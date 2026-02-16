You can access real-time and historical network data in Network Analytics. Explore Cloudflare WAN traffic (in packets or bytes) over time in a time series, and filter the data by different packet characteristics.

Data is aggregated into time intervals that vary based on the selected zoom level. For example, a daily view shows 24-hour averages, which can flatten short-term traffic spikes. As a result, longer time intervals display lower peak bandwidth values compared to more granular views like five-minute intervals.

Network traffic data filters

With Cloudflare WAN, you have increased insight into traffic flows across Cloudflare One products, including:

Traffic entering Cloudflare's network via WARP

Traffic leaving Cloudflare's network via WARP

Traffic leaving Cloudflare's network via Cloudflare Tunnel ( cloudflared )

The complete list of filters includes:

A list of your top tunnels by traffic volume.

Traffic source and destination by traffic type, on-ramps and off-ramps, IP addresses , and ports.

, and ports. Destination IP ranges and ASNs.

Protocols and packet sizes.

Samples of all GRE or IPsec tunnel traffic entering or leaving Cloudflare's network.

Mitigations applied (such as DDoS and Cloudflare Network Firewall) to traffic entering Cloudflare's network.

Access Magic Tunnel traffic analytics

Go to the Network Analytics page.

In the All Traffic tab, scroll to Top Insights to access network traffic filters. By default, the dashboard displays five items, but you can display up to 25 items at once. To change the number of items, select the drop-down menu. (Optional) Hover over a traffic type. You can then filter for that traffic or exclude it from the results. To adjust the scope of information, scroll to All traffic > Add filter. In the New filter popover, select the data type from the left drop-down menu, an operator from the middle drop-down menu, and an action from the right drop-down menu. For example: <DESTINATION_TUNNELS> | _equals_ | <NAME_OF_YOUR_TUNNEL> This lets you examine traffic from specific Source tunnels and/or Destination tunnels.

Feature notes

For Cloudflare WAN, Non-Tunnel traffic refers to traffic outside GRE or IPsec tunnels. This can include traffic from: WARP CNIs Traffic destined for the public Internet via Gateway Traffic destined for applications behind Cloudflare Tunnel

refers to traffic outside GRE or IPsec tunnels. This can include traffic from: