Cloudflare Docs
Cloudflare-One
Cloudflare Docs
Cloudflare Zero Trust
Search icon (depiction of a magnifying glass)
GitHub icon
Visit Cloudflare Zero Trust on GitHub
Set theme to dark (⇧+D)

Account limits

This page lists the default account limits for rules, applications, fields, and other features. These limits may be increased on Enterprise accounts. To request a limit increase, contact your account team.

​​ Access

FeatureLimit
Applications count500
Audit Logpush jobs5
Email addresses per rule1,000
Group count300
Group size1,000
IP addresses per rule1,000
mTLS root certificates50
Service tokens count50
IdP count50
Rules count per application1,000
Rules count per group1,000

​​ Gateway

FeatureLimit
DNS Logpush jobs5
HTTP Logpush jobs5
Lists100
Locations250
Number of DNS policies per account500
Number of HTTP policies per account500
Number of Network policies per account500

​​ Cloudflare Tunnel

FeatureLimit
Tunnels per account1,000
IP routes per account1,000
Active cloudflared replicas per tunnel25

​​ Maximum number of characters

FeatureCharacter limit
Application name350
Group name350
mTLS certificates name350
Service token name350
IdP name350
Application URL63
Team domain63