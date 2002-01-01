 Skip to content
Cloudflare Docs

Manage Email Security directories

Manage Email Security directories

You can manage your Email Security directory by editing and deleting added users.

To manually modify or delete added users:

  1. Log in to Zero Trust.
  2. Select Email security.
  3. Select Directories.
  4. Select ES directory (manual).

Edit a user

To edit a user in the Email Security directory:

  1. Select the user you want to edit.
  2. Select the three dots > Edit.
  3. Enter a user name and/or email.
  4. Select Save.

Delete a user

To delete a user from the Email Security directory:

  1. Select the Display name you want to delete.
  2. Read the pop-up message, and then select Delete user.

To delete multiple users from the registry at once:

  1. Select the users you want to delete.
  2. Select the Action dropdown list > Delete users.
Cloudflare DashboardDiscordCommunityLearning CenterSupport Portal
Cookie Settings