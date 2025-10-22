Gateway supports the detection, logging, and filtering of network protocols using packet attributes.

Protocol detection only applies to devices connected to Zero Trust via the WARP client in Gateway with WARP mode.

Turn on protocol detection

To turn on protocol detection:

In Zero Trust ↗ , go to Settings > Network > Firewall. Turn on Protocol Detection.

You can now use Detected Protocol as a selector in a Network policy.

Inspect on all ports Beta

By default, Gateway will only inspect HTTP traffic through port 80 . Additionally, if you turn on TLS decryption, Gateway will inspect HTTPS traffic through port 443 .

To detect and inspect HTTP and HTTPS traffic on ports in addition to 80 and 443 , under HTTP inspection ports, choose Inspect on all ports.

Inspecting traffic on all ports works best if you allow all traffic by default. If your organization uses a Network policy to block all traffic by default, Gateway will allow all non-HTTPS TLS traffic, and you will not be able to filter this traffic. To use HTTP policies to filter all TLS traffic on all ports when using a default Block Network policy, create a Network policy to explicitly allow HTTP and TLS traffic.

Supported protocols

Gateway supports detection and filtering of the following protocols:

Protocol Notes HTTP The policy builder includes separate values for HTTP/1.1 and HTTP/2. SSH TLS Gateway detects TLS versions 1.1 through 1.3 with the TLS value. DCE/RPC MQTT TPKT TPKT commonly initiates RDP sessions, so you can use it to identify and filter RDP traffic. DNP3

Example network policy

You can create network policies that filter traffic based on protocol detections rather than common ports. For example, you can block all SSH traffic on your network without blocking port 22 or any other non-default ports: