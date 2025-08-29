DEX MCP Server
The MCP server (Model Context Protocol) ↗ for Digital Experience Monitoring (DEX) is an AI tool that allows customers to ask a question like, "Show me the connectivity and performance metrics for the device used by carly@acme.com", and receive an answer that contains data from the DEX API.
Any Cloudflare One customer using a Free, PayGo, or Enterprise account can access the DEX MCP Server. This feature is available to everyone.
There are two primary options for connecting to the DEX MCP server:
Cloudflare's AI Playground is a great way to quickly try out a new MCP Server.
You can test the DEX MCP server in less than one minute by visiting the AI Playground's website.
- Copy the URL for the DEX MCP server:
https://dex.mcp.cloudflare.com/sse.
- Open playground.ai.cloudflare.com ↗ in a browser.
- Find the section in the left sidebar titled MCP Servers.
- Paste the URL for the DEX MCP server into the URL input box and select Connect.
- Authenticate your Cloudflare account, and then start asking questions about your DEX data.
Customers will get a more flexible and robust prompt experience by configuring the DEX MCP server with their preferred AI assistant (for example, Claude, Gemini, or ChatGPT).
If you have any issues during the configuration process, you can ask your AI assistant for help with configuring an MCP server via URL.
You need a Claude Pro account (or higher subscription) to configure an MCP server.
-
Download the Claude desktop client ↗.
-
Open the Claude desktop client, and log in or set up an account.
-
Expand the left sidebar menu, and select Claude Code.
-
Under Desktop app, select Developer to show the Local MCP servers page.
-
Select Edit Config and open the
claude_desktop_config.jsonfile in a text editor of your choice.
-
Copy the JSON configuration for the DEX MCP server and paste it into
claude_desktop_config.json. Save the file.
-
Fully close Claude by using the task manager to stop any background processes related to Claude.
-
Open Claude, and your DEX MCP server configuration should appear on the Local MCP servers page.
-
Authenticate your Cloudflare account and allow the DEX MCP server.
-
You can start asking Claude questions about DEX. As a simple test, you can ask "Are you connected to the DEX MCP server".
All tiers of Google AI Free, Pro, and Ultra offer an MCP server integration via the Gemini CLI.
You will need to use a CLI of your choice and npm or homebrew to install and access the Gemini CLI.
-
Visit the GitHub page for the Gemini CLI ↗ and follow the installation instructions.
-
Navigate to the
settings.jsonfile for your Gemini CLI install and open it in a text editor of your choice.
File path for the
settings.jsonfile
- Windows:
%USERPROFILE%\.gemini\settings.json
- Mac and Linux:
~/.gemini/settings.json
- Windows:
-
Copy the JSON configuration for the DEX MCP server and paste it into settings.json. Save the file.
-
Run Gemini in your CLI of choice.
-
If everything is working as expected, the Gemini CLI will show the following message:
Using: 1 MCP server (ctrl+t to view)
-
Authenticate the email associated with your Cloudflare account in the Gemini CLI.
-
You can start asking the Gemini CLI questions about DEX. As a simple test, you can ask "Are you connected to the DEX MCP server".
You need a ChatGPT Pro or Business account to configure an MCP server. ChatGPT Free and Plus do not support MCP servers.
- Download the ChatGPT desktop app ↗.
- Open the ChatGPT desktop app, and log in or set up an account.
- Open the Settings menu and select Connectors.
- Select the option to create a new Connector.
- Provide a Name (like
DEX MCP), Description (optional), and MCP Server URL for the Connector. The DEX MCP Server URL is:
https://dex.mcp.cloudflare.com/sse.
- Create the new Connector.
- Before you ask ChatGPT a question about DEX, select the + (plus) button next to the ChatGPT prompt box.
- Select Use Connectors > Add Sources, then select the DEX MCP as a source.
- You can start asking ChatGPT questions about DEX. As a simple test, you can ask "Are you connected to the DEX MCP server".
