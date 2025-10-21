 Skip to content
Notifications

Administrators can receive an alert when Cloudflare Tunnels in an account change their health or deployment status. Notifications can be delivered via email, webhook, and third-party services.

Manage notifications

Tunnel notifications are configured on the Cloudflare dashboard. For more information, refer to Create a notification.

Available notifications

Tunnel Creation or Deletion Event

 Who is it for?

Customers who want to receive a notification when Cloudflare Tunnels are created or deleted in their account.

Other options / filters

None.

Included with

All Cloudflare Zero Trust plans.

What should you do if you receive one?

No action is needed.

Tunnel Health Alert

 Who is it for?

Customers who want to be warned about changes in health status for their Cloudflare Tunnels.

Other options / filters

None.

Included with

All Cloudflare Zero Trust plans.

What should you do if you receive one?

Monitor tunnel health over time and consider deploying cloudflared replicas or load balancers.

Additional information

Refer to Tunnel status to review the list of possible tunnel statuses (Active, Inactive, Down and Degraded).