Switch between Zero Trust organizations

Feature availability WARP modes Zero Trust plans ↗ All modes All plans System Availability Minimum WARP version Windows ✅ 2024.1.159.0 macOS ✅ 2024.1.160.0 Linux ✅ 2024.2.62.0 iOS ✅ 1.7 Android ✅ 1.4 ChromeOS ✅ 1.4

In the Cloudflare One Client (formerly WARP), users can switch between multiple Zero Trust organizations (or other MDM parameters) that administrators specify in an MDM file. Common use cases include:

Allow IT security staff to switch between test and production environments.

Allow Managed Service Providers to support multiple customer accounts.

Allow users to switch between the default Cloudflare One Client ingress IPs and the Cloudflare China ingress IPs.

MDM file format

To enable multiple organizations, administrators need to modify their MDM file to take an array of configurations. Each configuration must include a display_name parameter that will be visible to users in the Cloudflare One Client GUI. Because display names are listed in the same order as they appear in the MDM file, we recommend putting the most used configurations at the top of the file. When a user opens the Cloudflare One Client for the first time, they will be prompted to log into the first configuration in the list.

An MDM file supports a maximum of 25 configurations. The following example includes three configurations.

XML

mdm.xml < dict > < key > configs </ key > < array > < dict > < key > organization </ key > < string > mycompany </ string > < key > display_name </ key > < string > Production environment </ string > </ dict > < dict > < key > organization </ key > < string > mycompany </ string > < key > override_api_endpoint </ key > < string > 203.0.113.0 </ string > < key > override_doh_endpoint </ key > < string > 203.0.113.0 </ string > < key > override_warp_endpoint </ key > < string > 203.0.113.0:0 </ string > < key > display_name </ key > < string > China employees </ string > </ dict > < dict > < key > organization </ key > < string > test-org </ string > < key > display_name </ key > < string > Test environment </ string > </ dict > </ array > </ dict >

plist

Download an example .plist file.

mobileconfig

Download an example .mobileconfig file.

Switch organizations in the Cloudflare One Client

To switch to a different organization as a user:

Windows, macOS, and Linux

iOS and Android Open the Cloudflare One client on your device. Go to Home. The Configuration dropdown will show the organizations that the admin has configured for your device. Version 2026.1 and earlier In the Cloudflare One Client, select the gear icon > Switch configurations. Open the Cloudflare One Agent app on your device. Go to Settings > Advanced > Switch configurations. The menu will show the organizations that the admin has configured for your device.

Select the configuration that you want to connect to. If prompted, complete the authentication steps required for the new organization. Your authentication information will be saved and you will be able to switch back and forth between configurations.

Note Only admins can add additional organizations to the client GUI. To connect to an organization that is not displayed in the GUI, manually log out1 of the old organization and enroll in the new organization.

Troubleshooting

When switching organizations or connecting for the first time, keep the following in mind: