Administrators can receive an alert when Cloudflare Tunnels in an account change their health or deployment status. Notifications can be delivered via email, webhook, and third-party services.

Manage notifications

Tunnel notifications are configured on the Cloudflare dashboard ↗. For more information, refer to Create a notification.

Available notifications

Tunnel Creation or Deletion Event Who is it for? Customers who want to receive a notification when Cloudflare Tunnels are created or deleted in their account. Other options / filters None. Included with All Cloudflare Zero Trust plans. What should you do if you receive one? No action is needed.