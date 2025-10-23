 Skip to content
Cloudflare Docs

Area 1

Last reviewed: over 1 year ago

Cloudflare Area 1 is an email security platform that protects your organization's inbox from phishing, spam, and other malicious messages. This guide covers how to configure Area 1 as a SAML application in Cloudflare Zero Trust.

Prerequisites

  • An identity provider configured in Cloudflare Zero Trust
  • Admin access to your Area 1 account
  • Your user's email in Area 1 matches their email in Zero Trust

1. Add Area 1 to Zero Trust

  1. In Zero Trust, go to Access > Applications.

  2. Select Add an application.

  3. Select SaaS.

  4. In the Application field, enter Area 1 and select Area 1. (Area 1 is not currently listed in the default drop-down menu.)

  5. Enter the following values for your application configuration:

    Entity IDhttps://horizon.area1security.com
    Assertion Consumer Service URLhttps://horizon.area1security.com/api/users/saml
    Name ID FormatEmail

  6. Configure Access policies for the application.

  7. Save the application.

2. Configure SSO for Area 1

Finally, you will need to configure Area 1 to allow users to log in through Cloudflare Access.

  1. In your Area 1 portal, go to Settings > SSO.

  2. Turn on Single Sign On.

  3. (Optional) To require users to sign in through Access, set SSO Enforcement to All. When SSO is enforced, users will no longer be able to sign in with their Area 1 credentials.

  4. In SAML SSO Domain, enter <your-team-name>.cloudflareaccess.com.

  5. Get your Metadata XML file:

    1. In Zero Trust, copy the SSO Endpoint for your application.

      Copy SSO settings for a SaaS application from Zero Trust

    2. In a new browser tab, paste the SSO Endpoint and append /saml-metadata to the end of the URL. For example, https://<your-team-name>.cloudflareaccess.com/cdn-cgi/access/sso/saml/<app-id>/saml-metadata.

    3. Copy the resulting metadata.

  6. Return to the Area 1 portal and paste the metadata into Metadata XML.

    Configure SSO in the Area 1 portal

  7. Select Update Settings.

If you added the application to your App Launcher, you can test the integration by going to <your-team-name>.cloudflareaccess.com.