Auto-move events

Auto-move events are events where emails are automatically moved to different inboxes based on the disposition Email security assigned to them.

Email security shows you the total number of auto-moves and the source folder from which these moves are originating from.

To configure auto-move events:

  1. Log in to Cloudflare One.
  2. Select Email security.
  3. Select Settings.
  4. Select Moves.
  5. Under Auto-moves, select Configure.
  6. Assign actions based on malicious, spoof, suspicious, spam, and bulk dispositions. Select among:
    • Soft delete - user recoverable: Moves the message to the user's Recoverable Items - Deleted folder. Messages can be recovered by the user.
    • Hard delete - admin recoverable: Completely deletes messages from a user's inbox.
    • Move to trash: Moves messages to the trash or deleted items email folder.
    • Move to junk: Moves the message to the junk or spam folder.
    • No action: Messages stay in the origin folder.
  7. Select Post-delivery moves:
    • (Recommended) Post-delivery response: Enabling this option allows Email security to rescan delivered emails at multiple time intervals for previously unknown phishing sites or campaigns.
    • (Recommended) Phish submission response: Enabling this option allows Email security to move emails that your users reported as phishing and Email security determined to be malicious.
  8. Select Save.