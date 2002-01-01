Manage Email Security directories

You can manage your Email Security directory by editing and deleting added users.

Registered users The Email Security directory contains registered users only. A registered user is a user added to the impersonation registry.

To manually modify or delete added users:

Log in to Zero Trust ↗ . Select Email security. Select Directories. Select ES directory (manual).

Edit a user

To edit a user in the Email Security directory:

Select the user you want to edit. Select the three dots > Edit. Enter a user name and/or email. Select Save.

Delete a user

To delete a user from the Email Security directory:

Select the Display name you want to delete. Read the pop-up message, and then select Delete user.

To delete multiple users from the registry at once: