATH , 'Machine' ) [ System.Environment ] ::SetEnvironmentVariable ( 'SSL_CERT_FILE' , $ CERT_PATH , 'Machine' ) [ System.Environment ] ::SetEnvironmentVariable ( 'REQUESTS_CA_BUNDLE' , $ CERT_PATH , 'Machine' ) Restart your terminal.

Python on Mac and Linux

Download a Cloudflare certificate in .pem format. In a terminal, install the certifi package: Terminal window python -m pip install certifi Append the Cloudflare certificate to this CA store by running: Terminal window echo | cat - certificate.pem >> $( python -m certifi ) (Optional) Configure your system variables to point to the CA store by adding them to your shell's configuration file (such as ~/.zshrc or ~/.bash_profile ). For example: Terminal window echo 'export CERT_PATH=$(python -c "import certifi; print(certifi.where())") export SSL_CERT_FILE=${CERT_PATH} export REQUESTS_CA_BUNDLE=${CERT_PATH}' >> ~/.zshrc Restart your terminal.

Git

Git on Windows

Open PowerShell. Run the following command: PowerShell git config - l This command will output: core.symlinks=false core.autocrlf=true core.fscache=true color.diff=auto color.status=auto color.branch=auto color.interactive=true help.format=html rebase.autosquash=true http.sslcainfo=C:/Program Files/Git/mingw64/ssl/certs/ca-bundle.crt http.sslbackend=openssl diff.astextplain.textconv=astextplain filter.lfs.clean=git-lfs clean -- %f filter.lfs.smudge=git-lfs smudge -- %f filter.lfs.process=git-lfs filter-process filter.lfs.required=true credential.helper=manager The http.sslcainfo defines the CA Certificate store. To append the Cloudflare certificate to the CA bundle, update http.sslcainfo . PowerShell gc .\certificate.pem | ac $( git config -- get http.sslcainfo )

Git on Mac and Linux

To configure Git to trust a Cloudflare certificate, run the following command:

Terminal window git config --global http.sslcainfo [PATH_TO_CLOUDFLARE_CERT]

cURL

By default, cURL will use your operating system's native certificate store. To force cURL to use your default certificate, add the --ca-native flag to the command. For example:

curl --ca-native https://example.com

cURL on macOS

To use a Cloudflare root certificate with cURL on macOS, install the certificate to the operating system keychain. cURL will use the macOS root certificate by default.

cURL on Windows

To use a Cloudflare certificate with the version of cURL preinstalled on Windows or another version that uses the Schannel (WinSSL) backend, install the certificate to the Windows certificate store. If you use an older or custom version of cURL built with the OpenSSL backend, you will need to manually configure cURL to use the certificate.

cURL on Linux

To use a Cloudflare root certificate with cURL on Linux, install the certificate to your distribution's certificate store. cURL will use the Linux root certificate by default.

npm

Download a Cloudflare certificate in .pem format. Set the cafile configuration to use the Cloudflare certificate: Terminal window npm config set cafile [PATH_TO_CLOUDFLARE_CERT.pem]

On some systems you may need to set the following in your path/export list:

Terminal window export NODE_EXTRA_CA_CERTS = '[PATH_TO_CLOUDFLARE_CERT.pem]'

Docker

To install a certificate for use in a Docker container:

Download a Cloudflare certificate in .pem format. Create a directory for certificates in your Docker project: Terminal window cd docker-project mkdir certs mv /path/to/downloaded/certificate.pem certs/ Verify the certificate was moved to the directory correctly. Your project should have the following structure: Terminal window docker-project/ ├── Dockerfile └── certs/ └── certificate.pem Add the certificate to your Docker image: During build process

