With Gateway tenant control, you can allow your users access to corporate SaaS applications while blocking access to personal applications. This helps prevent the loss of sensitive or confidential data from a corporate network.

When creating an HTTP policy with an Allow action, you will have the option to configure custom headers. Gateway can use custom headers to control SaaS application access. If a user's HTTP request is headed to your organization's account for the SaaS application, Gateway will approve the request. If the request does not match the information in the header, Gateway will block the request.

Add custom headers for a SaaS application

To create an HTTP policy with custom headers:

In Zero Trust ↗ , go to Gateway > Firewall policies. Select HTTP. Select Add a policy. Build an expression to match the SaaS traffic you want to control. In Action, select Allow. In Untrusted certificate action, select Block. Under Add headers to matched requests, select Add a header. Add any custom header names and values corresponding to your SaaS application. Select Create policy.

Your policy is now displayed in your list of HTTP policies. When your users attempt to authenticate your configured SaaS application with a personal account, authentication will fail.

Verify custom headers

If you save a HAR (HTTP Archive) file from a browser to analyze your web traffic, custom headers defined with Gateway will not appear in the file. This is because Gateway injects the header after the request leaves the browser.

To verify Gateway is applying a custom header:

In your policy with custom headers, add a selector to match traffic for HTTPBin ↗, an open-source site for testing HTTP requests. For example: Selector Operator Value Logic Action Untrusted certificate action Application in Google Workspace And Allow Block Domain in httpbin.org On your device, go to httpbin.org/anything ↗. Your custom header will appear in the list of headers. (Optional) Remove the HTTPBin expression from your policy.

Common policy configurations

Depending on which SaaS application your organization needs access to, different tenant control policies are required.

Microsoft 365

Microsoft 365 tenant control requires two policies. When you order your policies, make sure they follow order of precedence.

Precedence Selector Operator Value Action Untrusted certificate action 1 Domain is login.live.com Allow Block

Custom header name Custom header value Sec-Restrict-Tenant-Access-Policy restrict-msa

Precedence Selector Operator Value Action Untrusted certificate action 2 Application in Microsoft Office365 Allow Block

Custom header name Custom header value Restrict-Access-To-Tenants , Restrict-Access-Context Your organization's domain

For more information, refer to the Microsoft Entra ID documentation ↗.

Google Workspace

Selector Operator Value Action Untrusted certificate action Application in Google Workspace Allow Block

Custom header name Custom header value X-GooGApps-Allowed-Domains Your organization's domain

For more information, refer to the Google Workspace documentation ↗.

Slack

Selector Operator Value Action Untrusted certificate action Application in Slack Allow Block

Custom header name Custom header value X-Slack-Allowed-Workspaces-Requester , X-Slack-Allowed-Workspaces Your organization's workspace

For more information, refer to the Slack documentation ↗.

Dropbox

Selector Operator Value Action Untrusted certificate action Application in Dropbox Allow Block

Custom header name Custom header value X-Dropbox-allowed-Team-Ids Your organization's ID

For more information, refer to the Dropbox documentation ↗.

ChatGPT

Selector Operator Value Action Untrusted certificate action Application in ChatGPT Allow Block

Custom header name Custom header value Chatgpt-Allowed-Workspace-Id Your organization's workspace ID

For more information, refer to the OpenAI documentation ↗.

Exempt users in Cloudflare WAF

You can include custom headers in an HTTP policy to allow your users through Cloudflare WAF. This is useful for allowing only WARP users through your WAF.

Create an Allow policy for an internal domain behind your WAF with a custom header. Selector Operator Value Action Domain in internalapp.com Allow Custom header name Custom header value X-Example-Header example-value In Cloudflare WAF, create a custom rule to require the same HTTP header.

Use tenant control with Browser Isolation

You can configure Browser Isolation to send custom headers. This is useful for implementing tenant control for isolated SaaS applications or sending arbitrary custom request headers to isolated websites.

To use custom headers with Browser Isolation, create two HTTP policies targeting the same domain or application group. For example, you can create policies for HTTPBin ↗, an open-source site for testing HTTP requests: