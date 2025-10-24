 Skip to content
The Box integration detects a variety of data loss prevention, account misconfiguration, and user security risks in an integrated Box account that could leave you and your organization vulnerable.

Integration prerequisites

  • A Box account on a Business plan (Business, Business Plus, Enterprise, Enterprise Plus)

  • Access to a Box Business account with Admin permission

Integration permissions

For the Box integration to function, Cloudflare CASB requires the following Box permissions via an OAuth 2.0 app:

  • Read all files and folders stored in Box

These permissions follow the principle of least privilege to ensure that only the minimum required access is granted. To learn more about the permission, refer to the Box Scopes documentation.

Security findings

The Box integration currently scans for the following findings, or security risks. Findings are grouped by category and then ordered by severity level.

To stay up-to-date with new CASB findings as they are added, bookmark this page or subscribe to its RSS feed.

File sharing

Identify files and folders that have been shared in a potentially insecure fashion.

To access some file findings, you may need to review shared links. For more information, refer to View shared files.

Finding typeFindingTypeIDSeverity
Box: File publicly accessible with edit accessfa0532dd-9d13-4c21-8227-62b8bd8be275Critical
Box: File publicly accessible with high download count97c0845a-754b-4269-b548-85026867da64High
Box: Folder publicly accessible with edit access154eabed-19a7-4a07-9dfd-d08f5e839aedHigh
Box: File shared company-wide with edit access8df801de-327b-4d71-9f36-fc6f3e2c18daHigh
Box: File publicly accessible with view accessecca7eeb-3c04-46b2-a509-40393ada32ecHigh
Box: Folder shared company-wide with high download count21bed8a9-b587-4a8b-b38f-8c9492b1d132Medium
Box: File publicly accessible with high view count540ab1db-5a9e-4968-b669-100e2b97fa85Medium
Box: Folder that can be shared by anyonec56757c6-72e4-456c-8cb9-a5b0fd6ceb4aMedium
Box: Folder shared company-wide with edit access61082e41-3205-44a0-bb7e-34c02abd5137Medium
Box: File shared company-wide with view access5afdbe74-0311-4da8-a64e-6f25c3d4a2b7Medium
Box: File shared company-wide with high download count3cd0d8dd-d92b-4a46-b88f-076a17e11837Medium
Box: Folder publicly accessible with view access2e9d5774-3a22-4d45-9307-bb24207af3d7Medium
Box: Folder shared company-wide with high view countfd303606-a513-4bb5-9a87-b1c836f6e993Low
Box: File larger than 2 GBef889ceb-4cad-4d25-8845-d350a599825eLow
Box: Folder with external email upload access90f9b277-0846-4918-aac2-2e63fed576b5Low
Box: Folder shared company-wide with view access1bb68e90-9c1d-44ef-91a9-2ed4eb2eb5b2Low
Box: File shared company-wide with high view count22bf3a7b-1fd1-4eb6-b8f5-1b2e772b3484Low

Data Loss Prevention (optional)

These findings will only appear if you added DLP profiles to your CASB integration.

Finding typeSeverityDescription
Box: File Publicly Accessible Read and Write with DLP Profile matchCriticalA Box file contains sensitive data that anyone on the Internet can read or write.
Box: File Publicly Accessible Read Only with DLP Profile matchCriticalA Box file contains sensitive data that anyone on the Internet can read.
Box: File Shared Company Wide Read and Write with DLP Profile matchMediumA Box file is shared with the entire company with read and write permissions.
Box: File Shared Company Wide Read Only with DLP Profile matchMediumA Box file is shared with the entire company with read permissions.

User access

Flag user access issues, including account misuse and users not following best practices.

Finding typeFindingTypeIDSeverity
Box: Admin not required to use two-factor authentication40f33ef2-3eab-4855-b171-a71463f8fc96High
Box: User not required to use two-factor authenticationa8f9e55a-cb7c-4e35-8dc0-fdf569919a97Medium
Box: Inactive admin usere6b82aa9-7d0d-4c85-a582-a377684ace47Medium
Box: User with unconfirmed notification email15b70c97-68f6-4ef0-afd1-891971162114Low
Box: User with email alias configured085164ed-c555-40ed-9374-358a892e49efLow
Box: User allowed to collaborate with external users01ed4b90-c470-4ea1-961a-7e64c2fec525Low
Box: Inactive userd709ccb3-9b9d-4a3c-a3af-a1def54c9a2eLow

Account misconfigurations

Discover account and admin-level settings that have been configured in a potentially insecure way.

Finding typeSeverity
Box: Active WebhookLow