During runtime To add the certificate to your Dockerfile to install it during the build process: Add the certificate install directions to your Dockerfile. For example: Red Hat-based images FROM registry.access.redhat.com/ubi9/ubi:latest # Or FROM centos:7 or FROM fedora:38 # Install necessary certificates package RUN dnf install -y ca-certificates # Copy and add Cloudflare root certificate COPY certs/certificate.pem /etc/pki/ca-trust/source/anchors/certificate.crt RUN update-ca-trust extract Debian-based images FROM debian:12 # Or FROM ubuntu:22.04 # Install necessary certificates package RUN apt-get update && apt-get install -y ca-certificates # Copy and add Cloudflare root certificate COPY certs/certificate.pem /usr/local/share/ca-certificates/certificate.crt RUN update-ca-certificates Alpine-based images FROM alpine:3.18 # Install necessary certificates package RUN apk add --no-cache ca-certificates # Copy and add Cloudflare root certificate COPY certs/certificate.pem /usr/local/share/ca-certificates/certificate.crt RUN update-ca-certificates Build the Docker image: Terminal window docker build -t <your-container-name> . Verify the certificate was installed: Red Hat-based images docker run --rm your-image-name sh -c "cat /etc/pki/ca-trust/extracted/pem/tls-ca-bundle.pem | grep Cloudflare" Debian and Alpine-based images docker run --rm your-image-name sh -c "cat /etc/ssl/certs/certificate.pem" To add the certificate to your Docker Compose file to install it during runtime: Add the certificate install directions to your docker-compose.yml file. For example: Red Hat-based containers version : '3' services : redhat-app : image : registry.access.redhat.com/ubi9/ubi:latest volumes : - certs/certificate.pem:/etc/pki/ca-trust/source/anchors/certificate.pem entrypoint : /bin/sh -c "dnf install -y ca-certificates && update-ca-trust extract && app start" Debian-based containers version : '3' services : debian-app : image : debian:12 volumes : - certs/certificate.pem:/usr/local/share/ca-certificates/certificate.crt entrypoint : /bin/sh -c "apt-get update && apt-get install -y ca-certificates && update-ca-certificates && app start" Alpine-based containers version : '3' services : alpine-app : image : alpine:3.18 volumes : - certs/certificate.pem:/usr/local/share/ca-certificates/certificate.pem entrypoint : /bin/sh -c "apk add --no-cache ca-certificates && update-ca-certificates && app start" Run the container: Terminal window docker-compose up Verify the certificate was installed: Red Hat-based containers docker exec -it <container-name> sh -c "cat /etc/pki/ca-trust/extracted/pem/tls-ca-bundle.pem | grep Cloudflare" Debian and Alpine-based containers docker exec -it <container-name> sh -c "cat /etc/ssl/certs/ca-certificates.crt | grep Cloudflare"

Java

Java may have multiple certificate keystore locations depending on different installations or applications that include Java. Depending on your Java Virtual Machine (JVM) installation, you may need to install the certificate for each instance. You may also need to manually configure each Java application to use and trust the certificate.

To install a Cloudflare root certificate in the system JVM, follow the procedure for your operating system. These steps require you to download a .pem certificate.

macOS and Linux

macOS and Linux Windows Install OpenSSL ↗. In a terminal, format the Cloudflare certificate for Java. Terminal window openssl x509 -in Cloudflare_CA.pem -inform pem -out Cloudflare_CA.der -outform der Import the converted certificate into the Java keystore. Terminal window sudo $JAVA_HOME /bin/keytool -import -trustcacerts -alias 'Cloudflare Root CA' -file Cloudflare_CA.der -keystore $JAVA_HOME /jre/lib/security/cacerts -storepass changeit -noprompt 2>&1 Restart any instances of Java. Install OpenSSL for Windows ↗. In an administrator PowerShell terminal, format the Cloudflare certificate for Java. PowerShell openssl x509 -in Cloudflare_CA.pem - inform pem - out Cloudflare_CA.der - outform der Import the converted certificate into the Java keystore. PowerShell "%JAVA_HOME%\bin\keytool" - import - trustcacerts - alias "Cloudflare Root CA" - file Cloudflare_CA.der - keystore "%JAVA_HOME%\jre\lib\security\cacerts" - storepass changeit - noprompt Restart any instances of Java.

