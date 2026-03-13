Review recent changes to the Cloudflare One Client (formerly WARP).

A new Beta release for the macOS WARP client is now available on the beta releases downloads page.

This release contains minor fixes and introduces a brand new visual style for the client interface. The new Cloudflare One Client interface changes connectivity management from a toggle to a button and brings useful connectivity settings to the home screen. The redesign also introduces a collapsible navigation bar. When expanded, more client information can be accessed including connectivity, settings, and device profile information. If you have any feedback or questions, visit the Cloudflare Community forum and let us know.

Changes and improvements

Empty MDM files are now rejected instead of being incorrectly accepted as a single MDM config.

Fixed an issue in proxy mode where the client could become unresponsive due to upstream connection timeouts.

Fixed emergency disconnect state from a previous organization incorrectly persisting after switching organizations.

Consumer-only CLI commands are now clearly distinguished from Zero Trust commands.

Added detailed QUIC connection metrics to diagnostic logs for better troubleshooting.

Added monitoring for tunnel statistics collection timeouts.

Switched tunnel congestion control algorithm to Cubic for improved reliability across platforms.

Fixed initiating managed network detection checks when no network is available, which caused device profile flapping.

Known issues

The client may become stuck in a Connecting state. To resolve this issue, reconnect the client by selecting Disconnect and then Connect in the client user interface. Alternatively, change the client's operation mode.

state. To resolve this issue, reconnect the client by selecting and then in the client user interface. Alternatively, change the client's operation mode. The client may display an empty white screen upon the device waking from sleep. To resolve this issue, exit and then open the client to re-launch it.

Canceling login during a single MDM configuration setup results in an empty page with no way to resume authentication. To work around this issue, exit and relaunch the client.

A new Beta release for the Windows WARP client is now available on the beta releases downloads page.

This release contains minor fixes and introduces a brand new visual style for the client interface. The new Cloudflare One Client interface changes connectivity management from a toggle to a button and brings useful connectivity settings to the home screen. The redesign also introduces a collapsible navigation bar. When expanded, more client information can be accessed including connectivity, settings, and device profile information. If you have any feedback or questions, visit the Cloudflare Community forum and let us know.

Changes and improvements

Consumer-only CLI commands are now clearly distinguished from Zero Trust commands.

Added detailed QUIC connection metrics to diagnostic logs for better troubleshooting.

Added monitoring for tunnel statistics collection timeouts.

Switched tunnel congestion control algorithm to Cubic for improved reliability across platforms.

Fixed packet capture failing on tunnel interface when the tunnel interface is renamed by SCCM VPN boundary support.

Fixed unnecessary registration deletion caused by RDP connections in multi-user mode.

Fixed increased tunnel interface start-up time due to a race between duplicate address detection (DAD) and disabling NetBT.

Fixed tunnel failing to connect when the system DNS search list contains unexpected characters.

Empty MDM files are now rejected instead of being incorrectly accepted as a single MDM config.

Fixed an issue in proxy mode where the client could become unresponsive due to upstream connection timeouts.

Fixed emergency disconnect state from a previous organization incorrectly persisting after switching organizations.

Fixed initiating managed network detection checks when no network is available, which caused device profile flapping.

Known issues

The client may unexpectedly terminate during captive portal login. To work around this issue, use a web browser to authenticate with the captive portal and then re-launch the client.

An error indicating that Microsoft Edge can't read and write to its data directory may be displayed during captive portal login; this error is benign and can be dismissed.

The client may become stuck in a Connecting state. To resolve this issue, reconnect the client by selecting Disconnect and then Connect in the client user interface. Alternatively, change the client's operation mode.

state. To resolve this issue, reconnect the client by selecting and then in the client user interface. Alternatively, change the client's operation mode. The client may display an empty white screen upon the device waking from sleep. To resolve this issue, exit and then open the client to re-launch it.

Canceling login during a single MDM configuration setup results in an empty page with no way to resume authentication. To work around this issue, exit and relaunch the client.

For Windows 11 24H2 users, Microsoft has confirmed a regression that may lead to performance issues like mouse lag, audio cracking, or other slowdowns. Cloudflare recommends users experiencing these issues upgrade to a minimum Windows 11 24H2 version KB5062553 or higher for resolution.

Devices with KB5055523 installed may receive a warning about Win32/ClickFix.ABA being present in the installer. To resolve this false positive, update Microsoft Security Intelligence to version 1.429.19.0 or later. This warning will be omitted from future release notes. This Microsoft Security Intelligence update was released in May 2025.

being present in the installer. To resolve this false positive, update Microsoft Security Intelligence to version 1.429.19.0 or later. This warning will be omitted from future release notes. This Microsoft Security Intelligence update was released in May 2025. DNS resolution may be broken when the following conditions are all true: The client is in Secure Web Gateway without DNS filtering (tunnel-only) mode. A custom DNS server address is configured on the primary network adapter. The custom DNS server address on the primary network adapter is changed while the client is connected. To work around this issue, reconnect the client by selecting Disconnect and then Connect in the client user interface.



A new GA release for the Windows WARP client is now available on the stable releases downloads page.

This release contains minor fixes, improvements, and new features.

Changes and improvements

Improvements to multi-user mode. Fixed an issue where when switching from a pre-login registration to a user registration, Mobile Device Management (MDM) configuration association could be lost.

Added a new feature to manage NetBIOS over TCP/IP functionality on the Windows client. NetBIOS over TCP/IP on the Windows client is now disabled by default and can be enabled in device profile settings.

Fixed an issue causing failure of the local network exclusion feature when configured with a timeout of 0 .

. Improvement for the Windows client certificate posture check to ensure logged results are from checks that run once users log in.

