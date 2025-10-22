 Skip to content
Cloudflare Docs

Tenant control

With Gateway tenant control, you can allow your users access to corporate SaaS applications while blocking access to personal applications. This helps prevent the loss of sensitive or confidential data from a corporate network.

When creating an HTTP policy with an Allow action, you will have the option to configure custom headers. Gateway can use custom headers to control SaaS application access. If a user's HTTP request is headed to your organization's account for the SaaS application, Gateway will approve the request. If the request does not match the information in the header, Gateway will block the request.

Add custom headers for a SaaS application

To create an HTTP policy with custom headers:

  1. In Zero Trust, go to Gateway > Firewall policies. Select HTTP.
  2. Select Add a policy.
  3. Build an expression to match the SaaS traffic you want to control.
  4. In Action, select Allow. In Untrusted certificate action, select Block.
  5. Under Add headers to matched requests, select Add a header.
  6. Add any custom header names and values corresponding to your SaaS application.
  7. Select Create policy.

Your policy is now displayed in your list of HTTP policies. When your users attempt to authenticate your configured SaaS application with a personal account, authentication will fail.

Verify custom headers

If you save a HAR (HTTP Archive) file from a browser to analyze your web traffic, custom headers defined with Gateway will not appear in the file. This is because Gateway injects the header after the request leaves the browser.

To verify Gateway is applying a custom header:

  1. In your policy with custom headers, add a selector to match traffic for HTTPBin, an open-source site for testing HTTP requests. For example:

    SelectorOperatorValueLogicActionUntrusted certificate action
    ApplicationinGoogle WorkspaceAndAllowBlock
    Domaininhttpbin.org

  2. On your device, go to httpbin.org/anything. Your custom header will appear in the list of headers.

  3. (Optional) Remove the HTTPBin expression from your policy.

Common policy configurations

Depending on which SaaS application your organization needs access to, different tenant control policies are required.

Microsoft 365

Microsoft 365 tenant control requires two policies. When you order your policies, make sure they follow order of precedence.

PrecedenceSelectorOperatorValueActionUntrusted certificate action
1Domainislogin.live.comAllowBlock
Custom header nameCustom header value
Sec-Restrict-Tenant-Access-Policyrestrict-msa
PrecedenceSelectorOperatorValueActionUntrusted certificate action
2ApplicationinMicrosoft Office365AllowBlock
Custom header nameCustom header value
Restrict-Access-To-Tenants, Restrict-Access-ContextYour organization's domain

For more information, refer to the Microsoft Entra ID documentation.

Google Workspace

SelectorOperatorValueActionUntrusted certificate action
ApplicationinGoogle WorkspaceAllowBlock
Custom header nameCustom header value
X-GooGApps-Allowed-DomainsYour organization's domain

For more information, refer to the Google Workspace documentation.

Slack

SelectorOperatorValueActionUntrusted certificate action
ApplicationinSlackAllowBlock
Custom header nameCustom header value
X-Slack-Allowed-Workspaces-Requester, X-Slack-Allowed-WorkspacesYour organization's workspace

For more information, refer to the Slack documentation.

Dropbox

SelectorOperatorValueActionUntrusted certificate action
ApplicationinDropboxAllowBlock
Custom header nameCustom header value
X-Dropbox-allowed-Team-IdsYour organization's ID

For more information, refer to the Dropbox documentation.

ChatGPT

SelectorOperatorValueActionUntrusted certificate action
ApplicationinChatGPTAllowBlock
Custom header nameCustom header value
Chatgpt-Allowed-Workspace-IdYour organization's workspace ID

For more information, refer to the OpenAI documentation.

Exempt users in Cloudflare WAF

You can include custom headers in an HTTP policy to allow your users through Cloudflare WAF. This is useful for allowing only WARP users through your WAF.

  1. Create an Allow policy for an internal domain behind your WAF with a custom header.

    SelectorOperatorValueAction
    Domainininternalapp.comAllow
    Custom header nameCustom header value
    X-Example-Headerexample-value

  2. In Cloudflare WAF, create a custom rule to require the same HTTP header.

Use tenant control with Browser Isolation

You can configure Browser Isolation to send custom headers. This is useful for implementing tenant control for isolated SaaS applications or sending arbitrary custom request headers to isolated websites.

To use custom headers with Browser Isolation, create two HTTP policies targeting the same domain or application group. For example, you can create policies for HTTPBin, an open-source site for testing HTTP requests:

  1. Create an Isolate policy for httpbin.org.

    SelectorOperatorValueAction
    Domaininhttpbin.orgIsolate

  2. Create an Allow policy for httpbin.org with a custom header.

    SelectorOperatorValueAction
    Domaininhttpbin.orgAllow
    Custom header nameCustom header value
    Example-Headerexample-value

  3. Go to httpbin.org/anything. Cloudflare will render the site in an isolated browser. Your custom header will appear in the list of headers.