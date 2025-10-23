 Skip to content
Smartsheet

This guide covers how to configure Smartsheet as a SAML application in Cloudflare Zero Trust.

Prerequisites

  • An identity provider configured in Cloudflare Zero Trust
  • Admin access to a Smartsheet Enterprise account
  • A domain verified in Smartsheet

1. Add a SaaS application to Cloudflare Zero Trust

  1. In Zero Trust, go to Access > Applications.
  2. Select Add an application > SaaS > Select.
  3. For Application, enter Smartsheet and select the corresponding textbox that appears.
  4. For the authentication protocol, select SAML.
  5. Select Add application.
  6. Fill in the following fields:
    • Entity ID: urn:amazon:cognito:sp:us-east-1_xww1cbP43
    • Assertion Consumer Service URL: https://saml.authn.smartsheet.com/saml2/idpresponse
    • Name ID format: Unique ID
  7. Copy the SAML Metadata endpoint.
  8. Configure Access policies for the application.
  9. Save the application.

2. Create and test a SAML SSO provider in Smartsheet

  1. In your Smartsheet Admin Center, go to Settings > Authentication > Add a SAML IdP.
  2. In Other IdP (Customize), select Configure.
  3. Select Next.
  4. Under XML URL, paste the SAML Metadata endpoint from application configuration in Cloudflare Zero Trust.
  5. Under Name SAML IdP, enter a name (for example, Cloudflare Access).
  6. Select Save & Next.
  7. Select Verify connection and sign in via Access. If validation is successful, you will see a SAML IdP Successfully Connected! message. Close the configuration verification page.
  8. Turn on I have successfully verified the connection.
  9. Select Save & Next.
  10. Under Assign domains to SAML IdP, select your desired domain.
  11. Select Save and Next and then Finish.