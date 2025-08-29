The MCP server (Model Context Protocol) ↗ for Digital Experience Monitoring (DEX) is an AI tool that allows customers to ask a question like, "Show me the connectivity and performance metrics for the device used by carly‌@acme.com", and receive an answer that contains data from the DEX API.

Any Cloudflare One customer using a Free, PayGo, or Enterprise account can access the DEX MCP Server. This feature is available to everyone.

There are two primary options for connecting to the DEX MCP server:

Cloudflare AI Playground

Cloudflare's AI Playground is a great way to quickly try out a new MCP Server.

You can test the DEX MCP server in less than one minute by visiting the AI Playground's website.

Copy the URL for the DEX MCP server: https://dex.mcp.cloudflare.com/sse . Open playground.ai.cloudflare.com ↗ in a browser. Find the section in the left sidebar titled MCP Servers. Paste the URL for the DEX MCP server into the URL input box and select Connect. Authenticate your Cloudflare account, and then start asking questions about your DEX data.

Note You need to ask specific and explicit questions to get a response. For example, first you need to provide the following instruction: "Set XYZ as the active account". Then, you can ask a specific question: "Fetch the DEX test results for the user bob@‌acme.com over the past 24 hours".

AI Assistant

Customers will get a more flexible and robust prompt experience by configuring the DEX MCP server with their preferred AI assistant (for example, Claude, Gemini, or ChatGPT).

If you have any issues during the configuration process, you can ask your AI assistant for help with configuring an MCP server via URL.

Claude

You need a Claude Pro account (or higher subscription) to configure an MCP server.

Download the Claude desktop client ↗. Open the Claude desktop client, and log in or set up an account. Expand the left sidebar menu, and select Claude Code. Under Desktop app, select Developer to show the Local MCP servers page. Select Edit Config and open the claude_desktop_config.json file in a text editor of your choice. Copy the JSON configuration for the DEX MCP server and paste it into claude_desktop_config.json . Save the file. { " globalShortcut " : "" , " mcpServers " : { " cloudflare-dex-analysis " : { " command " : "npx" , " args " : [ "mcp-remote" , "https://dex.mcp.cloudflare.com/sse" ] } } } Fully close Claude by using the task manager to stop any background processes related to Claude. Open Claude, and your DEX MCP server configuration should appear on the Local MCP servers page. Authenticate your Cloudflare account and allow the DEX MCP server. You can start asking Claude questions about DEX. As a simple test, you can ask "Are you connected to the DEX MCP server".

Gemini CLI

All tiers of Google AI Free, Pro, and Ultra offer an MCP server integration via the Gemini CLI.

You will need to use a CLI of your choice and npm or homebrew to install and access the Gemini CLI.

Visit the GitHub page for the Gemini CLI ↗ and follow the installation instructions. Navigate to the settings.json file for your Gemini CLI install and open it in a text editor of your choice. File path for the settings.json file Windows: %USERPROFILE%\.gemini\settings.json

Mac and Linux: ~/.gemini/settings.json Copy the JSON configuration for the DEX MCP server and paste it into settings.json. Save the file. { " globalShortcut " : "" , " mcpServers " : { " cloudflare-dex-analysis " : { " command " : "npx" , " args " : [ "mcp-remote" , "https://dex.mcp.cloudflare.com/sse" ] } } } Run Gemini in your CLI of choice. If everything is working as expected, the Gemini CLI will show the following message:

Using: 1 MCP server (ctrl+t to view) Authenticate the email associated with your Cloudflare account in the Gemini CLI. You can start asking the Gemini CLI questions about DEX. As a simple test, you can ask "Are you connected to the DEX MCP server".

ChatGPT

You need a ChatGPT Pro or Business account to configure an MCP server. ChatGPT Free and Plus do not support MCP servers.