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Carbon Black

Cloudflare One can check if Carbon Black is running on a device to determine if a request should be allowed to reach a protected resource.

Prerequisites

  • Carbon Black agent is deployed on the device.

  • Cloudflare One Client is deployed on the device. For a list of supported modes and operating systems, refer to Cloudflare One Client Checks.

Configure the Carbon Black check

  1. In Cloudflare One, go to Reusable components > Posture checks.

  2. Go to Cloudflare One Client checks and select Add a check.

  3. Select Carbon Black.

  4. You will be prompted for the following information:

    1. Name: Enter a unique name for this device posture check.
    2. Operating system: Select your operating system. You will need to configure one posture check per operating system (macOS and Windows currently supported).
    3. Application Path: Enter the full path to the Carbon Black process to be checked (for example, c:\program files\CarbonBlack\CarbonBlack.exe).
    4. Signing certificate thumbprint (recommended): Enter the thumbprint of the publishing certificate used to sign the binary. This proves the binary came from Carbon Black and is the recommended way to validate the process.
    5. SHA-256 (optional): Enter a SHA-256 value. This is used to validate the SHA256 signature of the binary and ensures the integrity of the binary file on the device. Note: do not fill out this field unless you strictly control updates to Carbon Black, as this will change between versions.

Next, go to Insights > Logs > Posture logs and verify that the Carbon Black check is returning the expected results.