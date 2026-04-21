Microsoft Azure VPN Gateway

This tutorial provides information on how to connect Cloudflare WAN (formerly Magic WAN) to your Azure Virtual Network, using the Azure Virtual Network Gateway.

Prerequisites

You will need to have an existing Resource group, Virtual Network, and Virtual Machine created in your Azure account. Refer to Microsoft's documentation ↗ to learn more on how to create these.

Configure Azure Virtual Network Gateway

1. Create a Gateway subnet

You should already have a Virtual Network (VNET) created with a subnet assigned to it. The next step is to create a gateway subnet that Azure will use for addressing services related to Azure's Virtual Network Gateway. If you already have a gateway subnet, Azure will prevent you from creating a second one. If that is your case, update your gateway subnet settings.

Go to your Virtual Network > Subnets. Select the option to add a Gateway subnet. Configure the subnet address range. The gateway subnet must be contained by the address space of the virtual network, and have a subnet mask of /27 or greater. Make sure all other settings are set to None.

2. Create a Virtual Network Gateway

The Virtual Network Gateway is used to form the tunnel to the devices on your premises.

Note This configuration guide applies to Azure Virtual Network Gateway which includes the functionality found in the Azure VPN Gateway. Active/Active and Active/Standby configurations are both supported. Two Azure public IP addresses and two Cloudflare WAN IPsec tunnels are required for the Active/Active configuration.

Active/Active configuration

Create a Virtual Network Gateway. Create two new public IP addresses or use existing IPs. Take note of the public IP addresses assigned to the Virtual Network Gateway as these will be the Customer endpoint for Cloudflare WAN's IPsec tunnels configuration. Navigate to the Virtual Network Gateway created earlier. In Configuration, enable Active-active mode and disable Gateway Private IPs. Select Create.

Active/Standby configuration

Create a Virtual Network Gateway. Create a new public IP address or use an existing IP. Take note of the public IP address assigned to the Virtual Network Gateway as this will be the Customer endpoint for Cloudflare WAN's IPsec tunnels configuration. Select the resource group and VNET you have already created. In Configuration, disable Active-active mode and Gateway Private IPs. Select Create.

Note The time it takes for Azure to fully provision the Virtual Network Gateway depends on the deployment region.

Configure Cloudflare WAN

Create an IPsec tunnel in the Cloudflare dashboard. Make sure you have the following settings: Interface address: As the Azure Local Network Gateway will only permit specifying the lower IP address in a /31 subnet, add the upper IP address within the /31 subnet. You will configure the corresponding /32 address in Azure in a later step (refer to Configure Local Network Gateway for IPsec tunnel health checks). Refer to Tunnel endpoints for more details. Customer endpoint: The Public IP associated with your Azure Virtual Network Gateway. For example, 40.xxx.xxx.xxx . Cloudflare endpoint: Use one of the Cloudflare anycast addresses assigned to your account, available in Leased IPs ↗ . This will also be the IP address corresponding to the Local Network Gateway in Azure. For example, 162.xxx.xxx.xxx . Health check rate: Leave the default option (Medium) selected. Health check type: Leave the default option (Reply) selected. Health check direction: Leave default option (Bidirectional) selected. Health check target: Select Custom. Target address: Enter the same address that is used in the Customer endpoint field. Add pre-shared key later: Select this option to create a PSK that will be used later in Azure. Replay protection: Enable. If you are using the Active/Active configuration, select Add IPsec tunnel and repeat step 2 to create the second Cloudflare WAN IPsec tunnel. Use the same Cloudflare endpoint as for the first tunnel. Select Add Tunnels when you are finished. The Cloudflare dashboard will show you a list of your tunnels. Edit the tunnel(s) you have created > select Generate a new pre-shared key > copy the generated key. If using the Active/Active configuration, select Change to a new custom pre-shared key on the second tunnel and use the PSK generated for the first tunnel. Create static routes for your Azure Virtual Network subnets, specifying the newly created tunnel as the next hop.

Note Both tunnels in an Active/Active configuration must use the same Cloudflare endpoint, because an Active/Active Azure VPN connection creates two tunnels to the same remote address.

Complete the Azure Configuration

1. Create a Local Network Gateway

The Local Network Gateway typically refers to your on-premises location. In this case, the Local Network Gateway represents the Cloudflare side of the connection.

We recommend creating a Local Network Gateway for your Cloudflare IPsec tunnel.

Create a new local network gateway. In Instance details > Endpoint, select IP address and enter the Cloudflare anycast address in the IP address field. In Address space(s), specify the address range of any subnets you wish to access remotely through the Cloudflare WAN connection. For example, if you want to reach a network with an IP range of 192.168.1.0/24 , and this network is connected to your Cloudflare WAN tenant, you would add 192.168.1.0/24 to the local network gateway address space. Go to the Advanced tab > BGP settings, and make sure you select No.

