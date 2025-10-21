Notifications
Administrators can receive an alert when Cloudflare Tunnels in an account change their health or deployment status. Notifications can be delivered via email, webhook, and third-party services.
Tunnel notifications are configured on the Cloudflare dashboard ↗. For more information, refer to Create a notification.
Who is it for?
Tunnel Creation or Deletion Event
Customers who want to receive a notification when Cloudflare Tunnels are created or deleted in their account.Other options / filters
None.Included with
All Cloudflare Zero Trust plans.What should you do if you receive one?
No action is needed.
Who is it for?
Tunnel Health Alert
Customers who want to be warned about changes in health status for their Cloudflare Tunnels.Other options / filters
None.Included with
All Cloudflare Zero Trust plans.What should you do if you receive one?
Monitor tunnel health over time and consider deploying
cloudflared replicas or load balancers.
Refer to Tunnel status to review the list of possible tunnel statuses (
Active,
Inactive,
Down and
Degraded).
Was this helpful?
- Resources
- API
- New to Cloudflare?
- Directory
- Sponsorships
- Open Source
- Support
- Help Center
- System Status
- Compliance
- GDPR
- Company
- cloudflare.com
- Our team
- Careers
- © 2025 Cloudflare, Inc.
- Privacy Policy
- Terms of Use
- Report Security Issues
- Trademark
-