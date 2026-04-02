Network Firewall log filters
You can utilize different Log filters to only view specific data from Cloudflare Network Firewall.
Use the filter examples below to filter your Cloudflare Network Firewall traffic to display events for enabled or disabled rules.
The example below creates a Logpush job that only displays fields relevant to Cloudflare Network Firewall, and the filter only displays events for disabled rules.
At least one of the following token permissions
is required:
Required API token permissions
Logs Write
The example below creates a Logpush job that only displays fields relevant to Cloudflare Network Firewall, and the filter only displays events for enabled rules.
At least one of the following token permissions
is required:
Required API token permissions
Logs Write
Use the filter examples below to filter your Cloudflare Network Firewall traffic to display events for allowed or blocked traffic.
The example below creates a Logpush job that only displays fields relevant to Cloudflare Network Firewall, and the filter only displays events where no explicit action was taken, for example, a packet "fell through" Cloudflare Network Firewall. This example does not have any rules applied.
At least one of the following token permissions
is required:
Required API token permissions
Logs Write
The example below creates a Logpush job that only displays fields relevant to Cloudflare Network Firewall, and the filter only displays events where explicit action was taken. The example includes both enabled and disabled Cloudflare Network Firewall rules.
At least one of the following token permissions
is required:
Required API token permissions
Logs Write
Use the examples below to filter out fields that are not relevant to traffic flowing through Cloudflare Network Firewall. The example below creates a Logpush job that only includes Cloudflare Network Firewall events.
At least one of the following token permissions
is required:
Required API token permissions
Logs Write