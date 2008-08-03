Egress IPs

When you set up Email Security using an MX/Inline deployment, you need to tell your existing email providers to accept messages coming from Email Security's egress IP addresses.

Refer to this page for reference on what IP subnet mask ranges to use.

Additional information for O365 Office 365 does not support IPv6 addresses nor the following IPv4 subnet mask ranges: 104.30.32.0/19

134.195.26.0/23 If you use Office 365, you will have to use the broken down /24 subnet mask IP addresses. Refer to Office 365 /24 addresses for a list of supported IPv4 addresses.

United States

For customers in the United States, enter the following IP addresses:

IPv4

52.11.209.211 52.89.255.11 52.0.67.109 54.173.50.115 104.30.32.0/19 158.51.64.0/26 158.51.65.0/26 134.195.26.0/23

IPv6

2405:8100:c400::/38

Europe

For customers in Europe, add all our US IP addresses. Additionally, you need to add the following IP addresses for our European data centers:

52.58.35.43 35.157.195.63

India

For customers in India, add all our US IP addresses.

Australia / New Zealand

For customers in Australia and New Zealand, add all our US IP addresses.

Office 365 /24 addresses

Use these IPv4 addresses for Office 365, instead of the /19 and /23 subnets: