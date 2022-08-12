Account limits

This page lists the default account limits for rules, applications, fields, and other features. These limits may be increased on Enterprise accounts. To request a limit increase, contact your account team.

Feature Limit Applications count 500 Audit Logpush jobs 5 Email addresses per rule 1,000 Group count 300 Group size 1,000 IP addresses per rule 1,000 mTLS root certificates 50 Service tokens count 50 IdP count 50 Rules count per application 1,000 Rules count per group 1,000

Feature Limit DNS Logpush jobs 5 HTTP Logpush jobs 5 Lists 100 Locations 250 Number of DNS policies per account 500 Number of HTTP policies per account 500 Number of Network policies per account 500

​​ Cloudflare Tunnel

Feature Limit Tunnels per account 1,000 IP routes per account 1,000 Active cloudflared replicas per tunnel 25

​​ Maximum number of characters