Auto-move events
Auto-move events are events where emails are automatically moved to different inboxes based on the disposition Email security assigned to them.
Email security shows you the total number of auto-moves and the source folder from which these moves are originating from.
To configure auto-move events:
- Log in to Cloudflare One ↗.
- Select Email security.
- Select Settings.
- Select Moves.
- Under Auto-moves, select Configure.
- Assign actions based on malicious, spoof, suspicious, spam, and bulk dispositions. Select among:
- Soft delete - user recoverable: Moves the message to the user's Recoverable Items - Deleted folder. Messages can be recovered by the user.
- Hard delete - admin recoverable: Completely deletes messages from a user's inbox.
- Move to trash: Moves messages to the trash or deleted items email folder.
- Move to junk: Moves the message to the junk or spam folder.
- No action: Messages stay in the origin folder.
- Select Post-delivery moves:
- (Recommended) Post-delivery response: Enabling this option allows Email security to rescan delivered emails at multiple time intervals for previously unknown phishing sites or campaigns.
- (Recommended) Phish submission response: Enabling this option allows Email security to move emails that your users reported as phishing and Email security determined to be malicious.
- Select Save.