Google Cloud

Google Cloud SDK

The commands below will set the Google Cloud SDK to use a Cloudflare certificate. For more information on configuring the Google Cloud SDK, refer to the Google Cloud documentation ↗.

Get curl's cacert bundle. Terminal window curl --remote-name https://curl.se/ca/cacert.pem Download a Cloudflare certificate in .pem format. Combine the certs into a single .pem file. Terminal window cat cacert.pem certificate.pem > ~/ca.pem Configure Google Cloud to use the combined .pem . Terminal window gcloud config set core/custom_ca_certs_file ~/ca.pem

Note The file at ~/ca.pem needs to remain in place in order for the gcloud utility to leverage it. If the file is moved, then you must re-run step 3 to point gcloud to the file's new location.

Kaniko

If you use Kaniko with Google Cloud SDK, you must install a Cloudflare certificate in the Kaniko CA store ↗. For more information, refer to the gcloud documentation ↗.

Google Apps Manager (GAM)

Google Apps Manager (GAM) uses its own certificate store. To add a Cloudflare certificate to GAM, refer to the GAM documentation ↗.

Google Drive

To trust a Cloudflare root certificate in the Google Drive desktop application, follow the procedure for your operating system. These steps require you to download a .pem certificate.

macOS

macOS Windows In a terminal, copy the contents of the Google Drive certificate file to a new certificate file in a permanent location, such as your Documents folder. For example: Terminal window cat /Applications/"Google Drive.app"/Contents/Resources/roots.pem > ~/Documents/gdrivecerts.pem Append the contents of the downloaded certificate to the end of the new file. For example: Terminal window cat ~/Downloads/certificate.pem >> ~/Documents/gdrivecerts.pem Apply the newly created root certificate to your Google Drive application. For example: Terminal window sudo defaults write /Library/Preferences/com.google.drivefs.settings TrustedRootCertsFile "/Users/ $( whoami ) /Documents/gdrivecerts.pem" You can verify the update with the following command. Terminal window defaults read /Library/Preferences/com.google.drivefs.settings In an administrator PowerShell terminal, copy the contents of the Google Drive certificate file to a new certificate file in a permanent location, such as your Documents folder. For example: PowerShell Get-Content "C:\Program Files\Google\Drive File Stream\roots.pem" | Set-Content " $ HOME \Documents\gdrivecerts.pem" Append the contents of the downloaded certificate to the end of the new file. For example: PowerShell Get-Content " $ HOME \Downloads\certificate.pem" | Add-Content " $ HOME \Documents\gdrivecerts.pem" Apply the newly created root certificate to your Google Drive application. For example: PowerShell Set-ItemProperty - Path "HKLM:\SOFTWARE\Google\DriveFS" - Name "TrustedRootCertsFile" - Value " $ HOME \Documents\gdrivecerts.pem" You can verify the update with the following command. PowerShell Get-ItemProperty - Path "HKLM:\SOFTWARE\Google\DriveFS" | Select-Object TrustedRootCertsFile

For more information, refer to the Google documentation ↗ for the TrustedRootCertsFile setting.

AWS CLI

To use a Cloudflare root certificate with AWS CLI, configure it in your AWS configuration files:

PHP Composer

The command below will set the cafile ↗ configuration inside of composer.json to use the Cloudflare root certificate. Make sure to download a certificate in the .pem file type.

Terminal window composer config cafile [PATH_TO_CLOUDFLARE_CERT.pem]

Alternatively, you can add this manually to your composer.json file under the config key.

JetBrains

To install a Cloudflare root certificate on JetBrains products, refer to the links below:

Eclipse

To install a Cloudflare root certificate on Eclipse IDE for Java Developers, you must add the certificate to the Java virtual machine (JVM) used by Eclipse.

