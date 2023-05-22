Gateway analytics

To see the top Allowed and Blocked requests across all of your DNS locations, navigate to Analytics > Gateway. You can filter the data by selecting a specific location and/or time.

Requests — This chart shows an overview of the number of requests made by end users within the time period you specify. It shows a breakdown of requests based on the decision Gateway took (either Allowed or Blocked).

Allowed requests — This chart shows a breakdown of the five domains which received the highest number of Allowed requests. It also shows the five domains which received the lowest amount of Allowed requests. By clicking View all to the right of either section of the chart, you will see a list of highest 100 and lowest 100 domains ranked by number of Allowed requests.

Top blocked requests — This chart shows a breakdown of the five domains which received the highest number of Blocked requests. It also shows the five domains which received the lowest number of Blocked requests. By clicking View all to the right of either section of the chart, you’ll see a list of highest 100 and lowest 100 domains ranked by number of Blocked requests.

Requests by category — The charts in this card show a breakdown of the Top allowed categories and the Top blocked categories based on the number of requests that Gateway classified as belonging to a content category.

​​ GraphQL queries

You can use the GraphQL Analytics API to query your Gateway Analytics data. For more information on the Gateway Analytics dataset, refer to the available datasets table and use the GraphiQL client to explore the schema.