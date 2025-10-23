DocuSign
This guide covers how to configure Docusign ↗ as a SAML application in Cloudflare Zero Trust.
- An identity provider configured in Cloudflare Zero Trust
- Admin access to a Docusign account that has Single Sign-On available
- A domain ↗ verified in Docusign
-
In Zero Trust, go to Access > Applications.
-
Select Add an Application.
-
Select SaaS.
-
Use the following configuration:
- Set the Application to DocuSign.
- Put placeholder values in EntityID and Assertion Consumer Service URL (for example,
https://example.com). We'll come back and update these.
- Set Name ID Format to: Unique ID.
-
DocuSign requires SAML attributes to do Just In Time user provisioning. Ensure you are collecting SAML attributes from your IdP:
- Group
- username
- department
- firstName
- lastName
- phone
-
These IdP SAML values can then be mapped to the following DocuSign SAML attributes:
- Surname
- Givenname
-
Set an Access policy (for example, create a policy based on Emails ending in @example.com).
-
Copy and save the SSO Endpoint, Entity ID and Public Key.
-
Transform the Public Key into a fingerprint:
-
Copy the Public Key Value.
-
Paste the Public Key into VIM or another code editor.
-
Wrap the value in
-----BEGIN CERTIFICATE-----and
-----END CERTIFICATE-----.
-
Set the file extension to
.crtand save.
-
-
Ensure you have a domain claimed in DocuSign.
-
From the DocuSign Admin dashboard, select Identity Providers.
-
On the Identity Providers page, select ADD IDENTITY PROVIDER. Use the following mappings from the saved Access Application values:
- Name: Pick your desired name.
- Identity Provider Issuer: Entity ID.
- Identity Provider Login URL: Assertion Consumer Service URL.
-
Save the Identity Provider.
-
Upload your certificate to the DocuSign Identity Provider menu.
-
Configure your SAML Attribute mappings. The Attribute Names should match the values in IdP Value in your Access application.
-
Go back to the Identity Provider's screen and select Actions > Endpoints. Copy and save the following:
- Service Provider Issuer URL.
- Service Provider Assertion Consumer Service URL.
- Go back to your DocuSign application under Access > Applications.
- Select Edit.
- Use the following mappings:
- EntityID->Service Provider Issuer URL.
- Assertion Consumer Service URL -> Service Provider Assertion Consumer Service URL.
- Save the application.
When ready, enable the SSO for your DocuSign account and you will be able to login to DocuSign via Cloudflare SSO and your Identity Provider.
