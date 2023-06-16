Run an HTTP test

An HTTP test sends a GET request from an end-user device to a specific web application. You can use the response metrics to troubleshoot connectivity issues. For example, you can check whether the application is inaccessible for all users in your organization, or only certain ones.

​​ Create a test

To set up an HTTP test for an application:

In Zero Trust External link icon Open external link , go to DEX > Tests. Select Add a Test. Fill in the following fields: Name : Enter any name for the test.

: Enter any name for the test. Target : Enter the URL of the website or application that you want to test (for example, https://jira.site.com ). Both public and private hostnames are supported. If testing a private hostname, ensure that the domain is on your local domain fallback list.

: Enter the URL of the website or application that you want to test (for example, ). Both public and private hostnames are supported. If testing a private hostname, ensure that the domain is on your list. Test type : Select HTTP Get.

: Select HTTP Get. Test frequency: Specify how often the test will run. Input a minute value between 5 and 60.

The test will now run on all supported devices connected to your Zero Trust organization.

Next, view the results of your test.

​​ Supported devices

To run an HTTP test, the device must be connected to Zero Trust via the WARP client. Refer to the table below for client version requirements.