This guide covers how to configure Miro ↗ as a SAML application in Cloudflare Zero Trust.

Prerequisites

An identity provider configured in Cloudflare Zero Trust

Admin access to a Miro Business or Enterprise plan account

A verified domain ↗ added to your Miro account (Enterprise plan), or be prepared to do so during SSO configuration (Business or Enterprise plan)

1. Add a SaaS application to Cloudflare Zero Trust

In Zero Trust ↗ , go to Access > Applications. Select Add an application > SaaS. For Application, enter Miro and select the corresponding textbox that appears. For the authentication protocol, select SAML. Select Add application. Fill in the following fields: Entity ID : https://miro.com/

: Assertion Consumer Service URL : https://miro.com/sso/saml

: Name ID format: Email Copy the SSO endpoint and Public key. Configure Access policies for the application. Save the application.

2. Add a SAML SSO provider to Miro

enterprise plan In Miro, select your profile picture > Settings > **Security**. Turn on SSO/SAML. Fill in the following fields: SAML Sign-in URL : SSO endpoint from application configuration in Cloudflare Zero Trust

: SSO endpoint from application configuration in Cloudflare Zero Trust Key x509 Certificate: Public key from application configuration in Cloudflare Zero Trust In Domain, enter the domain you want to configure SSO for and select Enter. Enter an email address from that domain and select send verification. Once you receive a verification email, select the link in the email, then select Save. When the domain is successfully configured, the VERIFY EMAIL label next to the domain in the SSO/SAML configuration page will disappear. If you have additional domains you want to configure SSO for, repeat steps 4-6 for each domain. In Miro, select your profile picture > Settings > **Security and Compliance** > **Authentication** > **Single sign-on**. Turn on SSO/SAML. Fill in the following fields: SAML Sign-in URL : SSO endpoint from application configuration in Cloudflare Zero Trust

: SSO endpoint from application configuration in Cloudflare Zero Trust Key x509 Certificate: Public key from application configuration in Cloudflare Zero Trust In Domain, enter the domain you want to configure SSO for and select Enter. If you have not previously [verified the domain](https://help.miro.com/hc/articles/360034831793-Domain-control), enter an email address from that domain and select send verification. Once you receive a verification email, select the link in the email, then select Save. When the domain is successfully configured, the VERIFY EMAIL label next to the domain in the SSO/SAML configuration page will disappear. If you have additional domains you want to configure SSO for, repeat steps 4-6 for each domain.

3. Test the integration

In the Miro SAML/SSO configuration page, select Test SSO Configuration. You will be redirected to the Cloudflare Access login screen and prompted to sign in with your identity provider. If the login is successful, you will receive a SSO configuration test was successful message.