Note A single Cloudflare anycast address must be used in both Active/Active and Active/Standby configurations.

2. Configure Local Network Gateway for IPsec tunnel health checks

Cloudflare WAN uses Tunnel Health Checks to monitor whether a tunnel is available.

Tunnel health checks make use of ICMP probes sent from the Cloudflare side of the IPsec tunnel to the remote endpoint (Azure). Probes are sent from the tunnel's interface address, which you specify in two places:

Cloudflare Dashboard: In your IPsec tunnel configuration as the address of the virtual tunnel interface (VTI) (so that Cloudflare knows what address to send probes from). Cloudflare requires this address in Classless Inter-Domain Routing (CIDR) notation with a /31 netmask. Azure Portal: In your VPN site's address space (so that Azure routes probe responses back over the tunnel). Azure requires this address in CIDR notation with a /32 netmask.

Cloudflare recommends customers select a unique /31 subnet (RFC 1918 - Address Allocation for Private Internets ↗) for each IPsec tunnel which is treated as a Point-to-Point Link and provides the ideal addressing scheme to satisfy both requirements.

Example:

Select 10.252.3.55/31 as your unique point-to-point link subnet.

In the Cloudflare dashboard, set 10.252.3.55/31 as your tunnel's IPv4 Interface address (refer to Configure Cloudflare WAN).

as your tunnel's (refer to Configure Cloudflare WAN). In the Azure portal, add 10.252.3.55/32 to your Local Network Gateway's Address space.

Note It is important to ensure the subnet selected for the Interface Address does not overlap with any other subnet.

Note Refer to RFC 3021 for more information on using 31-bit prefixes on IPv4 Point-to-Point Links ↗.

To configure the Address Space for the Local Network Gateway to support Tunnel Health Checks:

Edit the Local Network Gateway configured in the previous section. Select Connections. Under Address Space(s) add the Interface Address of the IPsec Tunnel from the Cloudflare dashboard in CIDR notation (for example, 10.252.3.55/32 ). If using an Active/Active configuration, also add the Interface Address of the second IPsec Tunnel from the Cloudflare Dashboard in CIDR notation (for example, 10.252.3.56/32 ) under Address Space(s). Both tunnel interface addresses must be configured in the Local Network Gateway Address Space to ensure both tunnels remain healthy. Select Save.

Note The IPsec Tunnel Interface Address should be entered as a /31 in the Cloudflare Dashboard, but as a /32 when configuring the Local Network Gateway Address Space(s) in the Azure portal.

3. Create an IPsec VPN Connection

Choose the following settings when creating your VPN Connection:

Virtual network gateway: Select the Virtual Network Gateway you created in Create a Virtual Network Gateway. Local network gateway: Select the Local Network Gateway created in Create a Local Network Gateway. Use Azure Private IP Address: Disabled BGP: Disabled IPsec / IKE policy: Custom IKE Phase 1 Encryption: GCMAES256 Integrity/PRF: SHA384 DH Group: ECP384 IKE Phase 2(IPsec) IPsec Encryption: GCMAES256 IPsec Integrity: GCMAES256 PFS Group: ECP384 IPsec SA lifetime in KiloBytes: 0 IPsec SA lifetime in seconds: 28800 Use policy based traffic selector: Disable DPD timeout in seconds: 45 Connection mode: InitiatorOnly Use custom traffic selectors: Disabled After the connection is created, select Settings > Authentication, and input your PSK (this will need to match the PSK used by the Cloudflare WAN configuration).

Repeat this process to define the settings for the Connection to the Local Network Gateway that corresponds to the redundant Cloudflare anycast IP address.

4. Route all Internet traffic through Cloudflare WAN and Cloudflare Gateway

Cloudflare Zero Trust customers can route Internet-bound traffic through Cloudflare WAN to the Internet through Cloudflare Gateway.

Microsoft does not permit specifying a default route ( 0.0.0.0/0 ) under Address Space in the Local Network Gateway. However, it is possible to work around this limitation through the use of route summarization.

Go to Local network gateways and select the desired object. Go to Configuration > Address Space(s) and specify the following two subnets: 0.0.0.0/1 & 128.0.0.0/1 . Do not remove the subnet configured to support the Tunnel Health Checks. Select Save.

