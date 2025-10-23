This guide covers how to configure Jamf Pro ↗ as a SAML application in Cloudflare Zero Trust.

Prerequisites

An identity provider configured in Cloudflare Zero Trust

Admin access to a Jamf Pro account

1. Collect Jamf Pro information

In Jamf Pro, go to Settings > Systems > Single Sign-On > Edit. Copy the pre-populated URL in Entity ID. Paste the URL in a web browser to download the Jamf metadata file. Open the metadata.xml file in a text editor, and copy the values for Entity ID and Assertion Consumer Service.

2. Add a SaaS application to Cloudflare Zero Trust

In Zero Trust ↗ , go to Access > Applications. Select Add an application > SaaS. For Application, enter Jamf or Jamf Pro and select the corresponding textbox that appears. For the authentication protocol, select SAML. Select Add application. Fill in the following fields: Entity ID : Entity ID value from Jamf Pro metadata file.

: Entity ID value from Jamf Pro metadata file. Assertion Consumer Service URL : Assertion Consumer Service value from Jamf Pro metadata file.

: Assertion Consumer Service value from Jamf Pro metadata file. Name ID format: Email Copy the SAML Metadata endpoint. Configure Access policies for the application. Save the application.

3. Edit Access SAML Metadata

Paste the SAML Metadata endpoint from application configuration in Cloudflare Zero Trust into a browser. Copy the file and paste it into a text editor. Change WantAuthnRequestsSigned="true" to WantAuthnRequestsSigned="false" . Set the file extension as .xml and save.

4. Add a SAML SSO provider to Jamf Pro

In Jamf Pro, go to Settings > Single Sign-On > Edit. In Identity Provider menu, select Other. Label Other provider as Cloudflare . Fill in the following fields: Entity ID : Entity ID from Jamf Pro metadata file.

: Entity ID from Jamf Pro metadata file. Identity Provider Metadata Source : Select Metadata File and upload the .xml file from step 2. Edit Access SAML Metadata.

: Select and upload the file from step 2. Edit Access SAML Metadata. Identity Provider User Mapping : Name ID

: Name ID Jamf Pro User Mapping: Email Turn on Single Sign On.

Note The Failover Login URL located on this page can be used to log in if your SSO does not work.

5. Test the Integration

Log out of Jamf Pro and open an incognito browser window. Go to your Jamf Pro URL. You will be redirected to the Cloudflare Access login screen and prompted to sign in with your identity provider.