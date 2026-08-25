HTTP test

Overview Create a test Test results Export DEX application test logs Related resources

Feature availability Client modes Zero Trust plans ↗ Traffic and DNS mode

Traffic only mode All plans System Availability Minimum client version Windows ✅ 2023.3.381 macOS ✅ 2023.3.381 Linux ✅ 2023.3.398 iOS ❌ Android ✅ 1.0 ChromeOS ✅ 1.0

An HTTP test sends a GET request from an end-user device to a specific web application. You can use the response metrics to troubleshoot connectivity issues. For example, you can check whether the application is inaccessible for all users in your organization, or only certain ones.

HTTP tests run periodically from devices that have the Cloudflare One Client installed and turned on. You can use them to verify that an internal application is reachable after a configuration change or to monitor a SaaS application for outages that affect your organization.

Create a test

To set up an HTTP test for an application:

In Cloudflare One ↗ , go to Insights > Digital experience. Select the Tests tab. Select Add a Test. Fill in the following fields: Name : Enter any name for the test.

: Enter any name for the test. Target : Enter the URL of the website or application that you want to test (for example, https://jira.site.com ). Both public and private hostnames are supported. If testing a private hostname, ensure that the domain is on your local domain fallback list.

: Enter the URL of the website or application that you want to test (for example, ). Both public and private hostnames are supported. If testing a private hostname, ensure that the domain is on your local domain fallback list. Source device profiles : (Optional) Select the device profiles that you want to run the test on. If no profiles are selected, the test will run on all supported devices connected to your Zero Trust organization.

: (Optional) Select the device profiles that you want to run the test on. If no profiles are selected, the test will run on all supported devices connected to your Zero Trust organization. Test type : Select HTTP Get.

: Select HTTP Get. Test frequency: Specify how often the test will run. Input a minute value between 5 and 60. Select Add test. After the test is created and running, you can view the results of your test.

Test results

An HTTP test measures the following data:

Data Description Resource fetch time Total time of all steps of the request, measured from startTime to responseEnd ↗ . Server response time Round-trip time for the device to receive a response from the target. DNS response time Round-trip time for the DNS query to resolve. HTTP status codes Status code ↗ returned by the target.

Use these metrics together to identify where in the connection a problem occurs. For example, a high DNS response time with a normal server response time points to a DNS resolution issue rather than a problem with the target server.

Export DEX application test logs

You can use Logpush to export DEX application test data to R2 (Cloudflare's object storage), a third-party cloud storage bucket, or a Security Information and Event Management (SIEM) tool. This is useful if you need to retain test data beyond the 7-day log retention period or correlate DEX data with other log sources.

Related resources