Improvement for more accurate reporting of device colocation information in the Cloudflare One dashboard.

Fixed an issue where misconfigured DEX HTTP tests prevented new registrations.

Fixed an issue causing DNS requests to fail with clients in Traffic and DNS mode.

Improved service shutdown behavior in cases where the daemon is unresponsive.

Known issues

For Windows 11 24H2 users, Microsoft has confirmed a regression that may lead to performance issues like mouse lag, audio cracking, or other slowdowns. Cloudflare recommends users experiencing these issues upgrade to a minimum Windows 11 24H2 KB5062553 or higher for resolution.

Devices with KB5055523 installed may receive a warning about Win32/ClickFix.ABA being present in the installer. To resolve this false positive, update Microsoft Security Intelligence to version 1.429.19.0 or later.

DNS resolution may be broken when the following conditions are all true: WARP is in Secure Web Gateway without DNS filtering (tunnel-only) mode. A custom DNS server address is configured on the primary network adapter. The custom DNS server address on the primary network adapter is changed while WARP is connected. To work around this issue, reconnect the WARP client by toggling off and back on.



A new GA release for the macOS WARP client is now available on the stable releases downloads page.

This release contains minor fixes and improvements.

Changes and improvements

Fixed an issue causing failure of the local network exclusion feature when configured with a timeout of 0 .

. Improvement for more accurate reporting of device colocation information in the Cloudflare One dashboard.

Fixed an issue with DNS server configuration failures that caused tunnel connection delays.

Fixed an issue where misconfigured DEX HTTP tests prevented new registrations.

Fixed an issue causing DNS requests to fail with clients in Traffic and DNS mode.

A new GA release for the Linux WARP client is now available on the stable releases downloads page.

This release contains minor fixes and improvements.

WARP client version 2025.8.779.0 introduced an updated public key for Linux packages. The public key must be updated if it was installed before September 12, 2025 to ensure the repository remains functional after December 4, 2025. Instructions to make this update are available at pkg.cloudflareclient.com.

Changes and improvements

Fixed an issue causing failure of the local network exclusion feature when configured with a timeout of 0 .

. Improvement for more accurate reporting of device colocation information in the Cloudflare One dashboard.

Fixed an issue where misconfigured DEX HTTP tests prevented new registrations.

Fixed issues causing DNS requests to fail with clients in Traffic and DNS mode or DNS only mode.

A new Beta release for the Windows WARP client is now available on the beta releases downloads page.

This release contains minor fixes, improvements, and new features.

Changes and improvements

Improvements to multi-user mode. Fixed an issue where when switching from a pre-login registration to a user registration, Mobile Device Management (MDM) configuration association could be lost.

Added a new feature to manage NetBIOS over TCP/IP functionality on the Windows client. NetBIOS over TCP/IP on the Windows client is now disabled by default and can be enabled in device profile settings.

Fixed an issue causing failure of the local network exclusion feature when configured with a timeout of 0 .

. Improvement for the Windows client certificate posture check to ensure logged results are from checks that run once users log in.

Improvement for more accurate reporting of device colocation information in the Cloudflare One dashboard.

Known issues

For Windows 11 24H2 users, Microsoft has confirmed a regression that may lead to performance issues like mouse lag, audio cracking, or other slowdowns. Cloudflare recommends users experiencing these issues upgrade to a minimum Windows 11 24H2 KB5062553 or higher for resolution.

Devices with KB5055523 installed may receive a warning about Win32/ClickFix.ABA being present in the installer. To resolve this false positive, update Microsoft Security Intelligence to version 1.429.19.0 or later.

DNS resolution may be broken when the following conditions are all true: WARP is in Secure Web Gateway without DNS filtering (tunnel-only) mode. A custom DNS server address is configured on the primary network adapter. The custom DNS server address on the primary network adapter is changed while WARP is connected. To work around this issue, reconnect the WARP client by toggling off and back on.



A new Beta release for the macOS WARP client is now available on the beta releases downloads page.

This release contains minor fixes and improvements.

Changes and improvements

Fixed an issue causing failure of the local network exclusion feature when configured with a timeout of 0 .

. Improvement for more accurate reporting of device colocation information in the Cloudflare One dashboard.

A new GA release for the Windows WARP client is now available on the stable releases downloads page.

This release contains minor fixes, improvements, and new features. New features include the ability to manage WARP client connectivity for all devices in your fleet using an external signal, and a new WARP client device posture check for Antivirus.

Changes and improvements

Added a new feature to manage WARP client connectivity for all devices using an external signal. This feature allows administrators to send a global signal from an on-premises HTTPS endpoint that force disconnects or reconnects all WARP clients in an account based on configuration set on the endpoint.

Fixed an issue that caused occasional audio degradation and increased CPU usage on Windows by optimizing route configurations for large domain-based split tunnel rules.

The Local Domain Fallback feature has been fixed for devices running WARP client version 2025.4.929.0 and newer. Previously, these devices could experience failures with Local Domain Fallback unless a fallback server was explicitly configured. This configuration is no longer a requirement for the feature to function correctly.

Proxy mode now supports transparent HTTP proxying in addition to CONNECT-based proxying.

Fixed an issue where sending large messages to the daemon by Inter-Process Communication (IPC) could cause the daemon to fail and result in service interruptions.

Added support for a new WARP client device posture check for Antivirus. The check confirms the presence of an antivirus program on a Windows device with the option to check if the antivirus is up to date.

Known issues

For Windows 11 24H2 users, Microsoft has confirmed a regression that may lead to performance issues like mouse lag, audio cracking, or other slowdowns. Cloudflare recommends users experiencing these issues upgrade to a minimum Windows 11 24H2 KB5062553 or higher for resolution.