Install Cloudflare Zero Trust CA Certificate

If you opt to route all Internet bound traffic through Cloudflare WAN and want to take advantage of HTTPS TLS decryption, it will be necessary to install and trust the Cloudflare Zero Trust root certificate authority (CA) certificate on your user's devices. You can either install the certificate provided by Cloudflare (default option), or generate your own custom certificate and upload it to Cloudflare.

More details on how to install the root CA certificate can be found in User-side certificates in the Cloudflare Zero Trust documentation.

Once the root CA certificate is installed, open a web browser or use curl to validate Internet connectivity:

Terminal window curl https://ipinfo.io

{ " ip " : "104.xxx.xxx.225" , " city " : "Reston" , " region " : "Virginia" , " country " : "US" , " loc " : "xx.xxxx,-xx.xxxx" , " org " : "AS13335 Cloudflare, Inc." , " postal " : "20190" , " timezone " : "America/New_York" , " readme " : "https://ipinfo.io/missingauth" } Explain Code

Note Internet Control Message Protocol (ICMP) (ping/traceroute) will work to remote Cloudflare WAN sites, but is not forwarded to the Internet. Ensure you validate connectivity via HTTP.

Once you have determined that connectivity has been established, Cloudflare recommends you disable anti-replay protection for the Azure Virtual Network Gateway site-to-site VPN connection. This can be accomplished through Microsoft Azure API.

Determine the API token via PowerShell:

PowerShell Get-AzAccessToken

Token: eyJ0e<REDACTED>AH-PdSPg ExpiresOn : 04/08/2024 23:32:47 +00:00 Type : Bearer TenantId : xxxxxxxx-xxxx-xxxx-xxxx-xxxxxxxxxxxx UserId : user@domain.com

Issue the API call to display the details of the site-to-site VPN Connection associated with the Azure Virtual Network Gateway ( GET request):

Terminal window curl --location 'https://management.azure.com/subscriptions/{{subscriptionId}}/resourceGroups/{{resourceGroupName}}/providers/Microsoft.Network/virtualNetworkGateways/{{virtualNetworkGatewayName}}?api-version=2022-05-01' \ --header 'Authorization: Bearer eyJ0e<REDACTED>AH-PdSPg'

Copy/paste the entire response into a text editor:

{ " name " : "{{virtualNetworkGatewayName}}" , " id " : "/subscriptions/{{subscriptionId}}/resourceGroups/{{resourceGroupName}}/providers/Microsoft.Network/virtualNetworkGateways/{{virtualNetworkGatewayName}}" , " etag " : "W/ \" xxxxxxxx-xxxx-xxxx-xxxx-xxxxxxxxxxxx \" " , " type " : "Microsoft.Network/virtualNetworkGateways" , " location " : "eastus" } , "properties" : { " provisioningState " : "Succeeded" , " resourceGuid " : "xxxxxxxx-xxxx-xxxx-xxxx-xxxxxxxxxxxx" , " packetCaptureDiagnosticState " : "None" , " enablePrivateIpAddress " : false , " isMigrateToCSES " : false , " ipConfigurations " : [ { " name " : "default" , " id " : "/subscriptions/{{subscriptionId}}/resourceGroups/{{resourceGroupName}}/providers/Microsoft.Network/virtualNetworkGateways/{{virtualNetworkGatewayName}}/ipConfigurations/default" , " etag " : "W/ \" xxxxxxxx-xxxx-xxxx-xxxx-xxxxxxxxxxxx \" " , " type " : "Microsoft.Network/virtualNetworkGateways/ipConfigurations" , " properties " : { " provisioningState " : "Succeeded" , " privateIPAllocationMethod " : "Dynamic" , " publicIPAddress " : { " id " : "/subscriptions/{{subscriptionId}}/resourceGroups/{{resourceGroupName}}/providers/Microsoft.Network/publicIPAddresses/{{virtualNetworkGatewayPublicIpAddress}}" }, " subnet " : { " id " : "/subscriptions/{{subscriptionId}}/resourceGroups/{{resourceGroupName}}/providers/Microsoft.Network/virtualNetworks/{{virtualNetworkGatewayName}}/subnets/GatewaySubnet" } } } ], " natRules " : [], " virtualNetworkGatewayPolicyGroups " : [], " enableBgpRouteTranslationForNat " : false , " disableIPSecReplayProtection " : false , " sku " : { " name " : "VpnGw2AZ" , " tier " : "VpnGw2AZ" , " capacity " : 2 }, " gatewayType " : "Vpn" , " vpnType " : "RouteBased" , " enableBgp " : false , " activeActive " : false , " bgpSettings " : { " asn " : 65515 , " bgpPeeringAddress " : "172.25.40.30" , " peerWeight " : 0 , " bgpPeeringAddresses " : [ { " ipconfigurationId " : "/subscriptions/{{subscriptionId}}/resourceGroups/{{resourceGroupName}}/providers/Microsoft.Network/virtualNetworkGateways/{{virtualNetworkGatewayName}}/ipConfigurations/default" , " defaultBgpIpAddresses " : [ "172.25.40.30" ], " customBgpIpAddresses " : [], " tunnelIpAddresses " : [ "{{CF ANYCAST IP}}" ] } ] }, " gatewayDefaultSite " : { " id " : "/subscriptions/{{subscriptionId}}/resourceGroups/{{resourceGroupName}}/providers/Microsoft.Network/localNetworkGateways/{{localNetworkGatewayName}}" }, " vpnGatewayGeneration " : "Generation2" , " allowRemoteVnetTraffic " : false , " allowVirtualWanTraffic " : false } } Explain Code

