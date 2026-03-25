Use IPsec logs to troubleshoot issues with your IPsec tunnels during the key-exchange phase of the IPsec handshake. Configure a logpush job to forward these logs to your preferred storage service for analysis.

Set up an IPsec logpush job

Go to the Logpush page. Go to Logpush Select Create a Logpush job. Select IPsec logs as your dataset.

Refer to the Logpush documentation for more information about features, including the available fields in the dataset.

More WAN resources

For more information, refer to the full Cloudflare WAN documentation.

Full IPsec troubleshooting guide ❯