Download a Cloudflare certificate. Find the java.home value for your Eclipse installation. In Eclipse, go to Eclipse > About Eclipse (or Help > About Eclipse IDE on Windows and Linux) Select Installation Details, then go to Configuration. Search for java.home , then locate the value. For example: *** System properties: java.home=/Users/<username>/.p2/pool/plugins/org.eclipse.justj.openjdk.hotspot.jre.full.macosx.aarch64_17.0.8.v20230831-1047/jre Copy the full path after java.home= . Add the Cloudflare certificate to Eclipse's JVM:

macOS and Linux

macOS and Linux Windows In a terminal, add the java.home value you copied as an environment variable. Terminal window export JAVA_HOME = $( echo /path/to/java.home ) Run keytool to install and trust the Cloudflare certificate. Terminal window " $JAVA_HOME /bin/keytool" -import -file ~/Downloads/certificate.crt -alias CloudflareRootCA -keystore " $JAVA_HOME /lib/security/cacerts" -storepass changeit -trustcacerts -noprompt Restart Eclipse. In a terminal, add the java.home value you copied as an environment variable. PowerShell set JAVA_HOME = "\path\to\java.home" Run keytool to install and trust the Cloudflare certificate. PowerShell "%JAVA_HOME%\bin\keytool.exe" - import - file "%UserProfile%\Downloads\Cloudflare_CA.crt" - alias CloudflareRootCA - keystore "%JAVA_HOME%\lib\security\cacerts" - storepass changeit - trustcacerts - noprompt Restart Eclipse.

For more information on adding certificates to Eclipse with keytool , refer to IBM's documentation ↗.

RubyGems

To trust a Cloudflare root certificate in RubyGems, follow the procedure for your operating system. These steps require you to download a .pem certificate.

macOS and Linux

macOS and Linux Windows Install OpenSSL ↗. In a terminal, format the Cloudflare certificate for Ruby. Terminal window openssl x509 -in ~/Downloads/certificate.pem -out ~/Downloads/ruby-root-ca.crt Create a RubyGems certificate directory in your home folder. Terminal window mkdir -p ~/.gem/ssl Copy the Cloudflare certificate to your RubyGems certificate store. Terminal window cp ~/Downloads/ruby-root-ca.crt ~/.gem/ssl/rubygems.org.pem Configure RubyGems to use the certificate. Terminal window gem sources --add-trusted-cert ~/.gem/ssl/rubygems.org.pem Alternatively, add the following line to your RubyGems configuration file located in ~/.gemrc file to globally trust the certificate: :ssl_cert : ~/.gem/ssl/rubygems.org.pem Restart any terminal sessions. Install OpenSSL for Windows ↗. In a PowerShell terminal, format the Cloudflare certificate for Ruby. PowerShell openssl x509 -in % UserProfile % \Downloads\certificate.pem - out % UserProfile % \Downloads\ruby - root - ca.crt Create a RubyGems certificate directory in your home folder. PowerShell mkdir - Force " $ env: USERPROFILE \.gem\ssl" Copy the Cloudflare certificate to your RubyGems certificate store. PowerShell Copy-Item " $ env: USERPROFILE \Downloads\ruby-root-ca.crt" " $ env: USERPROFILE \.gem\ssl\rubygems.org.pem" Configure RubyGems to use the certificate. PowerShell gem sources -- add-trusted - cert " $ env: USERPROFILE \.gem\ssl\rubygems.org.pem" Alternatively, add the following line to your RubyGems configuration file located in $HOME\.gemrc to globally trust the certificate: :ssl_cert : C:/Users/<username>/.gem/ssl/rubygems.org.pem Restart any terminal sessions.

Minikube

To trust a Cloudflare root certificate in Minikube, refer to x509: certificate signed by unknown authority ↗.