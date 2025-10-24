The OpenAI integration detects a variety of data loss prevention, account misconfiguration, and user security risks in an integrated OpenAI account that could leave you and your organization vulnerable.

This integration covers the following OpenAI products:

ChatGPT Enterprise (Workspaces)

OpenAI Platform Projects (API keys)

GPTs (custom GPTs)

Note Before you begin, ensure that OpenAI has enabled ChatGPT Enterprise Compliance API access for your organization. You will need a Project API key issued for your organization, your Organization ID, and your Workspace ID. These are available in your OpenAI Project API Keys ↗. If Compliance API access is not yet turned on for your organization, refer to Enable Compliance API access.

Integration prerequisites

An OpenAI organization with a ChatGPT Enterprise workspace

Organization-level admin privileges to create and manage Admin API keys

(Optional) A Project API key and the corresponding Project ID if you plan to include OpenAI Platform Projects in the scan scope

Enable Compliance API access

Compliance API access is required to use the OpenAI CASB integration. To enable Compliance API access:

Contact support@openai.com to request access to the Compliance API for your organization and for the API key you will use with Cloudflare CASB. In your request, include: The last four characters of the API key

The name of the API key

The name of the user who created the key

The requested scope ( read , write , or both) OpenAI will verify the key and grant the requested Compliance API scopes. After the scopes are granted, add the OpenAI integration to CASB. When prompted, enter your Open AI Admin API key, Organization ID, and Workspace ID (available at https://chatgpt.com/admin/settings ).

For more information, refer to the OpenAI Help Center ↗.

Integration permissions

For the OpenAI integration to function, Cloudflare CASB requires the following authorization via API keys:

Admin API key (organization-level) : Grants read-only access to organization/workspace metadata, GPTs, users, invites, and audit/compliance objects exposed by the ChatGPT Enterprise Compliance API.

: Grants read-only access to organization/workspace metadata, GPTs, users, invites, and audit/compliance objects exposed by the ChatGPT Enterprise Compliance API. (Optional) Project API key (project-level) : Grants read-only access to OpenAI Platform project metadata and keys.

These credentials follow the principle of least privilege so that only the minimum required access is granted.

Security findings

The OpenAI integration currently scans for the following findings, or security risks. Findings are grouped by category and then ordered by severity level.

To stay up-to-date with new CASB findings as they are added, bookmark this page or subscribe to its RSS feed.

Model and tool governance

Flag risky tool and capability settings on custom GPTs.

Finding type FindingTypeID Severity ChatGPT Enterprise required OpenAI: GPT with Custom Actions enabled 5a2995f5-0cc1-4af3-9045-cdf7e6601f7b High ✅ OpenAI: GPT with Code Interpreter enabled d368036a-be90-49f0-b7da-5092a3f8beb4 Medium ✅ OpenAI: GPT with web browsing enabled 3af14358-5ff2-4502-921e-7ffd9a310093 Medium ✅

Publishing and sharing

Identify GPTs that are externally visible beyond your organization.

Finding type FindingTypeID Severity ChatGPT Enterprise required OpenAI: GPT publicly accessible via GPT Store c69adfa6-2362-4939-86ec-49ff34093cfd High ✅ OpenAI: GPT publicly accessible via public link de460c9f-55c0-4131-9cdf-e4c3b84f9549 High ✅

API key hygiene

Detect API keys that may be stale, unused, or overdue for rotation.

Finding type FindingTypeID Severity ChatGPT Enterprise required OpenAI: Admin API key not rotated b72e971d-f5b9-4cf3-96f4-ef82bdf38453 High ❌ OpenAI: Project API key not rotated 2c079fe8-6188-43e1-a2e5-d0e2dd8c7686 High ❌ OpenAI: Unused admin API key 49c75a36-1e64-437b-98a1-e54ec35d0a64 Medium ❌ OpenAI: Unused project API key c8fd231b-de51-43cc-8c3f-e1e57114c5f5 Medium ❌

Access security

Flag user/invite issues to help enforce best practices.

Finding type FindingTypeID Severity ChatGPT Enterprise required OpenAI: High-privilege invite 776ceb93-fa9a-4ca0-83db-668a67c09936 High ❌ OpenAI: Inactive user 20ab9ddb-fd48-46a8-9fdf-9bb9b9061f21 Medium ❌ OpenAI: Stale pending invite 18fd5b21-8489-485e-9c93-0bd4a696e724 Low ❌

Data Loss Prevention (optional)

These findings will only appear if you added DLP profiles to your CASB integration.