Devices with KB5055523 installed may receive a warning about Win32/ClickFix.ABA being present in the installer. To resolve this false positive, update Microsoft Security Intelligence to version 1.429.19.0 or later.

DNS resolution may be broken when the following conditions are all true: WARP is in Secure Web Gateway without DNS filtering (tunnel-only) mode. A custom DNS server address is configured on the primary network adapter. The custom DNS server address on the primary network adapter is changed while WARP is connected. To work around this issue, reconnect the WARP client by toggling off and back on.



A new GA release for the macOS WARP client is now available on the stable releases downloads page.

This release contains minor fixes, improvements, and new features, including the ability to manage WARP client connectivity for all devices in your fleet using an external signal.

Changes and improvements

The Local Domain Fallback feature has been fixed for devices running WARP client version 2025.4.929.0 and newer. Previously, these devices could experience failures with Local Domain Fallback unless a fallback server was explicitly configured. This configuration is no longer a requirement for the feature to function correctly.

Proxy mode now supports transparent HTTP proxying in addition to CONNECT-based proxying.

Added a new feature to manage WARP client connectivity for all devices using an external signal. This feature allows administrators to send a global signal from an on-premises HTTPS endpoint that force disconnects or reconnects all WARP clients in an account based on configuration set on the endpoint.

A new GA release for the Linux WARP client is now available on the stable releases downloads page.

This release contains minor fixes, improvements, and new features, including the ability to manage WARP client connectivity for all devices in your fleet using an external signal.

WARP client version 2025.8.779.0 introduced an updated public key for Linux packages. The public key must be updated if it was installed before September 12, 2025 to ensure the repository remains functional after December 4, 2025. Instructions to make this update are available at pkg.cloudflareclient.com.

Changes and improvements

The Local Domain Fallback feature has been fixed for devices running WARP client version 2025.4.929.0 and newer. Previously, these devices could experience failures with Local Domain Fallback unless a fallback server was explicitly configured. This configuration is no longer a requirement for the feature to function correctly.

Linux disk encryption posture check now supports non-filesystem encryption types like dm-crypt .

. Proxy mode now supports transparent HTTP proxying in addition to CONNECT-based proxying.

Fixed an issue where the GUI becomes unresponsive when the Re-Authenticate in browser button is clicked.

button is clicked. Added a new feature to manage WARP client connectivity for all devices using an external signal. This feature allows administrators to send a global signal from an on-premises HTTPS endpoint that force disconnects or reconnects all WARP clients in an account based on configuration set on the endpoint.

A new Beta release for the Windows WARP client is now available on the beta releases downloads page.

This release contains minor fixes and improvements.

Changes and improvements

The Local Domain Fallback feature has been fixed for devices running WARP client version 2025.4.929.0 and newer. Previously, these devices could experience failures with Local Domain Fallback unless a fallback server was explicitly configured. This configuration is no longer a requirement for the feature to function correctly.

Proxy mode now supports transparent HTTP proxying in addition to CONNECT-based proxying.

Fixed an issue where sending large messages to the WARP daemon by Inter-Process Communication (IPC) could cause WARP to crash and result in service interruptions.

Known issues

For Windows 11 24H2 users, Microsoft has confirmed a regression that may lead to performance issues like mouse lag, audio cracking, or other slowdowns. Cloudflare recommends users experiencing these issues upgrade to a minimum Windows 11 24H2 KB5062553 or higher for resolution.

Devices with KB5055523 installed may receive a warning about Win32/ClickFix.ABA being present in the installer. To resolve this false positive, update Microsoft Security Intelligence to version 1.429.19.0 or later.

DNS resolution may be broken when the following conditions are all true: WARP is in Secure Web Gateway without DNS filtering (tunnel-only) mode. A custom DNS server address is configured on the primary network adapter. The custom DNS server address on the primary network adapter is changed while WARP is connected. To work around this issue, reconnect the WARP client by toggling off and back on.



A new Beta release for the macOS WARP client is now available on the beta releases downloads page.

This release contains minor fixes and improvements.

Changes and improvements

The Local Domain Fallback feature has been fixed for devices running WARP client version 2025.4.929.0 and newer. Previously, these devices could experience failures with Local Domain Fallback unless a fallback server was explicitly configured. This configuration is no longer a requirement for the feature to function correctly.

Proxy mode now supports transparent HTTP proxying in addition to CONNECT-based proxying.

A new GA release for the Windows WARP client is now available on the stable releases downloads page.

This release contains minor fixes, improvements, and new features including Path Maximum Transmission Unit Discovery (PMTUD). When PMTUD is enabled, the client will dynamically adjust packet sizing to optimize connection performance. There is also a new connection status message in the GUI to inform users that the local network connection may be unstable. This will make it easier to diagnose connectivity issues.

Changes and improvements

Fixed an inconsistency with Global WARP override settings in multi-user environments when switching between users.

The GUI now displays the health of the tunnel and DNS connections by showing a connection status message when the network may be unstable. This will make it easier to diagnose connectivity issues.

Fixed an issue where deleting a registration was erroneously reported as having failed.

Path Maximum Transmission Unit Discovery (PMTUD) may now be used to discover the effective MTU of the connection. This allows the WARP client to improve connectivity optimized for each network. PMTUD is disabled by default. To enable it, refer to the PMTUD documentation.

Improvements for the OS version WARP client check. Windows Updated Build Revision (UBR) numbers can now be checked by the client to ensure devices have required security patches and features installed.

The WARP client now supports Windows 11 ARM-based machines. For information on known limitations, refer to the Known limitations page.

