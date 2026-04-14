For production deployments, you can run multiple replicas of a Mesh node in active-passive mode. All replicas share the same node identity and advertise the same routes. If the active replica goes down, Cloudflare automatically promotes a standby replica.

When to use high availability

High availability provides resilience for CIDR route prefixes advertised by a Mesh node. When the active replica disconnects, Cloudflare promotes a standby so that traffic to the advertised subnets continues to flow.

This means HA is useful for nodes that have routes configured — nodes acting as subnet gateways for private networks behind them. If a node is only used for direct Mesh IP connectivity (no routes), HA has limited benefit because the node's Mesh IP is tied to the individual replica.

How it works

When you create a Mesh node with high availability enabled, Cloudflare generates a single token for that node. You install the Cloudflare One Client on multiple Linux hosts using this token. Each host registers as a replica of the same node.

All replicas advertise the same CIDR routes.

One replica is active at a time. The others are passive standby.

If the active replica disconnects, Cloudflare automatically promotes a passive replica.

Failover is handled by Cloudflare's network.

flowchart LR subgraph replicas["Mesh node: web-server"] R1["Replica 1 <br> (active)"] R2["Replica 2 <br> (standby)"] R3["Replica 3 <br> (standby)"] end CF((Cloudflare)) <--> R1 CF -. failover .-> R2 CF -. failover .-> R3 client["Client device"] <--> CF

Create a node with high availability

Dashboard

API When you create a Mesh node through the dashboard, high availability is enabled by default. To create a new node: In the Cloudflare dashboard, go to Networking > Mesh. Go to Mesh Select Add a node. Follow the setup wizard. The node is created with HA enabled automatically. Copy the install commands and run them on your Linux host. To create a node with high availability via the API, set ha: true in the request body: Terminal window curl -X POST "https://api.cloudflare.com/client/v4/accounts/{account_id}/warp_connector" \ -H "Authorization: Bearer {api_token}" \ -H "Content-Type: application/json" \ -d '{ "name": "web-server", "ha": true }' The response includes a token field. Use this token to register replicas.

Add replicas

To add a replica to an existing high-availability node, install the Cloudflare One Client on a new Linux host and register it using the same node token.

Dashboard

API In the Cloudflare dashboard, go to Networking > Mesh. Go to Mesh Select your Mesh node. Select Add a replica. A dialog shows the install commands and the node's token. On a new Linux host, run the install commands shown in the dialog. Installation commands Debian / Ubuntu

RedHat / CentOS Terminal window curl -fsSL https://pkg.cloudflareclient.com/pubkey.gpg | sudo gpg --yes --dearmor -o /usr/share/keyrings/cloudflare-warp-archive-keyring.gpg echo "deb [signed-by=/usr/share/keyrings/cloudflare-warp-archive-keyring.gpg] https://pkg.cloudflareclient.com/ $( lsb_release -cs ) main" | sudo tee /etc/apt/sources.list.d/cloudflare-client.list sudo apt-get update && sudo apt-get install -y cloudflare-warp Terminal window sudo warp-cli connector new <TOKEN> && sudo warp-cli connect Terminal window sudo rpm -ivh https://pkg.cloudflareclient.com/cloudflare-release-el8.rpm sudo yum install -y cloudflare-warp Terminal window sudo warp-cli connector new <TOKEN> && sudo warp-cli connect Retrieve the node's token: Terminal window curl "https://api.cloudflare.com/client/v4/accounts/{account_id}/warp_connector/{node_id}/token" \ -H "Authorization: Bearer {api_token}" The response contains the token string. Install the client and register on a new Linux host: Debian / Ubuntu

RedHat / CentOS Terminal window curl -fsSL https://pkg.cloudflareclient.com/pubkey.gpg | sudo gpg --yes --dearmor -o /usr/share/keyrings/cloudflare-warp-archive-keyring.gpg echo "deb [signed-by=/usr/share/keyrings/cloudflare-warp-archive-keyring.gpg] https://pkg.cloudflareclient.com/ $( lsb_release -cs ) main" | sudo tee /etc/apt/sources.list.d/cloudflare-client.list sudo apt-get update && sudo apt-get install -y cloudflare-warp Terminal window sudo warp-cli connector new <TOKEN> && sudo warp-cli connect Terminal window sudo rpm -ivh https://pkg.cloudflareclient.com/cloudflare-release-el8.rpm sudo yum install -y cloudflare-warp Terminal window sudo warp-cli connector new <TOKEN> && sudo warp-cli connect

The new replica will be in standby mode until the active replica disconnects.

View replicas

To view all replicas and their HA status, query the connections API endpoint:

Terminal window curl "https://api.cloudflare.com/client/v4/accounts/{account_id}/warp_connector/{node_id}/connections" \ -H "Authorization: Bearer {api_token}"

The response includes each replica with its ha_status ( active or passive ), connection details, and the Cloudflare data center it is connected to:

{ " success " : true , " result " : [ { " id " : "bf69f118-238e-11f1-b113-ee02f3be4a5b" , " conns " : [ { " colo_name " : "lhr16" , " origin_ip " : "34.105.147.200" , " opened_at " : "2026-03-19T12:25:47.400Z" } ], " run_at " : "2026-03-19T12:25:47.400Z" , " ha_status " : "active" }, { " id " : "e07272a6-21fc-11f1-8997-e28f01ba3991" , " conns " : [ { " colo_name " : "lhr14" , " origin_ip " : "35.246.81.139" , " opened_at " : "2026-03-19T02:38:37.203Z" } ], " run_at " : "2026-03-19T02:38:37.203Z" , " ha_status " : "passive" } ] } Explain Code

Considerations

Setup requirements

High availability is set at node creation time and cannot be changed afterward.

You must install the client on at least two hosts for failover to work. A single replica means no redundancy.

High availability requires the MASQUE transport protocol. WireGuard does not support HA. Mesh nodes use MASQUE by default.

Network configuration

All replicas must be on the same subnet and have the same network routing configuration (Split Tunnels, static routes).

HA provides resilience for CIDR route prefixes. Nodes without routes do not benefit from HA failover.

Failover behavior