Access to Area 1 Beginning October 1, 2025, access and support for Email Security (formerly Area 1) will only be available through the Cloudflare dashboard. Your Email Security protection will not change, but you will no longer be able to access the Area 1 dashboard or send support requests to @area1security.com email addresses. For help accessing the Cloudflare dashboard, reach out to successteam@cloudflare.com.

Cloudflare Area 1 ↗ is an email security platform that protects your organization's inbox from phishing, spam, and other malicious messages. This guide covers how to configure Area 1 as a SAML application in Cloudflare Zero Trust.

Prerequisites

An identity provider configured in Cloudflare Zero Trust

Admin access to your Area 1 account

Your user's email in Area 1 matches their email in Zero Trust

1. Add Area 1 to Zero Trust

In Zero Trust ↗, go to Access > Applications. Select Add an application. Select SaaS. In the Application field, enter Area 1 and select Area 1. (Area 1 is not currently listed in the default drop-down menu.) Enter the following values for your application configuration: Entity ID https://horizon.area1security.com Assertion Consumer Service URL https://horizon.area1security.com/api/users/saml Name ID Format Email Configure Access policies for the application. Save the application.

2. Configure SSO for Area 1

Finally, you will need to configure Area 1 to allow users to log in through Cloudflare Access.

In your Area 1 portal ↗, go to Settings > SSO. Turn on Single Sign On. (Optional) To require users to sign in through Access, set SSO Enforcement to All. When SSO is enforced, users will no longer be able to sign in with their Area 1 credentials. In SAML SSO Domain, enter <your-team-name>.cloudflareaccess.com . Get your Metadata XML file: In Zero Trust, copy the SSO Endpoint for your application. In a new browser tab, paste the SSO Endpoint and append /saml-metadata to the end of the URL. For example, https://<your-team-name>.cloudflareaccess.com/cdn-cgi/access/sso/saml/<app-id>/saml-metadata . Copy the resulting metadata. Return to the Area 1 portal and paste the metadata into Metadata XML. Select Update Settings.