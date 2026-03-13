Jamf
This guide covers how to deploy the Cloudflare One Client (formerly WARP) using Jamf.
- A Jamf Pro account ↗
- A Cloudflare account that has a Zero Trust organization
- macOS devices enrolled in Jamf
- Download the
Cloudflare_WARP.pkgfile.
- Log in to your Jamf ↗ account.
- Go to *Settings (gear icon).
- Select Computer Management > Packages > New.
- Upload the
Cloudflare_WARP_<VERSION>.pkgfile.
- For Display Name, we recommend entering the version number of the package being uploaded.
- Select Save to complete the upload.
- Go to Computers > Policies > + New.
- Enter a Display Name such as
Cloudflare One Client.
- For Triggers, choose the events that will trigger a Cloudflare One Client deployment. We recommend selecting Startup, Login, Enrollment Complete, and Recurring Check-in.
- Select Packages > Configure.
- Select Add next to the
Cloudflare_WARP_<VERSION>.pkgfile you previously uploaded.
- Select Save.
- Go to Computers > Configuration Profiles > New.
- Enter a name for your new profile, such as
Cloudflare Zero Trust.
- Scroll through the Options list and select Application & Custom Settings > Upload.
- In Preference Domain, enter
com.cloudflare.warp.
- To configure the Property List:
- Create a
plistfile with your desired deployment parameters.
- Upload your
plistfile to Jamf and select Save.
- Create a
- (Recommended) Advanced security features require deploying a user-side certificate so that devices can establish trust with Cloudflare when their traffic is inspected. To deploy a user-side certificate using Jamf:
- In Cloudflare One ↗, generate and activate a Cloudflare root certificate.
- Download the Cloudflare root certificate in
.pemformat.
- Convert the certificate to
.cerformat.
- In your Jamf configuration profile, scroll down the Options list and select Certificate > Configure.
- Enter a Display name for the certificate such as
Cloudflare root certificate.
- In the Select Certificate Option dropdown, select Upload.
- Upload your
.cerfile and select Save.
- Go to Scope to configure which devices in your organization will receive this profile.
- Select Save.
Jamf will now deploy the Cloudflare One Client to targeted macOS devices.
After deploying the Cloudflare One Client, you can check its connection progress using the Connectivity status messages displayed in the Cloudflare One Client GUI.
The Cloudflare One Agent allows for an automated install via Jamf.
Create an XML file with your custom deployment preferences.
- Log in to your Jamf ↗ account.
- Go to Devices > Mobile Device Apps > + New.
- Select App store app or apps purchased in volume and select Next.
- In the search box, enter
Cloudflare One Agent. Select Next.
- In the row for Cloudflare One Agent by Cloudflare Inc., select Add. To verify that it is the correct application, view it in the App Store ↗.
- Go to Scope and specify the devices in your organization that will receive the application.
- Go to App Configuration and copy/paste your XML file.
- Select Save.
Jamf is now configured to deploy the Cloudflare One Agent.
After deploying the Cloudflare One Client, you can check its connection progress using the Connectivity status messages displayed in the Cloudflare One Client GUI.
Before proceeding with per-app VPN configuration, you must make sure Auto connect is disabled in Zero Trust. To disable Auto connect:
- In Cloudflare One ↗, go to Team & Resources > Devices > Device profiles > General profiles.
- Select your device profile and select Edit.
- Turn off Auto Connect.
To configure per-app VPN:
- Log in to the Jamf dashboard for your organization.
- Go to Devices > Configuration Policies > select + New.
- Under Options, select VPN. Then:
- Give the VPN a Connection Name.
- Select Per-App VPN from the VPN Type dropdown menu.
- Check the box for Automatically start Per-App VPN connection.
- Under Per-App VPN Connection Type, set the Connection Type to Custom SSL via the dropdown menu. Then, enter
com.cloudflare.cloudflareoneagentas the Identifier,
1.1.1.1as the Server, and
com.cloudflare.cloudflareoneagent.workeras the Provider Bundle Identifier.
- Set the Provider Type to Packet-Tunnel and select the checkboxes for Include All Networks and Enable VPN on Demand.
- Go to the Scope tab and add the devices that will use the Per-App VPN.
- Save the Configuration Profile.
- Go to Devices > Mobile Device Apps > select + New.
- As the App Type, select App Store app or apps purchased in volume and select Next.
- In the search bar, enter the name of the app that you want to use the VPN for and select Next.
- Find the app you are looking for in the search results and select Add.
- Select your preferred Distribution Method and under Per-App Networking, select the VPN connection you just configured.
- Repeat steps 8-12 for each app you want to use the VPN.