After adding your sites, the Network visibility section of the dashboard provides a summary of the connectivity status and traffic analytics for all your sites. This is a great place to start if you receive a Cloudflare WAN alert, need to begin the troubleshooting process, or are performing routine monitoring. Refer to Set up a site for more information on how to set up a site.

Network visibility has the following data types available:

Cloudflare WAN site data table Site Name

Site Health

Site Tunnel Names

Site Tunnel Statuses

Site Traffic Sent

Site Traffic Received

Cloudflare WAN site data Traffic Sent by Tunnel

Traffic Received by Tunnel

To start using network overview:

Log in to Cloudflare One. Go to Insights > Network visibility.

You will have access to an overview map with all your active sites, and any alerts for sites that are unhealthy or have no status available to them.

Review the following topics to learn more about the options available to you.

Network map and traffic overview

The network map section shows all the sites configured with Cloudflare WAN. At a glance, you can check:

How many active sites you have

Location for sites in a map (if you set up their geographic location)

Sites that are healthy or unhealthy

Sites that have no status available

Sites that have no location set

The Traffic overview section displays a more granular list of your sites and their status.

Site health

Sites can be healthy or unhealthy, and Cloudflare WAN uses this information to route traffic. Refer to Set thresholds for site health to learn more about this topic.

No status available

The status of a site refers to its health. If your sites show a No status available message, this means you did not configure your alert settings when creating your site. For instructions, refer to Configure Magic Tunnel health alerts.

No location set

The dashboard displays the number of sites with no location set, meaning sites for which you did not set up a geographic location. To add a location to a site, find the site you want to add location to, and select no location set to edit its location settings. Refer to Set geographic coordinates for more information.

Traffic overview

Traffic overview aggregates all Cloudflare WAN sites configured in your account. Here, you can check summary information about each site like:

Site status

Traffic sent and received

Select one of your sites to have access to a more detailed view of its traffic, including traffic by tunnel.

Set thresholds for site health

When you set up an alert for your site, you will be notified when there is an issue with one or more on-ramps. These alerts are sent when the percentage of successful health checks for a Cloudflare WAN on-ramp drops below the selected service-level objective (SLO). Setting health alerts will also display unhealthy tunnels in the Network map and in the Traffic overview sections.

To set up health alerts: