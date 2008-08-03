Egress IPs
When you set up Email Security using an MX/Inline deployment, you need to tell your existing email providers to accept messages coming from Email Security's egress IP addresses.
Refer to this page for reference on what IP subnet mask ranges to use.
For customers in the United States, enter the following IP addresses:
For customers in Europe, add all our US IP addresses. Additionally, you need to add the following IP addresses for our European data centers:
For customers in India, add all our US IP addresses.
For customers in Australia and New Zealand, add all our US IP addresses.
Use these IPv4 addresses for Office 365, instead of the
/19 and
/23 subnets:
