When you protect an application with Cloudflare Access, by default non-browser clients — such as CLIs, AI agents, SDKs, and scripts — cannot complete the browser-based login redirect. They receive a 302 redirect with no usable token or authorization endpoint.

Managed OAuth solves this by turning Access into a standard OAuth 2.0 authorization server for your application. Access enforces the same policies as a browser login, and your origin sees no difference.

Note If you run your own OAuth server behind an Access application and rely on your own WWW-Authenticate headers, do not enable this feature. Enabling managed OAuth replaces the 401 response behavior on the protected application.

Prerequisites

Enable managed OAuth on a self-hosted application

Dashboard

API In the Cloudflare dashboard ↗ , go to Zero Trust > Access controls > Applications. Find the application you want to configure, then select the three dots on the right > Edit. Go to the Advanced settings tab and turn on Managed OAuth. (Optional) Configure Managed OAuth settings. Select Save application. Get your existing Access application configuration: Required API token permissions At least one of the following token permissions is required: Access: Apps and Policies Write

Access: Apps and Policies Read Get an Access application curl "https://api.cloudflare.com/client/v4/accounts/ $ACCOUNT_ID /access/apps/ $APP_ID " \ --request GET \ --header "Authorization: Bearer $CLOUDFLARE_API_TOKEN " Make a PUT request and set oauth_configuration.enabled to true . To avoid overwriting your existing configuration, the request body should contain all fields returned by the previous GET request. Required API token permissions At least one of the following token permissions is required: Access: Apps and Policies Write Update an Access application curl "https://api.cloudflare.com/client/v4/accounts/ $ACCOUNT_ID /access/apps/ $APP_ID " \ --request PUT \ --header "Authorization: Bearer $CLOUDFLARE_API_TOKEN " \ --json '{ "oauth_configuration": { "enabled": true } }'

To test, open an RFC 8707-compliant OAuth client and make a request to your application. The client should open a browser window prompting you to log in to Access. Refer to the Authorization flow section for more details.

Enable managed OAuth on an MCP server portal

Managed OAuth is available on MCP server portals and is the mechanism that allows MCP clients to authenticate users through the portal without a browser cookie flow.

Dashboard

API In the Cloudflare dashboard ↗ , go to Zero Trust > Access controls > AI controls. Find the portal you want to configure, then select the three dots on the right > Edit. Go to the Advanced settings tab, turn on Managed OAuth. (Optional) Configure Managed OAuth settings. Select Save application. Get your existing configuration for the portal's underlying Access application: Required API token permissions At least one of the following token permissions is required: Access: Apps and Policies Write

Access: Apps and Policies Read Get an Access application curl "https://api.cloudflare.com/client/v4/accounts/ $ACCOUNT_ID /access/apps/ $APP_ID " \ --request GET \ --header "Authorization: Bearer $CLOUDFLARE_API_TOKEN " Make a PUT request and set oauth_configuration.enabled to true . To avoid overwriting your existing configuration, the request body should contain all fields returned by the previous GET request. Required API token permissions At least one of the following token permissions is required: Access: Apps and Policies Write Update an Access application curl "https://api.cloudflare.com/client/v4/accounts/ $ACCOUNT_ID /access/apps/ $APP_ID " \ --request PUT \ --header "Authorization: Bearer $CLOUDFLARE_API_TOKEN " \ --json '{ "oauth_configuration": { "enabled": true } }'

To test, open an MCP client and connect to the MCP portal. The client should open a browser window prompting you to log in to Access. Refer to the Authorization flow section for more details.

Managed OAuth settings

Dashboard

API Configure these settings in the Advanced settings tab of your self-hosted app or MCP server portal. Allow localhost clients : Allow any client with redirect URIs on localhost .

: Allow any client with redirect URIs on . Allow loopback clients : Allow any client with redirect URIs on 127.0.0.1 .

: Allow any client with redirect URIs on . Allowed redirect URIs : Redirect URIs allowed for dynamically registered clients (for example, https://playground.ai.cloudflare.com/* ). The URL must use https . Paths may end in /* to match all sub-paths.

: Redirect URIs allowed for dynamically registered clients (for example, ). The URL must use . Paths may end in to match all sub-paths. Grant session duration : How long the OAuth refresh token remains valid.

: How long the OAuth refresh token remains valid. Access token lifetime: How long an OIDC Access token can be used to authenticate with your application. Cloudflare recommends configuring a short Access token lifetime (default 15 minutes) in conjunction with a longer Grant session duration. When the access token expires, Cloudflare uses the refresh token to issue a new one after re-evaluating the user against your Access policies. When the refresh token expires, the user must re-authenticate with the identity provider. Configure these settings via the oauth_configuration object on the Access applications endpoint. Dashboard setting API field Allow localhost clients dynamic_client_registration.allow_any_on_localhost Allow loopback clients dynamic_client_registration.allow_any_on_loopback Allowed redirect URIs dynamic_client_registration.allowed_uris Grant session duration grant.session_duration Access token lifetime grant.access_token_lifetime Get your existing Access application configuration: Required API token permissions At least one of the following token permissions is required: Access: Apps and Policies Write

Access: Apps and Policies Read Get an Access application curl "https://api.cloudflare.com/client/v4/accounts/ $ACCOUNT_ID /access/apps/ $APP_ID " \ --request GET \ --header "Authorization: Bearer $CLOUDFLARE_API_TOKEN " Make a PUT request with your Managed OAUth settings. To avoid overwriting your existing configuration, the request body should contain all fields returned by the previous GET request. Required API token permissions At least one of the following token permissions is required: Access: Apps and Policies Write Update an Access application curl "https://api.cloudflare.com/client/v4/accounts/ $ACCOUNT_ID /access/apps/ $APP_ID " \ --request PUT \ --header "Authorization: Bearer $CLOUDFLARE_API_TOKEN " \ --json '{ "oauth_configuration": { "enabled": true, "dynamic_client_registration": { "enabled": true, "allow_any_on_localhost": true, "allow_any_on_loopback": true, "allowed_uris": [ "https://playground.ai.cloudflare.com/*" ] }, "grant": { "access_token_lifetime": "5m", "session_duration": "24h" } } }' Explain Code

Authorization flow

When managed OAuth is enabled, Access returns a 401 response instead of a 302 redirect to non-browser clients. The 401 includes a WWW-Authenticate header that points the client to Access's OAuth discovery metadata.

The authorization flow proceeds as follows:

The client fetches the OAuth authorization server metadata from the /.well-known/ endpoint: https://<your-app-domain>/.well-known/oauth-authorization-server This endpoint conforms to RFC 8414 ↗ and RFC 9728 ↗ and returns the authorization and token endpoint URLs for the application. The client initiates an authorization code flow. It opens the user's browser to the Access authorization endpoint, where the user logs in to their IdP as usual. Access issues an OAuth access token to the client. The client uses this token in subsequent requests to the protected application.

Managed OAuth vs service tokens

Both managed OAuth and service tokens allow non-browser clients to authenticate with Access-protected applications, but they serve different use cases:

Managed OAuth Service tokens Authentication model User-based — the end user logs in through their identity provider Machine-based — a shared secret authenticates the service itself Best for Interactive CLI tools, AI agents, SDKs where a human initiates the request Fully automated systems, cron jobs, CI/CD pipelines, server-to-server communication User identity Access knows which user made the request No user identity — requests are attributed to the service token Policy enforcement Can use identity-based policies (for example, require specific groups or emails) Requires a Service Auth policy action Credential management No shared secrets to distribute — users authenticate with their own credentials Requires distributing and rotating Client ID and Client Secret

Use managed OAuth when you want non-browser clients to authenticate users the same way a browser would — the user logs in once, and the client receives an OAuth token to make requests on their behalf.

Use service tokens when no human is involved and you need a machine identity to access your application programmatically.