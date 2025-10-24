 Skip to content
OpenAI

The OpenAI integration detects a variety of data loss prevention, account misconfiguration, and user security risks in an integrated OpenAI account that could leave you and your organization vulnerable.

This integration covers the following OpenAI products:

  • ChatGPT Enterprise (Workspaces)
  • OpenAI Platform Projects (API keys)
  • GPTs (custom GPTs)

Integration prerequisites

  • An OpenAI organization with a ChatGPT Enterprise workspace
  • Organization-level admin privileges to create and manage Admin API keys
  • (Optional) A Project API key and the corresponding Project ID if you plan to include OpenAI Platform Projects in the scan scope

Enable Compliance API access

Compliance API access is required to use the OpenAI CASB integration. To enable Compliance API access:

  1. Contact support@openai.com to request access to the Compliance API for your organization and for the API key you will use with Cloudflare CASB. In your request, include:
    • The last four characters of the API key
    • The name of the API key
    • The name of the user who created the key
    • The requested scope (read, write, or both)
  2. OpenAI will verify the key and grant the requested Compliance API scopes.
  3. After the scopes are granted, add the OpenAI integration to CASB. When prompted, enter your Open AI Admin API key, Organization ID, and Workspace ID (available at https://chatgpt.com/admin/settings).

For more information, refer to the OpenAI Help Center.

Integration permissions

For the OpenAI integration to function, Cloudflare CASB requires the following authorization via API keys:

  • Admin API key (organization-level): Grants read-only access to organization/workspace metadata, GPTs, users, invites, and audit/compliance objects exposed by the ChatGPT Enterprise Compliance API.
  • (Optional) Project API key (project-level): Grants read-only access to OpenAI Platform project metadata and keys.

These credentials follow the principle of least privilege so that only the minimum required access is granted.

Security findings

The OpenAI integration currently scans for the following findings, or security risks. Findings are grouped by category and then ordered by severity level.

Model and tool governance

Flag risky tool and capability settings on custom GPTs.

Finding typeFindingTypeIDSeverityChatGPT Enterprise required
OpenAI: GPT with Custom Actions enabled5a2995f5-0cc1-4af3-9045-cdf7e6601f7bHigh
OpenAI: GPT with Code Interpreter enabledd368036a-be90-49f0-b7da-5092a3f8beb4Medium
OpenAI: GPT with web browsing enabled3af14358-5ff2-4502-921e-7ffd9a310093Medium

Publishing and sharing

Identify GPTs that are externally visible beyond your organization.

Finding typeFindingTypeIDSeverityChatGPT Enterprise required
OpenAI: GPT publicly accessible via GPT Storec69adfa6-2362-4939-86ec-49ff34093cfdHigh
OpenAI: GPT publicly accessible via public linkde460c9f-55c0-4131-9cdf-e4c3b84f9549High

API key hygiene

Detect API keys that may be stale, unused, or overdue for rotation.

Finding typeFindingTypeIDSeverityChatGPT Enterprise required
OpenAI: Admin API key not rotatedb72e971d-f5b9-4cf3-96f4-ef82bdf38453High
OpenAI: Project API key not rotated2c079fe8-6188-43e1-a2e5-d0e2dd8c7686High
OpenAI: Unused admin API key49c75a36-1e64-437b-98a1-e54ec35d0a64Medium
OpenAI: Unused project API keyc8fd231b-de51-43cc-8c3f-e1e57114c5f5Medium

Access security

Flag user/invite issues to help enforce best practices.

Finding typeFindingTypeIDSeverityChatGPT Enterprise required
OpenAI: High-privilege invite776ceb93-fa9a-4ca0-83db-668a67c09936High
OpenAI: Inactive user20ab9ddb-fd48-46a8-9fdf-9bb9b9061f21Medium
OpenAI: Stale pending invite18fd5b21-8489-485e-9c93-0bd4a696e724Low

Data Loss Prevention (optional)

These findings will only appear if you added DLP profiles to your CASB integration.

Finding typeFindingTypeIDSeverityChatGPT Enterprise required
OpenAI: File in ChatGPT Conversation with DLP Profile match9aca654d-b331-4052-a5b4-2ceecced8676High
OpenAI: File in ChatGPT GPT with DLP Profile match520200f5-7dcc-42c9-bc3c-423019159d45High
OpenAI: File in ChatGPT Project with DLP Profile match8e46ec69-e5c1-4f53-ab00-a92f2050ec33High