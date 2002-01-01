Manage Email Security directories
You can manage your Email Security directory by editing and deleting added users.
To manually modify or delete added users:
- Log in to Zero Trust ↗.
- Select Email security.
- Select Directories.
- Select ES directory (manual).
To edit a user in the Email Security directory:
- Select the user you want to edit.
- Select the three dots > Edit.
- Enter a user name and/or email.
- Select Save.
To delete a user from the Email Security directory:
- Select the Display name you want to delete.
- Read the pop-up message, and then select Delete user.
To delete multiple users from the registry at once:
- Select the users you want to delete.
- Select the Action dropdown list > Delete users.