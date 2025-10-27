PhishGuard is a team of analysts that routinely inspects your email environment and responds to threats that come through your email inbox.

While Email security uses advanced technologies to protect your email inbox, PhishGuard offers an additional human component to protect your email environment against impersonation events, suspicious items, false negatives/false positives, and any new event that automated intelligent systems may miss due to a lack of context (for example, a compromised account activity).

PhishGuard only works on a post-delivery environment (only emails that have already landed in your email inbox are reviewed). As a result, PhishGuard analysts may perform a reclassification or auto-move based on their findings.

PhishGuard coordinates with the email detections team, allowing you to directly request immediate detection for specific items and implement custom detections unique to your needs. An example of this is requesting to block all PayPal traffic if you do not use PayPal for invoicing. This capability allows you to take ownership over the rules governing your email environment through PhishGuard's human intervention.

Additionally, PhishGuard analysts:

Use real-time threat data to identify malicious activity. Email-based threats are responded to rapidly, and immediately reported and documented.

Review every user and team submission so your security team can focus on more critical activites.

Help you detect and mitigate threats faster, reducing the time attacks have access to your network. This also helps reducing business impact, because it prevents data breaches, financial loss, and reputational damage.

To use PhishGuard:

Log in to Cloudflare One ↗ . Select Email security. Select PhishGuard.

The dashboard will display the following metrics:

ROI Calculator

Insider threat defense

Email threat hunting

Actions

API Status

Managed email security operations

Reports

ROI Calculator

Use the ROI Calculator to compare triage durations and hourly rates to calculate PhishGuard's return on investment.

The ROI Calculator displays:

Total aggregated saved number in USD dollars.

Triage duration: The amount of time in minutes spent triaging the message.

Hourly rate.

Insider threat defense

An insider threat ↗ is a risk to an organization's security stemming from someone associated with the organization. PhishGuard looks for threat actor groups.

Insider threat defense on the dashboard displays Insider leads and Insider reports generated. Insider leads displays the number of emails identified as potential insider threat email. Insider reports generated displays the number of reports created based on insider leads.

Email threat hunting

PhishGuard reviews suspicious and highly malicious activity in your email environment.

On the Cloudflare One dashboard, email threat hunting displays previously unknown phishing attacks.

Email threat hunting also gives you information on Threat leads generated and Total reposts generated.

Actions

Actions allows you to review the most common actions taken by the PhishGuard team, such as escalations, threat hunts, and moves.

API Status

API Status allows you to monitor and configure the current status of API message auto-moves and directory integrations.

Select Message moves to configure auto-moves. Select Directory integration to configure directories.

Managed email security operations

Managed email security operations allows you to review the results of phish submissions reviewed by the PhishGuard team.

It displays the following:

Total phish submissions

Tracked incidents

Median time to resolve

Resolved track incidents

Reports

Under Reports, you can review reports of threats discovered and resolved by the PhishGuard team.

If you select the three dots, you can: