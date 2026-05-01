Speed tests allow administrators to remotely measure network performance from end-user devices running the Cloudflare One client. Each test runs from the client to Cloudflare's network edge and reports metrics for internet speed, latency, and network quality.

Speed tests help IT teams:

Objectively measure network performance with the Cloudflare One client turned on.

Identify performance bottlenecks affecting specific users, devices, or locations.

Respond to user reports of slow connectivity with concrete data.

Feature compatibility Feature availability All Cloudflare One plans Supported client modes Traffic and DNS mode

Traffic only mode Supported operating systems: System Support Windows ✅ macOS ✅ Linux ✅ iOS ❌ Android ❌ ChromeOS ❌

To run a speed test from a device:

In Zero Trust ↗ , go to Insights > Digital experience > Diagnostics. Select Run diagnostics. Search for a device by user email, device name, or device ID. Select the device, then select Device speed test.

The test runs in the background on the selected device. Results appear in the diagnostics view once the test completes.

Speed test metrics

Each speed test reports the following metrics:

Internet speed

Metric Description Download throughput The rate at which data is received by the device from Cloudflare's network edge, measured in Mbps. Upload throughput The rate at which data is sent from the device to Cloudflare's network edge, measured in Mbps.

Latency

Metric Description Download latency The round-trip time measured during an active download, reflecting latency under load. Upload latency The round-trip time measured during an active upload, reflecting latency under load. Unloaded latency The baseline round-trip time measured when no significant data transfer is occurring. This reflects the inherent latency of the connection. Jitter The variation in latency over time. High jitter can cause inconsistent performance in real-time applications.

Network quality score

Network quality scores estimate the end-user experience for common application types based on the measured speed and latency values.