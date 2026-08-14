Primary setup (Full)

Overview Availability

Cloudflare DNS offers a few different setup options. A primary setup (also known as full) is the most common and the only one available for Free or Pro plans.

In a primary setup, Cloudflare is your primary authoritative DNS provider, which means that, when a visitor tries to access your website or application, DNS resolvers will consider the DNS records that you have on Cloudflare.

For this to work, you must go through a few steps that involve not only Cloudflare, but also your registrar and your previous DNS provider (if you were using one). Refer to Set up a primary zone for detailed instructions.

Availability