The Google Calendar integration detects a variety of data loss prevention, account misconfiguration, and user security risks in an integrated Google Workspace account that could leave you and your organization vulnerable.

Integration prerequisites

A Google Workspace account with a Business Starter, Business Standard, Business Plus or Enterprise plan

A Google Workspace user with Super Admin privileges ↗ and Owner permissions ↗ in the Google Cloud Platform (GCP) project used

Integration permissions

Refer to Google Workspace integration permissions for information on which API permissions to enable.

Security findings

The Google Calendar integration currently scans for the following findings, or security risks. Findings are grouped by category and then ordered by severity level.

To stay up-to-date with new CASB findings as they are added, bookmark this page or subscribe to its RSS feed.

Calendar sharing