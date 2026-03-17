Note This device posture attribute will check for all versions of WARP, including the consumer version.

Cloudflare One enables you to restrict access to your applications to devices running the Cloudflare One Client. This allows you to flexibly ensure that a user's traffic is secure and encrypted before allowing access to a resource protected behind Cloudflare One.

Prerequisites

Cloudflare One Client is deployed on the device. For a list of supported modes and operating systems, refer to Cloudflare One Client Checks.

1. Enable the WARP check

In Cloudflare One ↗ , go to Traffic policies > Traffic settings. Ensure that Allow Secure Web Gateway to proxy traffic* is enabled. Go to Reusable components > Posture checks. In Cloudflare One Client checks, select Add a check. Select WARP, then select Save.

2. Add the check to an Access policy

In Cloudflare One ↗, go to Access controls > Applications. Locate the application for which you want to require WARP. Select Configure. In the Policies tab, create a new Access policy or edit an existing policy. In the policy builder, add an Include or Require rule which uses the WARP selector. Save the policy. Save the Access application.

Before granting access to the application, the policy will check that the device is running the Cloudflare One Client.