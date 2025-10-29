User logs show a list of all users who have authenticated to Cloudflare Zero Trust. For each user who has logged in, you can view their enrolled devices, login history, seat usage, and identity used for policy enforcement.

View user logs

In Zero Trust ↗, go to My Team > Users. This page lists all users who have registered the WARP client or authenticated to a Cloudflare Access application. You can select a user's name to view detailed logs, revoke their session, or remove their seat.

Available logs