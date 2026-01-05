Render a VNC client in the browser

A Virtual Network Computer (VNC) server provides users with remote access to a computer's desktop environment. Cloudflare can render a VNC terminal in the browser without any client-side software or configuration.

Browser-rendered VNC requires connecting the VNC server to Cloudflare and routing traffic through a public hostname. To access the VNC server, users go to the public hostname URL and log in through Cloudflare Access using your configured identity provider. Cloudflare will apply your Access policies and, when a user is allowed, render a VNC client in their browser.

Note There are a number of different VNC server versions, deployments, and instances. This guide uses TightVNC running an XFCE desktop, but browser-rendered VNC will work with most configurations.

Prerequisites

1. Set up a VNC server

For demonstration purposes, we will create a TightVNC server on an Ubuntu virtual machine (VM) hosted in Google Cloud Project (GCP). We will configure the VNC server to run XFCE, a lightweight desktop environment suitable for remote access. If you already have a VNC server installed, you can skip this step and go to Step 2.

Open a terminal window for your Ubuntu VM. Install XFCE and TightVNC by running the following command: Terminal window sudo apt update sudo apt install xfce4 xfce4-goodies dbus-x11 tightvncserver -y This command installs the desktop, some helpful utilities, and the VNC server software. To initialize the VNC server: Create a VNC server instance: Terminal window vncserver You will be prompted to set a password. This password will be used to connect to your VNC server. It is limited to 8 characters. TightVNC will now create configuration files and start a VNC session on display :1 (which uses port 5901 ). You will be asked if you want to create a view-only password. You can press n for no. Kill this initial session so that you can edit its configuration: Terminal window vncserver -kill :1 Configure VNC to launch the XFCE desktop: Create a VNC configuration directory if it is missing: Terminal window mkdir -p ~/.vnc Open the xstartup file using a text editor. For example, Terminal window vim ~/.vnc/xstartup Update the file to the following configuration: #!/bin/sh unset SESSION_MANAGER unset DBUS_SESSION_BUS_ADDRESS startxfce4 Make the file executable: Terminal window chmod +x ~/.vnc/xstartup Start the VNC server again: Terminal window vncserver -localhost :1 The -localhost flag ensures the VNC server only listens for connections from the VM itself, not from the public internet. Your VNC server is now running on port 5901 , but it is only accessible from localhost ( 127.0.0.1 ) inside the VM. (Recommended) Test the VNC server with an existing VNC client to verify any missing packages or configuration changes. For example, to test a VNC server hosted on GCP: Open a terminal on the client machine. Connect to the VNC server over SSH, forwarding your local port 5901 to the VNC server's listening port: Terminal window gcloud compute ssh [YOUR_VM_NAME] --zone = [YOUR_ZONE ] -- -L 5901:localhost:5901 Open your preferred VNC viewer application. In the VNC viewer, connect to the address localhost:5901 and enter your VNC server password. You should see the Ubuntu VM desktop. (Optional) Configure the VNC server to start on boot: Find the full path to the vncserver command: Terminal window which vncserver /usr/bin/vncserver Create a new service configuration file: Terminal window sudo vim /etc/systemd/system/vncserver@.service Copy and paste the following content. Replace [YOUR_USERNAME] with the VNC server user. If needed, update /usr/bin/vncserver to your vncserver path. [ Unit ] Description = S tart TightVNC server at startup After = s yslog.target network.target [ Service ] Type = f orking User =[ YOUR_USERNAME] WorkingDirectory=/home/[YOUR_USERNAME] PIDFile=/home/[YOUR_USERNAME]/.vnc/%H:%i.pid ExecStartPre=-/usr/bin/vncserver -kill :%i > /dev/null 2 >&1 ExecStart=/usr/bin/vncserver -localhost :%i ExecStop=/usr/bin/vncserver -kill :%i [Install] WantedBy=multi-user.target Reload systemd to read in the new service file: Terminal window sudo systemctl daemon-reload Enable the service to start at boot: Terminal window sudo systemctl enable vncserver@1.service The 1 variable configures the VNC service to use display :1 (which runs on port 5901 ). By default, systemd user services only run when that user is logged in. To allow your VNC service to start on boot (before you log in), enable user linger for your user: Terminal window sudo loginctl enable-linger [YOUR_USERNAME] Start the service: Terminal window sudo systemctl start vncserver@1.service Check its status: Terminal window sudo systemctl status vncserver@1.service The VNC server will now start automatically every time the VM boots.

2. Connect the server to Cloudflare

Create a Cloudflare Tunnel by following the dashboard setup guide. Go to Networks > Connectors. Select your tunnel and select Edit. Select the Published application routes tab, then select Add a published application route. Choose a domain from the drop-down menu and specify any subdomain (for example, vnc.example.com ). For Service, select TCP and enter localhost:<5901> . If the VNC server is on a different machine from where you installed the tunnel, enter <SERVER_IP>:5901 . Replace 5901 with your VNC server's listening port. To determine your VNC listening port, run sudo ss -lnpt and look for vnc in the list of processes. Save the route.

Your VNC server is now ready to accept inbound requests from Cloudflare.

3. Create an Access application for VNC

Create a Cloudflare Access application that users can access through their browser:

In Cloudflare One ↗, go to Access controls > Applications. Select Add an application. Select Self-hosted. Enter any name for the application. Select Add public hostname and enter your published application hostname ( vnc.example.com ). In Browser rendering settings, set Browser rendering to VNC. Add Access policies to control who can connect to your application. All Access applications are deny by default -- a user must match an Allow policy before they are granted access. Note Ensure that only Allow or Block policies are present. Bypass and Service Auth are not supported for browser-rendered applications. Save the application.

4. Connect as a user

Users can now access the remote desktop environment directly in their web browser without installing any VNC client software.

To connect to the VNC server:

Open a browser and go to the public hostname URL (for example, https://vnc.example.com ). Log in to Cloudflare Access with your configured identity provider. Enter the VNC server password.

You should see the remote VNC server desktop rendered in your browser. All connections are secured through Cloudflare's network, and access is controlled by your Access policies.