Known issues

For Windows 11 24H2 users, Microsoft has confirmed a regression that may lead to performance issues like mouse lag, audio cracking, or other slowdowns. Cloudflare recommends users experiencing these issues upgrade to a minimum Windows 11 24H2 KB5062553 or higher for resolution.

Devices using WARP client 2025.4.929.0 and up may experience Local Domain Fallback failures if a fallback server has not been configured. To configure a fallback server, refer to Route traffic to fallback server.

Devices with KB5055523 installed may receive a warning about Win32/ClickFix.ABA being present in the installer. To resolve this false positive, update Microsoft Security Intelligence to version 1.429.19.0 or later.

DNS resolution may be broken when the following conditions are all true: WARP is in Secure Web Gateway without DNS filtering (tunnel-only) mode. A custom DNS server address is configured on the primary network adapter. The custom DNS server address on the primary network adapter is changed while WARP is connected. To work around this issue, reconnect the WARP client by toggling off and back on.



A new GA release for the macOS WARP client is now available on the stable releases downloads page.

This release contains minor fixes, improvements, and new features including Path Maximum Transmission Unit Discovery (PMTUD). When PMTUD is enabled, the client will dynamically adjust packet sizing to optimize connection performance. There is also a new connection status message in the GUI to inform users that the local network connection may be unstable. This will make it easier to diagnose connectivity issues.

Changes and improvements

The GUI now displays the health of the tunnel and DNS connections by showing a connection status message when the network may be unstable. This will make it easier to diagnose connectivity issues.

Fixed an issue where deleting a registration was erroneously reported as having failed.

Path Maximum Transmission Unit Discovery (PMTUD) may now be used to discover the effective MTU of the connection. This allows the WARP client to improve connectivity optimized for each network. PMTUD is disabled by default. To enable it, refer to the PMTUD documentation.

Known issues

Devices using WARP client 2025.4.929.0 and up may experience Local Domain Fallback failures if a fallback server has not been configured. To configure a fallback server, refer to Route traffic to fallback server.

A new GA release for the Linux WARP client is now available on the stable releases downloads page.

This release contains minor fixes, improvements, and new features including Path Maximum Transmission Unit Discovery (PMTUD). When PMTUD is enabled, the client will dynamically adjust packet sizing to optimize connection performance. There is also a new connection status message in the GUI to inform users that the local network connection may be unstable. This will make it easier to diagnose connectivity issues.

WARP client version 2025.8.779.0 introduced an updated public key for Linux packages. The public key must be updated if it was installed before September 12, 2025 to ensure the repository remains functional after December 4, 2025. Instructions to make this update are available at pkg.cloudflareclient.com.

Changes and improvements

The GUI now displays the health of the tunnel and DNS connections by showing a connection status message when the network may be unstable. This will make it easier to diagnose connectivity issues.

Fixed an issue where deleting a registration was erroneously reported as having failed.

Path Maximum Transmission Unit Discovery (PMTUD) may now be used to discover the effective MTU of the connection. This allows the WARP client to improve connectivity optimized for each network. PMTUD is disabled by default. To enable it, refer to the PMTUD documentation.

A new Beta release for the Windows WARP client is now available on the beta releases downloads page.

This release contains minor fixes, improvements, and new features including Path Maximum Transmission Unit Discovery (PMTUD). With PMTUD enabled, the client will dynamically adjust packet sizing to optimize connection performance. There is also a new connection status message in the GUI to inform users that the local network connection may be unstable. This will make it easier to debug connectivity issues.

Changes and improvements

Improvements for Windows multi-user to maintain the Global WARP override state when switching between users.

The GUI now displays the health of the tunnel and DNS connections by showing a connection status message when the network may be unstable. This will make it easier to debug connectivity issues.

Deleting registrations no longer returns an error when succeeding.

Path Maximum Transmission Unit Discovery (PMTUD) is now used to discover the effective MTU of the connection. This allows the client to improve connection performance optimized for the current network.

Known issues

For Windows 11 24H2 users, Microsoft has confirmed a regression that may lead to performance issues like mouse lag, audio cracking, or other slowdowns. Cloudflare recommends users experiencing these issues upgrade to a minimum Windows 11 24H2 KB5062553 or higher for resolution.

Devices using WARP client 2025.4.929.0 and up may experience Local Domain Fallback failures if a fallback server has not been configured. To configure a fallback server, refer to Route traffic to fallback server.

Devices with KB5055523 installed may receive a warning about Win32/ClickFix.ABA being present in the installer. To resolve this false positive, update Microsoft Security Intelligence to version 1.429.19.0 or later.

DNS resolution may be broken when the following conditions are all true: WARP is in Secure Web Gateway without DNS filtering (tunnel-only) mode. A custom DNS server address is configured on the primary network adapter. The custom DNS server address on the primary network adapter is changed while WARP is connected. To work around this issue, reconnect the WARP client by toggling off and back on.



A new Beta release for the macOS WARP client is now available on the beta releases downloads page.

This release contains minor fixes, improvements, and new features including Path Maximum Transmission Unit Discovery (PMTUD). With PMTUD enabled, the client will dynamically adjust packet sizing to optimize connection performance. There is also a new connection status message in the GUI to inform users that the local network connection may be unstable. This will make it easier to debug connectivity issues.

Changes and improvements

The GUI now displays the health of the tunnel and DNS connections by showing a connection status message when the network may be unstable. This will make it easier to debug connectivity issues.

Deleting registrations no longer returns an error when succeeding.

Path Maximum Transmission Unit Discovery (PMTUD) is now used to discover the effective MTU of the connection. This allows the client to improve connection performance optimized for the current network.

Known issues

macOS Sequoia: Due to changes Apple introduced in macOS 15.0.x, the WARP client may not behave as expected. Cloudflare recommends the use of macOS 15.4 or later.

Devices using WARP client 2025.4.929.0 and up may experience Local Domain Fallback failures if a fallback server has not been configured. To configure a fallback server, refer to Route traffic to fallback server.

A new GA release for the Linux WARP client is now available on the stable releases downloads page.

This release contains significant fixes and improvements including an updated public key for Linux packages. The public key must be updated if it was installed before September 12, 2025 to ensure the repository remains functional after December 4, 2025. Instructions to make this update are available at pkg.cloudflareclient.com.

Changes and improvements

Proxy mode has been enhanced for even faster resolution. Proxy mode now supports SOCKS4, SOCK5, and HTTP CONNECT over an L4 tunnel with custom congestion control optimizations instead of the previous L3 tunnel to Cloudflare's network. This has more than doubled Proxy mode throughput in lab speed testing, by an order of magnitude in some cases.

The MASQUE protocol is now the only protocol that can use Proxy mode. If you previously configured a device profile to use Proxy mode with Wireguard, you will need to select a new WARP mode or switch to the MASQUE protocol. Otherwise, all devices matching the profile will lose connectivity.

Known issues

Devices using WARP client 2025.4.929.0 and up may experience Local Domain Fallback failures if a fallback server has not been configured. To configure a fallback server, refer to Route traffic to fallback server.

A new GA release for the Windows WARP client is now available on the stable releases downloads page.

This release contains significant fixes and improvements.

Changes and improvements

Proxy mode has been enhanced for even faster resolution. Proxy mode now supports SOCKS4, SOCK5, and HTTP CONNECT over an L4 tunnel with custom congestion control optimizations instead of the previous L3 tunnel to Cloudflare's network. This has more than doubled Proxy mode throughput in lab speed testing, by an order of magnitude in some cases.

The MASQUE protocol is now the only protocol that can use Proxy mode. If you previously configured a device profile to use Proxy mode with Wireguard, you will need to select a new WARP mode or switch to the MASQUE protocol. Otherwise, all devices matching the profile will lose connectivity.

Known issues

For Windows 11 24H2 users, Microsoft has confirmed a regression that may lead to performance issues like mouse lag, audio cracking, or other slowdowns. Cloudflare recommends users experiencing these issues upgrade to a minimum Windows 11 24H2 KB5062553 or higher for resolution.

Devices using WARP client 2025.4.929.0 and up may experience Local Domain Fallback failures if a fallback server has not been configured. To configure a fallback server, refer to Route traffic to fallback server.

Devices with KB5055523 installed may receive a warning about Win32/ClickFix.ABA being present in the installer. To resolve this false positive, update Microsoft Security Intelligence to version 1.429.19.0 or later.

DNS resolution may be broken when the following conditions are all true: WARP is in Secure Web Gateway without DNS filtering (tunnel-only) mode. A custom DNS server address is configured on the primary network adapter. The custom DNS server address on the primary network adapter is changed while WARP is connected. To work around this issue, reconnect the WARP client by toggling off and back on.



A new GA release for the macOS WARP client is now available on the stable releases downloads page.

This release contains significant fixes and improvements.

Changes and improvements

Proxy mode has been enhanced for even faster resolution. Proxy mode now supports SOCKS4, SOCK5, and HTTP CONNECT over an L4 tunnel with custom congestion control optimizations instead of the previous L3 tunnel to Cloudflare's network. This has more than doubled Proxy mode throughput in lab speed testing, by an order of magnitude in some cases.

The MASQUE protocol is now the only protocol that can use Proxy mode. If you previously configured a device profile to use Proxy mode with Wireguard, you will need to select a new WARP mode or switch to the MASQUE protocol. Otherwise, all devices matching the profile will lose connectivity.

Known issues

macOS Sequoia: Due to changes Apple introduced in macOS 15.0.x, the WARP client may not behave as expected. Cloudflare recommends the use of macOS 15.4 or later.

Devices using WARP client 2025.4.929.0 and up may experience Local Domain Fallback failures if a fallback server has not been configured. To configure a fallback server, refer to Route traffic to fallback server.

A new GA release for the Windows WARP client is now available on the stable releases downloads page.

This release contains minor fixes and improvements.

Changes and improvements

MASQUE is now the default tunnel protocol for all new WARP device profiles.

Improvement to limit idle connections in Gateway with DoH mode to avoid unnecessary resource usage that can lead to DoH requests not resolving.

Improvement to maintain TCP connections to reduce interruptions in long-lived connections such as RDP or SSH.

Improvements to maintain Global WARP override settings when switching between organizations.

Improvements to maintain client connectivity during network changes.

Known issues

For Windows 11 24H2 users, Microsoft has confirmed a regression that may lead to performance issues like mouse lag, audio cracking, or other slowdowns. Cloudflare recommends users experiencing these issues upgrade to a minimum Windows 11 24H2 KB5062553 or higher for resolution.

Devices using WARP client 2025.4.929.0 and up may experience Local Domain Fallback failures if a fallback server has not been configured. To configure a fallback server, refer to Route traffic to fallback server.

Devices with KB5055523 installed may receive a warning about Win32/ClickFix.ABA being present in the installer. To resolve this false positive, update Microsoft Security Intelligence to version 1.429.19.0 or later.

DNS resolution may be broken when the following conditions are all true: WARP is in Secure Web Gateway without DNS filtering (tunnel-only) mode. A custom DNS server address is configured on the primary network adapter. The custom DNS server address on the primary network adapter is changed while WARP is connected. To work around this issue, reconnect the WARP client by toggling off and back on.



A new GA release for the macOS WARP client is now available on the stable releases downloads page.

This release contains minor fixes and improvements.

