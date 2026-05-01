Configure labels and templates

Labels and templates define the classification metadata you can apply to sensitive content in Cloudflare DLP.

Use the Labels tab to create and manage sensitivity schemas, sensitivity levels, data tag groups, and data tags. Use the Templates tab to review Cloudflare-managed starting points for sensitivity schemas and data tag groups.

Labels

Labels help you describe matched content in a consistent way.

Data Classification supports two label types:

Sensitivity schemas and levels define an ordered classification hierarchy.

define an ordered classification hierarchy. Data tag groups and tags define additional descriptors you can apply to content.

You can use labels directly in custom DLP profiles and assign them through data classes.

Sensitivity schemas and levels

A sensitivity schema is a named hierarchy of sensitivity levels, such as Public , Internal , Confidential , or Restricted .

Each schema contains one or more ordered levels. In custom DLP profiles, selecting a sensitivity level lets you match content at that level or higher within the selected schema.

Create a sensitivity schema

When creating a sensitivity schema, you can either create a custom schema from scratch or start from a template.

In the Cloudflare dashboard ↗ , go to Zero Trust > Data loss prevention > Data classification > Labels. Select Create labels. In Sensitivity schema, choose one of the following: Create a custom schema to define the schema from scratch

to define the schema from scratch Choose a template to start from a Cloudflare-managed template Enter or review the name and description. Add or update the sensitivity levels you want to include, in order. Select Save.

You can edit the resulting sensitivity schema after creation.

A data tag group contains related tags you can use to describe content beyond its sensitivity level. For example, a data tag group could contain tags for business function, data owner, or content category.

Create a data tag group

When creating a data tag group, you can either create a custom group from scratch or start from a template.

In the Cloudflare dashboard ↗ , go to Zero Trust > Data loss prevention > Data classification > Labels. Select Create labels. In Data tag group, choose one of the following: Create a custom group to define the group from scratch

to define the group from scratch Choose a template to start from a Cloudflare-managed template Enter or review the name and description. Add or update the data tags you want to include. Select Save.

You can edit the resulting data tag group after creation.

Templates

Templates provide Cloudflare-managed starting points for sensitivity schemas and data tag groups.

Templates are not linked objects. When you build from a template, Cloudflare creates a new sensitivity schema or data tag group in your account. After that, you can edit it like any other label object you create.

You can start from a template in either of the following ways:

from the Templates tab, by reviewing a template and selecting Build with template

tab, by reviewing a template and selecting from the Labels tab, by selecting Create labels and then Choose a template inline during creation

Build from a template from the Templates tab

In the Cloudflare dashboard ↗ , go to Zero Trust > Data loss prevention > Data classification > Templates. Select a template to review its details. Select Build with template. Review and customize the resulting sensitivity schema or data tag group. Select Save.

After you build from a template, the resulting object appears in the Labels tab and can be used in data classes and DLP profiles.

Use labels in DLP

After you create labels, you can use them in either of the following ways:

assign them to content through Build a data class

apply them directly in custom DLP profiles

In custom DLP profiles, sensitivity levels and data tags can be used directly as profile criteria, even when they are not assigned through a data class.