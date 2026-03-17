Require WARP
Cloudflare One enables you to restrict access to your applications to devices running the Cloudflare One Client. This allows you to flexibly ensure that a user's traffic is secure and encrypted before allowing access to a resource protected behind Cloudflare One.
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Cloudflare One Client is deployed on the device. For a list of supported modes and operating systems, refer to Cloudflare One Client Checks.
- In Cloudflare One ↗, go to Traffic policies > Traffic settings.
- Ensure that Allow Secure Web Gateway to proxy traffic* is enabled.
- Go to Reusable components > Posture checks.
- In Cloudflare One Client checks, select Add a check.
- Select WARP, then select Save.
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In Cloudflare One ↗, go to Access controls > Applications.
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Locate the application for which you want to require WARP. Select Configure.
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In the Policies tab, create a new Access policy or edit an existing policy.
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In the policy builder, add an Include or Require rule which uses the WARP selector. Save the policy.
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Save the Access application.
Before granting access to the application, the policy will check that the device is running the Cloudflare One Client.