Changes and improvements

Fixed a bug preventing the warp-diag captive-portal command from running successfully due to the client not parsing SSID on macOS.

command from running successfully due to the client not parsing SSID on macOS. Improvements to maintain Global WARP override settings when switching between organizations.

MASQUE is now the default tunnel protocol for all new WARP device profiles.

Improvement to limit idle connections in Gateway with DoH mode to avoid unnecessary resource usage that can lead to DoH requests not resolving.

Improvements to maintain client connectivity during network changes.

The WARP client now supports macOS Tahoe (version 26.0).

Known issues

macOS Sequoia: Due to changes Apple introduced in macOS 15.0.x, the WARP client may not behave as expected. Cloudflare recommends the use of macOS 15.4 or later.

Devices using WARP client 2025.4.929.0 and up may experience Local Domain Fallback failures if a fallback server has not been configured. To configure a fallback server, refer to Route traffic to fallback server.

A new GA release for the Linux WARP client is now available on the stable releases downloads page.

This release contains minor fixes and improvements including an updated public key for Linux packages. The public key must be updated if it was installed before September 12, 2025 to ensure the repository remains functional after December 4, 2025. Instructions to make this update are available at pkg.cloudflareclient.com.

Changes and improvements

MASQUE is now the default tunnel protocol for all new WARP device profiles.

Improvement to limit idle connections in Gateway with DoH mode to avoid unnecessary resource usage that can lead to DoH requests not resolving.

Improvements to maintain Global WARP override settings when switching between organizations.

Improvements to maintain client connectivity during network changes.

Known issues

Devices using WARP client 2025.4.929.0 and up may experience Local Domain Fallback failures if a fallback server has not been configured. To configure a fallback server, refer to Route traffic to fallback server.

A new Beta release for the Windows WARP client is now available on the beta releases downloads page.

This release contains minor fixes and improvements including enhancements to Proxy mode for even faster resolution. The MASQUE protocol is now the only protocol that can use Proxy mode. If you previously configured a device profile to use Proxy mode with Wireguard, you will need to select a new WARP mode or all devices matching the profile will lose connectivity.

Changes and improvements

Enhancements to Proxy mode for even faster resolution. The MASQUE protocol is now the only protocol that can use Proxy mode. If you previously configured a device profile to use Proxy mode with Wireguard, you will need to select a new WARP mode or all devices matching the profile will lose connectivity.

Improvement to keep TCP connections up the first time WARP connects on devices so that remote desktop sessions (such as RDP or SSH) continue to work.

Improvements to maintain Global WARP Override settings when switching between organization configurations.

The MASQUE protocol is now the default protocol for all new WARP device profiles.

Improvement to limit idle connections in DoH mode to avoid unnecessary resource usage that can lead to DoH requests not resolving.

Known issues

For Windows 11 24H2 users, Microsoft has confirmed a regression that may lead to performance issues like mouse lag, audio cracking, or other slowdowns. Cloudflare recommends users experiencing these issues upgrade to a minimum Windows 11 24H2 KB5062553 or higher for resolution.

Devices using WARP client 2025.4.929.0 and up may experience Local Domain Fallback failures if a fallback server has not been configured. To configure a fallback server, refer to Route traffic to fallback server.

Devices with KB5055523 installed may receive a warning about Win32/ClickFix.ABA being present in the installer. To resolve this false positive, update Microsoft Security Intelligence to version 1.429.19.0 or later.

DNS resolution may be broken when the following conditions are all true: WARP is in Secure Web Gateway without DNS filtering (tunnel-only) mode. A custom DNS server address is configured on the primary network adapter. The custom DNS server address on the primary network adapter is changed while WARP is connected. To work around this issue, reconnect the WARP client by toggling off and back on.



A new Beta release for the macOS WARP client is now available on the beta releases downloads page.

This release contains minor fixes and improvements including enhancements to Proxy mode for even faster resolution. The MASQUE protocol is now the only protocol that can use Proxy mode. If you previously configured a device profile to use Proxy mode with Wireguard, you will need to select a new WARP mode or all devices matching the profile will lose connectivity.

Changes and improvements

Enhancements to Proxy mode for even faster resolution. The MASQUE protocol is now the only protocol that can use Proxy mode. If you previously configured a device profile to use Proxy mode with Wireguard, you will need to select a new WARP mode or all devices matching the profile will lose connectivity.

Fixed a bug preventing the warp-diag captive-portal command from running successfully due to the client not parsing SSID on macOS.

command from running successfully due to the client not parsing SSID on macOS. Improvements to maintain Global WARP Override settings when switching between organization configurations.

The MASQUE protocol is now the default protocol for all new WARP device profiles.

Improvement to limit idle connections in DoH mode to avoid unnecessary resource usage that can lead to DoH requests not resolving.

Known issues

macOS Sequoia: Due to changes Apple introduced in macOS 15.0.x, the WARP client may not behave as expected. Cloudflare recommends the use of macOS 15.4 or later.

Devices using WARP client 2025.4.929.0 and up may experience Local Domain Fallback failures if a fallback server has not been configured. To configure a fallback server, refer to Route traffic to fallback server.

We're excited to share a new AI feature, the WARP diagnostic analyzer ↗, to help you troubleshoot and resolve WARP connectivity issues faster. This beta feature is now available in the Zero Trust dashboard ↗ to all users. The AI analyzer makes it easier for you to identify the root cause of client connectivity issues by parsing remote captures of WARP diagnostic logs. The WARP diagnostic analyzer provides a summary of impact that may be experienced on the device, lists notable events that may contribute to performance issues, and recommended troubleshooting steps and articles to help you resolve these issues. Refer to WARP diagnostics analyzer (beta) to learn more about how to maximize using the WARP diagnostic analyzer to troubleshoot the WARP client.

