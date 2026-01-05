Render a VNC client in the browser
A Virtual Network Computer (VNC) server provides users with remote access to a computer's desktop environment. Cloudflare can render a VNC terminal in the browser without any client-side software or configuration.
Browser-rendered VNC requires connecting the VNC server to Cloudflare and routing traffic through a public hostname. To access the VNC server, users go to the public hostname URL and log in through Cloudflare Access using your configured identity provider. Cloudflare will apply your Access policies and, when a user is allowed, render a VNC client in their browser.
- An active domain on Cloudflare.
- The domain uses either a full setup or a partial (
CNAME) setup.
For demonstration purposes, we will create a TightVNC server on an Ubuntu virtual machine (VM) hosted in Google Cloud Project (GCP). We will configure the VNC server to run XFCE, a lightweight desktop environment suitable for remote access. If you already have a VNC server installed, you can skip this step and go to Step 2.
-
Open a terminal window for your Ubuntu VM.
-
Install XFCE and TightVNC by running the following command:
This command installs the desktop, some helpful utilities, and the VNC server software.
-
To initialize the VNC server:
-
Create a VNC server instance:
-
You will be prompted to set a password. This password will be used to connect to your VNC server. It is limited to 8 characters.
TightVNC will now create configuration files and start a VNC session on display
:1(which uses port
5901).
-
You will be asked if you want to create a view-only password. You can press
nfor no.
-
Kill this initial session so that you can edit its configuration:
-
-
Configure VNC to launch the XFCE desktop:
- Create a VNC configuration directory if it is missing:
- Open the
xstartupfile using a text editor. For example,
- Update the file to the following configuration:
- Make the file executable:
-
Start the VNC server again:
The
-localhostflag ensures the VNC server only listens for connections from the VM itself, not from the public internet. Your VNC server is now running on port
5901, but it is only accessible from
localhost(
127.0.0.1) inside the VM.
-
(Recommended) Test the VNC server with an existing VNC client to verify any missing packages or configuration changes. For example, to test a VNC server hosted on GCP:
-
Open a terminal on the client machine.
-
Connect to the VNC server over SSH, forwarding your local port
5901to the VNC server's listening port:
-
Open your preferred VNC viewer application.
-
In the VNC viewer, connect to the address
localhost:5901and enter your VNC server password.
You should see the Ubuntu VM desktop.
-
-
(Optional) Configure the VNC server to start on boot:
-
Find the full path to the
vncservercommand:
-
Create a new service configuration file:
-
Copy and paste the following content. Replace
[YOUR_USERNAME]with the VNC server user. If needed, update
/usr/bin/vncserverto your
vncserverpath.
- Reload
systemdto read in the new service file:
- Enable the service to start at boot:
The
1variable configures the VNC service to use display
:1(which runs on port
5901).
- By default,
systemduser services only run when that user is logged in. To allow your VNC service to start on boot (before you log in), enable user linger for your user:
- Start the service:
- Check its status:
The VNC server will now start automatically every time the VM boots.
- Reload
-
-
Create a Cloudflare Tunnel by following the dashboard setup guide.
-
Go to Networks > Connectors. Select your tunnel and select Edit.
-
Select the Published application routes tab, then select Add a published application route.
-
Choose a domain from the drop-down menu and specify any subdomain (for example,
vnc.example.com).
-
For Service, select TCP and enter
localhost:<5901>. If the VNC server is on a different machine from where you installed the tunnel, enter
<SERVER_IP>:5901.
Replace
5901with your VNC server's listening port. To determine your VNC listening port, run
sudo ss -lnptand look for
vncin the list of processes.
-
Save the route.
Your VNC server is now ready to accept inbound requests from Cloudflare.
Create a Cloudflare Access application that users can access through their browser:
-
In Cloudflare One ↗, go to Access controls > Applications.
-
Select Add an application.
-
Select Self-hosted.
-
Enter any name for the application.
-
Select Add public hostname and enter your published application hostname (
vnc.example.com).
-
In Browser rendering settings, set Browser rendering to VNC.
-
Add Access policies to control who can connect to your application. All Access applications are deny by default -- a user must match an Allow policy before they are granted access.
-
Save the application.
Users can now access the remote desktop environment directly in their web browser without installing any VNC client software.
To connect to the VNC server:
- Open a browser and go to the public hostname URL (for example,
https://vnc.example.com).
- Log in to Cloudflare Access with your configured identity provider.
- Enter the VNC server password.
You should see the remote VNC server desktop rendered in your browser. All connections are secured through Cloudflare's network, and access is controlled by your Access policies.
Was this helpful?
- Resources
- API
- New to Cloudflare?
- Directory
- Sponsorships
- Open Source
- Support
- Help Center
- System Status
- Compliance
- GDPR
- Company
- cloudflare.com
- Our team
- Careers
- © 2025 Cloudflare, Inc.
- Privacy Policy
- Terms of Use
- Report Security Issues
- Trademark
-