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Require WARP

Cloudflare One enables you to restrict access to your applications to devices running the Cloudflare One Client. This allows you to flexibly ensure that a user's traffic is secure and encrypted before allowing access to a resource protected behind Cloudflare One.

Prerequisites

1. Enable the WARP check

  1. In Cloudflare One, go to Traffic policies > Traffic settings.
  2. Ensure that Allow Secure Web Gateway to proxy traffic* is enabled.
  3. Go to Reusable components > Posture checks.
  4. In Cloudflare One Client checks, select Add a check.
  5. Select WARP, then select Save.

2. Add the check to an Access policy

  1. In Cloudflare One, go to Access controls > Applications.

  2. Locate the application for which you want to require WARP. Select Configure.

  3. In the Policies tab, create a new Access policy or edit an existing policy.

  4. In the policy builder, add an Include or Require rule which uses the WARP selector. Save the policy.

  5. Save the Access application.

Before granting access to the application, the policy will check that the device is running the Cloudflare One Client.