A new GA release for the Windows WARP client is now available on the stable releases downloads page.

This release contains a hotfix for pre-login for multi-user for the 2025.6.1135.0 release.

Changes and improvements

Fixes an issue where new pre-login registrations were not being properly created.

Known issues

For Windows 11 24H2 users, Microsoft has confirmed a regression that may lead to performance issues like mouse lag, audio cracking, or other slowdowns. Cloudflare recommends users experiencing these issues upgrade to a minimum Windows 11 24H2 KB5062553 or higher for resolution.

Devices using WARP client 2025.4.929.0 and up may experience Local Domain Fallback failures if a fallback server has not been configured. To configure a fallback server, refer to Route traffic to fallback server.

Devices with KB5055523 installed may receive a warning about Win32/ClickFix.ABA being present in the installer. To resolve this false positive, update Microsoft Security Intelligence to version 1.429.19.0 or later.

DNS resolution may be broken when the following conditions are all true: WARP is in Secure Web Gateway without DNS filtering (tunnel-only) mode. A custom DNS server address is configured on the primary network adapter. The custom DNS server address on the primary network adapter is changed while WARP is connected. To work around this issue, please reconnect the WARP client by toggling off and back on.



A new GA release for the Windows WARP client is now available on the stable releases downloads page.

This release contains minor fixes and improvements.

Changes and improvements

Improvements to better manage multi-user pre-login registrations.

Fixed an issue preventing devices from reaching split-tunneled traffic even when WARP was disconnected.

Fix to prevent WARP from re-enabling its firewall rules after a user-initiated disconnect.

Improvement for faster client connectivity on high-latency captive portal networks.

Fixed an issue where recursive CNAME records could cause intermittent WARP connectivity issues.

Known issues

For Windows 11 24H2 users, Microsoft has confirmed a regression that may lead to performance issues like mouse lag, audio cracking, or other slowdowns. Cloudflare recommends users experiencing these issues upgrade to a minimum Windows 11 24H2 version KB5062553 or higher for resolution.

Devices using WARP client 2025.4.929.0 and up may experience Local Domain Fallback failures if a fallback server has not been configured. To configure a fallback server, refer to Route traffic to fallback server.

Devices with KB5055523 installed may receive a warning about Win32/ClickFix.ABA being present in the installer. To resolve this false positive, update Microsoft Security Intelligence to version 1.429.19.0 or later.

DNS resolution may be broken when the following conditions are all true: WARP is in Secure Web Gateway without DNS filtering (tunnel-only) mode. A custom DNS server address is configured on the primary network adapter. The custom DNS server address on the primary network adapter is changed while WARP is connected. To work around this issue, reconnect the WARP client by toggling off and back on.



A new GA release for the macOS WARP client is now available on the stable releases downloads page.

This release contains minor fixes and improvements.

Changes and improvements

Fixed an issue preventing devices from reaching split-tunneled traffic even when WARP was disconnected.

Fix to prevent WARP from re-enabling its firewall rules after a user-initiated disconnect.

Improvement for faster client connectivity on high-latency captive portal networks.

Fixed an issue where recursive CNAME records could cause intermittent WARP connectivity issues.

Known issues

macOS Sequoia: Due to changes Apple introduced in macOS 15.0.x, the WARP client may not behave as expected. Cloudflare recommends the use of macOS 15.4 or later.

Devices using WARP client 2025.4.929.0 and up may experience Local Domain Fallback failures if a fallback server has not been configured. To configure a fallback server, refer to Route traffic to fallback server.

A new GA release for the Linux WARP client is now available on the stable releases downloads page.

This release contains minor fixes and improvements.

Changes and improvements

Fixed an issue preventing devices from reaching split-tunneled traffic even when WARP was disconnected.

Fix to prevent WARP from re-enabling its firewall rules after a user-initiated disconnect.

Improvement for faster client connectivity on high-latency captive portal networks.

Fixed an issue where recursive CNAME records could cause intermittent WARP connectivity issues.

Known issues

Devices using WARP client 2025.4.929.0 and up may experience Local Domain Fallback failures if a fallback server has not been configured. To configure a fallback server, refer to Route traffic to fallback server.

A new Beta release for the Windows WARP client is now available on the beta releases downloads page.

This release contains minor fixes and improvements.

Changes and improvements

Improvements to better manage multi-user pre-login registrations.

Fixed an issue preventing devices from reaching split-tunneled traffic even when WARP was disconnected.

Fix to prevent WARP from re-enabling its firewall rules after a user-initiated disconnect.

Improvement to managed network detection checks for faster switching between managed networks.

Known issues

For Windows 11 24H2 users, Microsoft has confirmed a regression that may lead to performance issues like mouse lag, audio cracking, or other slowdowns. Cloudflare recommends users experiencing these issues upgrade to a minimum Windows 11 24H2 version KB5062553 or higher for resolution.

Devices using WARP client 2025.4.929.0 and up may experience Local Domain Fallback failures if a fallback server has not been configured. To configure a fallback server, refer to Route traffic to fallback server.

Devices with KB5055523 installed may receive a warning about Win32/ClickFix.ABA being present in the installer. To resolve this false positive, update Microsoft Security Intelligence to version 1.429.19.0 or later.

DNS resolution may be broken when the following conditions are all true: WARP is in Secure Web Gateway without DNS filtering (tunnel-only) mode. A custom DNS server address is configured on the primary network adapter. The custom DNS server address on the primary network adapter is changed while WARP is connected. To work around this issue, reconnect the WARP client by toggling off and back on.



