Access custom block pages

You can customize the block page that displays when users fail to authenticate to an Access application. Each application can have a different block page.

Gateway block page To customize the page that users see when they are blocked by a Gateway firewall policy, refer to Gateway block page.

Types of block pages

Cloudflare Access offers three different block page options:

Default : Displays a Cloudflare branded block page.

: Displays a Cloudflare branded block page. Custom Redirect URL - Redirects blocked requests to the specified URL. For example, you could redirect the user to a dynamic Access Denied page ↗ that fetches their identity and shows the exact reason they were blocked.

- Redirects blocked requests to the specified URL. For example, you could redirect the user to a dynamic Access Denied page that fetches their identity and shows the exact reason they were blocked. Custom Page Template - (Only available on Pay-as-you-go and Enterprise plans) Displays a custom HTML page hosted by Cloudflare.

Identity versus non-identity

You can display a different type of block page to users who fail an identity-based policy versus a non-identity policy.

Identity failure block page : Displays when the user is blocked by an identity-based Access policy (such as email, user group, or external evaluation rule), after logging in to their identity provider.

: Displays when the user is blocked by an identity-based Access policy (such as email, user group, or external evaluation rule), after logging in to their identity provider. Non-identity failure block page: Displays when the user is blocked by a non-identity Access policy (such as country, IP, or device posture). Cloudflare checks non-identity attributes before prompting the user to login.

Create a custom block page

Note Only available on Pay-as-you-go and Enterprise plans.

To create a custom block page for Access:

In Zero Trust ↗, go to Settings > Custom Pages. Find the Access Custom Pages setting and select Manage. Select Add a page template. Enter a unique name for the block page. In Type, select whether this is an identity or non-identity block page. In Custom HTML, enter the HTML code for your custom page. For example, <! doctype html > < html > < body > < h1 > Access denied. </ h1 > < p > To obtain access, contact your IT administrator. </ p > </ body > </ html > To check the appearance of your custom page, select Download and open the HTML file in a browser. Once you are satisfied with your custom page, select Save.

You can now select this block page when you configure an Access application.