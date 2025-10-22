The following in-line DLP policies are commonly used to secure data in uploaded and downloaded files.

Log uploads/downloads

The Allow action functions as an implicit logger, providing visibility into where your sensitive data is going without impacting the end user experience. The following example scans for your enabled Financial Information profile entries when users upload or download data to file sharing apps.

Selector Operator Value Logic Action DLP Profile in Financial Information And Allow Content Categories in File Sharing

Block file types

Block the upload or download of files based on their type.

Dashboard

API Selector Operator Value Logic Action Upload File Types in Microsoft Office Word Document (docx) And Block Download File Types in PDF (pdf) Required API token permissions At least one of the following token permissions is required: Zero Trust Write Create a Zero Trust Gateway rule curl "https://api.cloudflare.com/client/v4/accounts/ $ACCOUNT_ID /gateway/rules" \ --request POST \ --header "Authorization: Bearer $CLOUDFLARE_API_TOKEN " \ --json '{ "name": "Block file types", "description": "Block the upload or download of files based on their type", "enabled": true, "action": "block", "filters": [ "http" ], "traffic": "any(http.upload.file.types[*] in {\"docx\"}) and any(http.download.file.types[*] in {\"pdf\"})", "identity": "", "device_posture": "" }'

For more information on what file formats DLP can scan, refer to Supported file types.

Block uploads/downloads for specific users

You can configure access on a per-user or group basis by adding identity-based conditions to your policies. The following example blocks only contractors from uploading/downloading Financial Information to file sharing apps.

Selector Operator Value Logic Action DLP Profile in Financial Information And Block Content Categories in File Sharing And User Group Names in Contractors

Exclude Android applications

Many Android applications (such as Google Drive) use certificate pinning , which is incompatible with Gateway inspection. If needed, you can create a Do Not Inspect policy so that the app can continue to function on Android:

Set up an OS version device posture check that checks for the Android operating system. Create the following HTTP policy in Gateway: Selector Operator Value Logic Action Application in Google Drive And Do Not Inspect Passed Device Posture Checks in OS Version Android

Android users can now use the app, but the app traffic will bypass DLP scanning.

Exclude specific sites

In your DLP logs, you may find that certain sites are a common source of noise. To exempt these sites from DLP scanning: