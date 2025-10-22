Domain categories

Cloudflare Gateway allows you to block known and potential security risks on the public Internet, as well as specific categories of content. Domains are categorized by Cloudforce One, Cloudflare's threat intelligence solution. To review the categories for a specific domain, use Cloudflare Radar.

Cloudflare categorizes domains into content categories and security categories, which cover security risks and security threats:

Content categories : An upstream vendor supplies content categories for domains. These categories help us organize domains into broad topic areas. However, the specific criteria and methods used by our vendor may not be disclosed.

: An upstream vendor supplies content categories for domains. These categories help us organize domains into broad topic areas. However, the specific criteria and methods used by our vendor may not be disclosed. Security risks : Cloudflare determines security risks for domains using internal models. These models analyze various factors, including the age of a domain and its reputation. This allows us to identify potentially risky domains.

: Cloudflare determines security risks for domains using internal models. These models analyze various factors, including the age of a domain and its reputation. This allows us to identify potentially risky domains. Security threats: To identify malicious domains that pose security threats, Cloudflare employs a mix of internal data sources, machine learning models, commercial feeds, and open-source threat intelligence.

You can block security and content categories by creating DNS or HTTP policies. Once you have configured your policies, you will be able to inspect network activity and the associated categories in your Gateway logs.

To request changes to a domain's categorization, refer to Change categorization. For more information on investigating potentially risky domains, refer to Investigate threats.

Subdomain category Subdomains that have not been assigned a category will inherit the category of their parent domain. When Gateway categorizes a subdomain, the subdomain will carry only its own category. Categorized subdomains will not inherit their parent domain's categories.

Security categories

Category Definition Anonymizer Sites that allow users to surf the Internet anonymously. Brand Embedding Sites that imitate a verified brand, for example facobook.com . Command and Control & Botnet Sites that are queried by compromised devices to exfiltrate information or potentially infect other devices in a network. Compromised Domain Sites where a legitimate domain has been compromised or taken over and had malicious content planted or injected. Cryptomining Sites that mine cryptocurrency by taking over the user's computing resources. DGA Domains Domains detected as generated by algorithms seen in malware. DNS Tunneling Domains with detected DNS tunneling activity. Malware Sites hosting malicious content and other compromised websites. Phishing Domains that are known for stealing personal information. Potentially Unwanted Software Domains that distribute software that may come bundled with other less legitimate software or functionality, like toolbars, adware, and grayware. Private IP Address Domains that resolve to private IP Addresses. Scam Fraudulent websites and schemes designed to trick victims into giving away money or personal information. Spam Sites that are known for targeting users with unwanted sweepstakes, surveys, and advertisements. Spyware Sites that are known to distribute or contain code that displays unwanted advertisements or that gathers user information without the user's knowledge.

Content categories

Category Definition Ads Sites that are hosting content related to advertising. Adult Themes Sites that are hosting content related to pornography, nudity, sexuality, and other adult themes. Business & Economy Sites that are related to business, economy, finance, education, science and technology. Child Abuse Sites hosting child abuse content. CIPA Sites related to aiding schools and organizations in abiding by CIPA requirements. Education Sites hosting educational content that are not included in other categories like Science, Technology or Educational institutions. Entertainment Sites that are hosting entertaining content that are not included in other categories like Comic books, Audio streaming, Video streaming etc. Gambling Sites that are providing online gambling or are related to gambling. Government & Politics Sites related to government and politics. Health Sites containing information about health and fitness. Information Technology Sites related to information technology. Internet Communication Sites hosting applications that are used for communication like chat, mail etc. Job Search & Careers Sites that facilitate searching for jobs and careers. Miscellaneous Sites that are not included in the listed security and content categories. Questionable Content Sites hosting content that are related to hacking, piracy, profanity and other questionable activities. Real Estate Sites related to real estate. Religion Sites hosting content about religion, alternative religion, religious teachings, religious groups, and spirituality. Security Risks Sites that are new or misconfigured. We recommend that you allow or isolate this content category to avoid accidentally blocking trusted domains. Shopping & Auctions Sites that are hosting content related to ecommerce, coupons, shopping, auctions and marketplaces. Social & Family Sites related to society and lifestyle. Society & Lifestyle Sites hosting information about lifestyle that are not included in other categories like fashion, food & drink etc. Sports Sites related to sports & recreation. Technology Sites hosting information about technology that are not included in the science category. Travel Sites that contain information about listings, reservations, services for travel. Vehicles Sites related vehicles, automobiles, including news, reviews, and other hobbyist information. Violence Sites hosting and/or promoting violent content. Weather Sites related to weather.

Miscellaneous subcategories

Category Definition Login Screens Sites hosting login screens that might also be included in other categories. Miscellaneous Sites that do not belong to other content categories. No Content Sites that have no content. Redirect Domains that redirect to other sites. Unreachable Domains that resolve to unreachable IP addresses.

Security risk subcategories

Category Definition New Domains Domains registered within the past 30 days. Newly Seen Domains Domains that were resolved for the first time within the past 30 days. Parked & For Sale Domains Domains that are not connected to a hosting service.

Category and subcategory IDs

Category ID Category Name Subcategory ID Subcategory Name 1 Ads 66 Advertisements 2 Adult Themes 67 Adult Themes 2 Adult Themes 125 Nudity 2 Adult Themes 133 Pornography 3 Business & Economy 186 Brokerage & Investing 3 Business & Economy 75 Business 3 Business & Economy 89 Economy & Finance 3 Business & Economy 183 Cryptocurrency 3 Business & Economy 185 Personal Finance 6 Education 90 Education 6 Education 91 Educational Institutions 6 Education 189 Reference 6 Education 144 Science 6 Education 150 Space & Astronomy 7 Entertainment 70 Arts 7 Entertainment 74 Audio Streaming 7 Entertainment 76 Cartoons & Anime 7 Entertainment 79 Comic Books 7 Entertainment 92 Entertainment 7 Entertainment 96 Fine Art 7 Entertainment 100 Gaming 7 Entertainment 106 Home Video/DVD 7 Entertainment 107 Humor 7 Entertainment 116 Magazines 7 Entertainment 120 Movies 7 Entertainment 121 Music 7 Entertainment 122 News & Media 7 Entertainment 127 Paranormal 7 Entertainment 139 Radio 7 Entertainment 156 Television 7 Entertainment 164 Video Streaming 8 Gambling 99 Gambling 9 Government & Politics 190 Charity and Non-profit 9 Government & Politics 101 Government/Legal 9 Government & Politics 137 Politics, Advocacy, and Government-Related 10 Health 103 Health & Fitness 10 Health 146 Sex Education 12 Internet Communication 77 Chat 12 Internet Communication 98 Forums 12 Internet Communication 108 Information Security 12 Internet Communication 110 Instant Messengers 12 Internet Communication 111 Internet Phone & VOIP 12 Internet Communication 118 Messaging 12 Internet Communication 126 P2P 12 Internet Communication 129 Personal Blogs 12 Internet Communication 168 Webmail 12 Internet Communication 172 Photo Sharing 13 Job Search & Careers 113 Job Search & Careers 15 Miscellaneous 115 Login Screens 15 Miscellaneous 119 Miscellaneous 15 Miscellaneous 124 No Content 15 Miscellaneous 141 URL Alias/Redirect 15 Miscellaneous 161 Unreachable 17 Questionable Content 85 Deceptive Ads 17 Questionable Content 87 Drugs 17 Questionable Content 102 Hacking 17 Questionable Content 135 Profanity 17 Questionable Content 138 Questionable Activities 17 Questionable Content 157 Militancy, Hate & Extremism 17 Questionable Content 162 Unreliable Information 18 Real Estate 140 Real Estate 19 Religion 142 Religion & Spirituality 20 Safe for Kids 143 Safe for Kids 21 Security threats 68 Anonymizer 21 Security threats 80 Command and Control & Botnet 21 Security threats 187 Compromised Domain 21 Security threats 83 Cryptomining 21 Security threats 117 Malware 21 Security threats 131 Phishing 21 Security threats 188 Potentially unwanted software 21 Security threats 134 Private IP Address 21 Security threats 151 Spam 21 Security threats 153 Spyware 21 Security threats 175 DNS Tunneling 21 Security threats 176 Domain Generation Algorithm 21 Security threats 178 Brand Embedding 21 Security threats 191 Scam 22 Shopping & Auctions 73 Auctions & Marketplaces 22 Shopping & Auctions 82 Coupons 22 Shopping & Auctions 88 Ecommerce 22 Shopping & Auctions 148 Shopping 24 Society & Lifestyle 71 Arts & Crafts 24 Society & Lifestyle 72 Astrology 24 Society & Lifestyle 78 Clothing 24 Society & Lifestyle 84 Dating & Relationships 24 Society & Lifestyle 86 Digital Postcards 24 Society & Lifestyle 93 Parenting 24 Society & Lifestyle 94 Fashion 24 Society & Lifestyle 97 Food & Drink 24 Society & Lifestyle 104 Hobbies & Interests 24 Society & Lifestyle 105 Home & Garden 24 Society & Lifestyle 114 Lifestyle 24 Society & Lifestyle 130 Pets 24 Society & Lifestyle 132 Photography 24 Society & Lifestyle 136 Professional Networking 24 Society & Lifestyle 147 Sexuality 24 Society & Lifestyle 149 Social Networks 24 Society & Lifestyle 154 Swimsuits 24 Society & Lifestyle 158 Tobacco 24 Society & Lifestyle 173 Body Art 24 Society & Lifestyle 174 Lingerie & Bikini 24 Society & Lifestyle 181 Alcohol 25 Sports 152 Sports 26 Technology 69 APIs 26 Technology 81 Content Servers 26 Technology 95 File Sharing 26 Technology 109 Information Technology 26 Technology 123 News, Portal & Search 26 Technology 145 Search Engines 26 Technology 155 Technology 26 Technology 159 Translator 26 Technology 184 Artificial Intelligence 26 Technology 192 Remote Access 26 Technology 193 Shareware/Freeware 26 Technology 194 Keep Awake Software 27 Travel 160 Travel 28 Vehicles 163 Vehicles 29 Violence 165 Violence 29 Violence 166 Weapons 30 Weather 167 Weather 31 Always blocked 170 Child Abuse 32 Security Risks 128 Parked & For Sale Domains 32 Security Risks 169 New Domains 32 Security Risks 177 Newly Seen Domains 34 CIPA 182 CIPA Filter

Filtering options

Filter traffic by resolved IP category

When creating a DNS policy for security or content categories, you can optionally turn on Filter traffic by resolved IP category in the policy settings. When turned on, Gateway will block queries based on their resolved IP address in addition to the domain name. This setting may increase the number of false positives because domains in the blocked category can share IP addresses with legitimate domains.

Ignore CNAME domain categories

The categories for a site's CNAME records may differ from its A record. For example, blog.example.com may be categorized under Personal Blogs, while example.com is categorized under Technology. To limit matches for a DNS policy to only the root domain's categories, turn on Ignore CNAME domain categories.

Regardless of this setting, CNAME domain categories will still appear in your Gateway Logpush logs.

Categorization process

Cloudflare's domain categorization engine begins with multiple data sources, including:

Cloudflare's proprietary data using our global network. Third-party intelligence feeds. Cloudflare uses data from over 30 open-source intelligence feeds and premium commercial feeds, such as Avira and Zvelo.

Then, the initial categorization is refined via:

Machine learning models. Our algorithms, including DGA Domains, DNS tunneling, and phishing detection models analyze patterns and behaviors to detect new and evolving threats. Community feedback. Through a review process, Cloudflare assesses feedback by both our internal models and threat analysts. This ensures that our categorizations reflect the most current and accurate threat intelligence.

Terraform

Terraform users can retrieve the category list with the cloudflare_zero_trust_gateway_categories_list data source. This allows you to create Gateway policies with the category's name rather than its numeric ID. For example: