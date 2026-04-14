High availability
For production deployments, you can run multiple replicas of a Mesh node in active-passive mode. All replicas share the same node identity and advertise the same routes. If the active replica goes down, Cloudflare automatically promotes a standby replica.
High availability provides resilience for CIDR route prefixes advertised by a Mesh node. When the active replica disconnects, Cloudflare promotes a standby so that traffic to the advertised subnets continues to flow.
This means HA is useful for nodes that have routes configured — nodes acting as subnet gateways for private networks behind them. If a node is only used for direct Mesh IP connectivity (no routes), HA has limited benefit because the node's Mesh IP is tied to the individual replica.
When you create a Mesh node with high availability enabled, Cloudflare generates a single token for that node. You install the Cloudflare One Client on multiple Linux hosts using this token. Each host registers as a replica of the same node.
- All replicas advertise the same CIDR routes.
- One replica is active at a time. The others are passive standby.
- If the active replica disconnects, Cloudflare automatically promotes a passive replica.
- Failover is handled by Cloudflare's network.
flowchart LR subgraph replicas["Mesh node: web-server"] R1["Replica 1 <br> (active)"] R2["Replica 2 <br> (standby)"] R3["Replica 3 <br> (standby)"] end CF((Cloudflare)) <--> R1 CF -. failover .-> R2 CF -. failover .-> R3 client["Client device"] <--> CF
When you create a Mesh node through the dashboard, high availability is enabled by default. To create a new node:
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In the Cloudflare dashboard, go to Networking > Mesh.Go to Mesh
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Select Add a node.
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Follow the setup wizard. The node is created with HA enabled automatically.
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Copy the install commands and run them on your Linux host.
To create a node with high availability via the API, set
ha: true in the request body:
The response includes a
token field. Use this token to register replicas.
To add a replica to an existing high-availability node, install the Cloudflare One Client on a new Linux host and register it using the same node token.
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In the Cloudflare dashboard, go to Networking > Mesh.Go to Mesh
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Select your Mesh node.
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Select Add a replica.
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A dialog shows the install commands and the node's token.
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On a new Linux host, run the install commands shown in the dialog.
Installation commands
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Retrieve the node's token:
The response contains the token string.
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Install the client and register on a new Linux host:
The new replica will be in standby mode until the active replica disconnects.
To view all replicas and their HA status, query the connections API endpoint:
The response includes each replica with its
ha_status (
active or
passive), connection details, and the Cloudflare data center it is connected to:
- High availability is set at node creation time and cannot be changed afterward.
- You must install the client on at least two hosts for failover to work. A single replica means no redundancy.
- High availability requires the MASQUE transport protocol. WireGuard does not support HA. Mesh nodes use MASQUE by default.
- All replicas must be on the same subnet and have the same network routing configuration (Split Tunnels, static routes).
- HA provides resilience for CIDR route prefixes. Nodes without routes do not benefit from HA failover.
- Failover time depends on how quickly Cloudflare detects the active replica has disconnected (typically seconds).
- Inbound traffic (from Mesh clients to the subnet) fails over automatically on Cloudflare's network. Cloudflare routes traffic to the newly promoted active replica.
- Outbound traffic (from devices on the subnet through the Mesh node) does not fail over automatically. Your environment must detect that a different replica has been promoted to active and update routing tables to send traffic through the now-active host. There is no client-side failover for on-ramp traffic at this time.