Account limits
This page lists the default account limits for rules, applications, fields, and other features. These limits may be increased on Enterprise accounts. To request a limit increase, contact your account team.
Access
|Feature
|Limit
|Applications count
|500
|Audit Logpush jobs
|5
|Email addresses per rule
|1,000
|Group count
|300
|Group size
|1,000
|IP addresses per rule
|1,000
|mTLS root certificates
|50
|Service tokens count
|50
|IdP count
|50
|Rules count per application
|1,000
|Rules count per group
|1,000
Gateway
|Feature
|Limit
|DNS Logpush jobs
|5
|HTTP Logpush jobs
|5
|Lists
|100
|Locations
|250
|Number of DNS policies per account
|500
|Number of HTTP policies per account
|500
|Number of Network policies per account
|500
Cloudflare Tunnel
|Feature
|Limit
|Tunnels per account
|1,000
|IP routes per account
|1,000
|Active
cloudflared replicas per tunnel
|25
Maximum number of characters
|Feature
|Character limit
|Application name
|350
|Group name
|350
|mTLS certificates name
|350
|Service token name
|350
|IdP name
|350
|Application URL
|63
|Team domain
|63