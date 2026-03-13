This guide covers how to deploy the Cloudflare One Client (formerly WARP) using Jamf.

macOS

Prerequisites

A Jamf Pro account ↗

A Cloudflare account that has a Zero Trust organization

macOS devices enrolled in Jamf

1. Upload the Cloudflare One Client package

Download the Cloudflare_WARP.pkg file. Log in to your Jamf ↗ account. Go to *Settings (gear icon). Select Computer Management > Packages > New. Upload the Cloudflare_WARP_<VERSION>.pkg file. For Display Name, we recommend entering the version number of the package being uploaded. Select Save to complete the upload.

Repeat this step to update the Cloudflare One Client when a new release is available Every time a new Cloudflare One Client version is released, you must repeat this process and upload a new .pkg file for the new version.

2. Create a Jamf policy

Go to Computers > Policies > + New. Enter a Display Name such as Cloudflare One Client . For Triggers, choose the events that will trigger a Cloudflare One Client deployment. We recommend selecting Startup, Login, Enrollment Complete, and Recurring Check-in. Select Packages > Configure. Select Add next to the Cloudflare_WARP_<VERSION>.pkg file you previously uploaded. Select Save.

3. Add a Configuration Profile

Go to Computers > Configuration Profiles > New. Enter a name for your new profile, such as Cloudflare Zero Trust . Scroll through the Options list and select Application & Custom Settings > Upload. In Preference Domain, enter com.cloudflare.warp . To configure the Property List: Create a plist file with your desired deployment parameters. Upload your plist file to Jamf and select Save. (Recommended) Advanced security features require deploying a user-side certificate so that devices can establish trust with Cloudflare when their traffic is inspected. To deploy a user-side certificate using Jamf: In Cloudflare One ↗ , generate and activate a Cloudflare root certificate. Download the Cloudflare root certificate in .pem format. Convert the certificate to .cer format. In your Jamf configuration profile, scroll down the Options list and select Certificate > Configure. Enter a Display name for the certificate such as Cloudflare root certificate . In the Select Certificate Option dropdown, select Upload. Upload your .cer file and select Save. Go to Scope to configure which devices in your organization will receive this profile. Select Save.

Jamf will now deploy the Cloudflare One Client to targeted macOS devices.

After deploying the Cloudflare One Client, you can check its connection progress using the Connectivity status messages displayed in the Cloudflare One Client GUI.

iOS

The Cloudflare One Agent allows for an automated install via Jamf.

Prerequisites

Create an XML file with your custom deployment preferences.

Configure Jamf for iOS

Log in to your Jamf ↗ account. Go to Devices > Mobile Device Apps > + New. Select App store app or apps purchased in volume and select Next. In the search box, enter Cloudflare One Agent . Select Next. In the row for Cloudflare One Agent by Cloudflare Inc., select Add. To verify that it is the correct application, view it in the App Store ↗ . Go to Scope and specify the devices in your organization that will receive the application. Go to App Configuration and copy/paste your XML file. Select Save.

Jamf is now configured to deploy the Cloudflare One Agent.

After deploying the Cloudflare One Client, you can check its connection progress using the Connectivity status messages displayed in the Cloudflare One Client GUI.

Per-app VPN

Note Per-app VPN is supported on Cloudflare One Agent version 1.8 or greater for iOS.

Before proceeding with per-app VPN configuration, you must make sure Auto connect is disabled in Zero Trust. To disable Auto connect:

In Cloudflare One ↗ , go to Team & Resources > Devices > Device profiles > General profiles. Select your device profile and select Edit. Turn off Auto Connect.

To configure per-app VPN:

Log in to the Jamf dashboard for your organization. Go to Devices > Configuration Policies > select + New. Under Options, select VPN. Then: Give the VPN a Connection Name .

. Select Per-App VPN from the VPN Type dropdown menu.

dropdown menu. Check the box for Automatically start Per-App VPN connection. Under Per-App VPN Connection Type, set the Connection Type to Custom SSL via the dropdown menu. Then, enter com.cloudflare.cloudflareoneagent as the Identifier, 1.1.1.1 as the Server, and com.cloudflare.cloudflareoneagent.worker as the Provider Bundle Identifier. Set the Provider Type to Packet-Tunnel and select the checkboxes for Include All Networks and Enable VPN on Demand. Go to the Scope tab and add the devices that will use the Per-App VPN. Save the Configuration Profile. Go to Devices > Mobile Device Apps > select + New. As the App Type, select App Store app or apps purchased in volume and select Next. In the search bar, enter the name of the app that you want to use the VPN for and select Next.

Note Alternatively, if you already know the Bundle Identifier of the app you want to go through the VPN, select Enter Manually.

Find the app you are looking for in the search results and select Add. Select your preferred Distribution Method and under Per-App Networking, select the VPN connection you just configured. Repeat steps 8-12 for each app you want to use the VPN.

Note To support re-authentication, you must include a third-party browser that Cloudflare One can use to re-authenticate the user. The following third-party browsers are supported: Google Chrome

Firefox

Firefox Focus

Microsoft Edge

Brave

Opera Cloudflare One will continue to use a Safari window for initial authentication per-security best practices.