Locate the line that controls disabling IPsec anti-replay protection, and change it from false to true :

"disableIPSecReplayProtection": true

Upload the entire response in a subsequent API call ( PUT request):

Terminal window curl --location --request PUT \ 'https://management.azure.com/subscriptions/{{subscriptionId}}/resourceGroups/{{resourceGroupName}}/providers/Microsoft.Network/virtualNetworkGateways/{{virtualNetworkGatewayName}}?api-version=2022-05-01' \ --header "Authorization: Bearer eyJ0e<REDACTED>AH-PdSPg" \ --header "Content-Type: application/json" \ --data '{ "name": "{{virtualNetworkGatewayName}}", "id": "/subscriptions/{{subscriptionId}}/resourceGroups/{{resourceGroupName}}/providers/Microsoft.Network/virtualNetworkGateways/{{virtualNetworkGatewayName}}", "etag": "W/\"xxxxxxxx-xxxx-xxxx-xxxx-xxxxxxxxxxxx\"", "type": "Microsoft.Network/virtualNetworkGateways", "location": "eastus" }, "properties": { "provisioningState": "Succeeded", "resourceGuid": "xxxxxxxx-xxxx-xxxx-xxxx-xxxxxxxxxxxx", "packetCaptureDiagnosticState": "None", "enablePrivateIpAddress": false, "isMigrateToCSES": false, "ipConfigurations": [ { "name": "default", "id": "/subscriptions/{{subscriptionId}}/resourceGroups/{{resourceGroupName}}/providers/Microsoft.Network/virtualNetworkGateways/{{virtualNetworkGatewayName}}/ipConfigurations/default", "etag": "W/\"xxxxxxxx-xxxx-xxxx-xxxx-xxxxxxxxxxxx\"", "type": "Microsoft.Network/virtualNetworkGateways/ipConfigurations", "properties": { "provisioningState": "Succeeded", "privateIPAllocationMethod": "Dynamic", "publicIPAddress": { "id": "/subscriptions/{{subscriptionId}}/resourceGroups/{{resourceGroupName}}/providers/Microsoft.Network/publicIPAddresses/{{virtualNetworkGatewayPublicIpAddress}}" }, "subnet": { "id": "/subscriptions/{{subscriptionId}}/resourceGroups/{{resourceGroupName}}/providers/Microsoft.Network/virtualNetworks/{{virtualNetworkGatewayName}}/subnets/GatewaySubnet" } } } ], "natRules": [], "virtualNetworkGatewayPolicyGroups": [], "enableBgpRouteTranslationForNat": false, "disableIPSecReplayProtection": true, "sku": { "name": "VpnGw2AZ", "tier": "VpnGw2AZ", "capacity": 2 }, "gatewayType": "Vpn", "vpnType": "RouteBased", "enableBgp": false, "activeActive": false, "bgpSettings": { "asn": 65515, "bgpPeeringAddress": "172.25.40.30", "peerWeight": 0, "bgpPeeringAddresses": [ { "ipconfigurationId": "/subscriptions/{{subscriptionId}}/resourceGroups/{{resourceGroupName}}/providers/Microsoft.Network/virtualNetworkGateways/{{virtualNetworkGatewayName}}/ipConfigurations/default", "defaultBgpIpAddresses": [ "172.25.40.30" ], "customBgpIpAddresses": [], "tunnelIpAddresses": [ "{{CF ANYCAST IP}}" ] } ] }, "gatewayDefaultSite": { "id": "/subscriptions/{{subscriptionId}}/resourceGroups/{{resourceGroupName}}/providers/Microsoft.Network/localNetworkGateways/{{localNetworkGatewayName}}" }, "vpnGatewayGeneration": "Generation2", "allowRemoteVnetTraffic": false, "allowVirtualWanTraffic": false } }' Explain Code