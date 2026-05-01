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Speed test

Speed tests allow administrators to remotely measure network performance from end-user devices running the Cloudflare One client. Each test runs from the client to Cloudflare's network edge and reports metrics for internet speed, latency, and network quality.

Speed tests help IT teams:

  • Objectively measure network performance with the Cloudflare One client turned on.
  • Identify performance bottlenecks affecting specific users, devices, or locations.
  • Respond to user reports of slow connectivity with concrete data.

Feature compatibility

Feature availability

  • All Cloudflare One plans

Supported client modes

  • Traffic and DNS mode
  • Traffic only mode

Supported operating systems:

SystemSupport
Windows
macOS
Linux
iOS
Android
ChromeOS

To run a speed test from a device:

  1. In Zero Trust, go to Insights > Digital experience > Diagnostics.
  2. Select Run diagnostics.
  3. Search for a device by user email, device name, or device ID.
  4. Select the device, then select Device speed test.

The test runs in the background on the selected device. Results appear in the diagnostics view once the test completes.

Speed test metrics

Each speed test reports the following metrics:

Internet speed

MetricDescription
Download throughputThe rate at which data is received by the device from Cloudflare's network edge, measured in Mbps.
Upload throughputThe rate at which data is sent from the device to Cloudflare's network edge, measured in Mbps.

Latency

MetricDescription
Download latencyThe round-trip time measured during an active download, reflecting latency under load.
Upload latencyThe round-trip time measured during an active upload, reflecting latency under load.
Unloaded latencyThe baseline round-trip time measured when no significant data transfer is occurring. This reflects the inherent latency of the connection.
JitterThe variation in latency over time. High jitter can cause inconsistent performance in real-time applications.

Network quality score

Network quality scores estimate the end-user experience for common application types based on the measured speed and latency values.

ScoreDescription
Video streamingRates the connection quality for video streaming applications based on throughput and latency.
Video streamingEstimates the connection quality for video streaming applications based on throughput and latency.
Web chat / RTCEstimates the connection quality for real-time communication applications such as video calls and VoIP.