The Network session analytics dashboard provides visibility into your Cloudflare One traffic patterns. This dashboard helps you understand how traffic flows through your network, including on-ramps (entry points like WARP or Magic Tunnel) and off-ramps (destinations like Internet or Cloudflare Tunnel).

To review Network session analytics:

In Cloudflare One ↗ , go to Insights > Dashboards. Select Network session analytics.

Refer to Insights overview to learn how to use Analytics dashboards together with Analytics Overview and Digital Experience Monitoring (DEX) for complete visibility and troubleshooting.

Use cases

The Network session analytics dashboard helps you:

Understand traffic patterns : Visualize how traffic flows through your network infrastructure.

: Visualize how traffic flows through your network infrastructure. Monitor bandwidth usage : Track upload, download, and total bytes transferred across your network.

: Track upload, download, and total bytes transferred across your network. Identify connection issues : Analyze connection close reasons to troubleshoot network problems.

: Analyze connection close reasons to troubleshoot network problems. Track user and device activity: Monitor unique users and devices accessing your network.

Provided analytics

Summary metrics

Session count : Total number of network sessions

: Total number of network sessions Bytes total : Total bytes transferred (upload + download)

: Total bytes transferred (upload + download) Unique users: Number of distinct users

Traffic by location

World map : Geographic visualization of network traffic by location

: Geographic visualization of network traffic by location Location list: Top locations by session count with accompanying graph

Top analytics

Top protocols : Most used network protocols (TCP, UDP, ICMP, ICMPv6)

: Most used network protocols (TCP, UDP, ICMP, ICMPv6) Top connection close reasons : Common reasons for session termination Client closed Origin closed Client idle timeout Client error Unknown Client TLS error Origin unreachable Too many new sessions for user Origin TLS error Origin unroutable

: Common reasons for session termination

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