A new Beta release for the macOS WARP client is now available on the beta releases downloads page.

This release contains minor fixes and improvements.

Changes and improvements

Fixed an issue preventing devices from reaching split-tunneled traffic even when WARP was disconnected.

Fix to prevent WARP from re-enabling its firewall rules after a user-initiated disconnect.

Improvement to managed network detection checks for faster switching between managed networks.

Known issues

macOS Sequoia: Due to changes Apple introduced in macOS 15.0.x, the WARP client may not behave as expected. Cloudflare recommends the use of macOS 15.4 or later.

Devices using WARP client 2025.4.929.0 and up may experience Local Domain Fallback failures if a fallback server has not been configured. To configure a fallback server, refer to Route traffic to fallback server.

A new GA release for the Windows WARP client is now available on the stable releases downloads page.

This release contains minor fixes and improvements.

Changes and improvements

WARP proxy mode now uses the operating system's DNS settings. Changes made to system DNS settings while in proxy mode require the client to be turned off then back on to take effect.

Changes to the SCCM VPN boundary support feature to no longer restart the SMS Agent Host ( ccmexec.exe ) service.

) service. Fixed an issue affecting clients in Split Tunnel Include mode, where access to split-tunneled traffic was blocked after reconnecting the client.

Known issues

For Windows 11 24H2 users, Microsoft has confirmed a regression that may lead to performance issues like mouse lag, audio cracking, or other slowdowns. Cloudflare recommends users experiencing these issues upgrade to a minimum Windows 11 24H2 version KB5062553 or higher for resolution.

Devices using WARP client 2025.4.929.0 and up may experience Local Domain Fallback failures if a fallback server has not been configured. To configure a fallback server, refer to Route traffic to fallback server.

Devices with KB5055523 installed may receive a warning about Win32/ClickFix.ABA being present in the installer. To resolve this false positive, update Microsoft Security Intelligence to version 1.429.19.0 or later.

DNS resolution may be broken when the following conditions are all true: WARP is in Secure Web Gateway without DNS filtering (tunnel-only) mode. A custom DNS server address is configured on the primary network adapter. The custom DNS server address on the primary network adapter is changed while WARP is connected. To work around this issue, reconnect the WARP client by toggling off and back on.



A new GA release for the macOS WARP client is now available on the stable releases downloads page.

This release contains minor fixes and improvements.

Changes and improvements

WARP proxy mode now uses the operating system's DNS settings. Changes made to system DNS settings while in proxy mode require the client to be turned off then back on to take effect.

Fixed an issue affecting clients in Split Tunnel Include mode, where access to split-tunneled traffic was blocked after reconnecting the client.

For macOS deployments, the WARP client can now be managed using an mdm.xml file placed in /Library/Application Support/Cloudflare/mdm.xml . This new configuration option offers an alternative to the still supported method of deploying a managed plist through an MDM solution.

Known issues

macOS Sequoia: Due to changes Apple introduced in macOS 15.0.x, the WARP client may not behave as expected. Cloudflare recommends the use of macOS 15.4 or later.

Devices using WARP client 2025.4.929.0 and up may experience Local Domain Fallback failures if a fallback server has not been configured. To configure a fallback server, refer to Route traffic to fallback server.

A new GA release for the Linux WARP client is now available on the stable releases downloads page.

This release contains minor fixes and improvements.

Changes and improvements

WARP proxy mode now uses the operating system's DNS settings. Changes made to system DNS settings while in proxy mode require the client to be turned off then back on to take effect.

Fixed an issue affecting clients in Split Tunnel Include mode, where access to split-tunneled traffic was blocked after reconnecting the client.

Known issues

Devices using WARP client 2025.4.929.0 and up may experience Local Domain Fallback failures if a fallback server has not been configured. To configure a fallback server, refer to Route traffic to fallback server.

A new GA release for the Windows WARP client is now available on the stable releases downloads page.

This release contains improvements and new exciting features, including SCCM VPN boundary support and post-quantum cryptography. By tunneling your corporate network traffic over Cloudflare, you can now gain the immediate protection of post-quantum cryptography without needing to upgrade any of your individual corporate applications or systems.

Changes and improvements

Fixed a device registration issue that caused WARP connection failures when changing networks.

Captive portal improvements and fixes: Captive portal sign in notifications will now be sent through operating system notification services. Fix for firewall configuration issue affecting clients in DoH only mode.

Improved the connectivity status message in the client GUI.

Fixed a bug affecting clients in Gateway with DoH mode where the original DNS servers were not restored after disabling WARP.

The WARP client now applies post-quantum cryptography end-to-end on enabled devices accessing resources behind a Cloudflare Tunnel. This feature can be enabled by MDM.

Improvement to handle client configuration changes made by an MDM while WARP is not running.

Improvements for multi-user experience to better handle fast user switching and transitions from a pre-login to a logged-in state.

Added a WARP client device posture check for SAN attributes to the client certificate check.

Fixed an issue affecting Split Tunnel Include mode, where traffic outside the tunnel was blocked when switching between Wi-Fi and Ethernet networks.

Added SCCM VPN boundary support to device profile settings. With SCCM VPN boundary support enabled, operating systems will register WARP's local interface IP with the on-premise DNS server when reachable.

Fix for an issue causing WARP connectivity to fail without full system reboot.

Known issues

For Windows 11 24H2 users, Microsoft has confirmed a regression that may lead to performance issues like mouse lag, audio cracking, or other slowdowns. Cloudflare recommends users experiencing these issues upgrade to a minimum Windows 11 24H2 version KB5060829 or higher for resolution.

Devices with KB5055523 installed may receive a warning about Win32/ClickFix.ABA being present in the installer. To resolve this false positive, update Microsoft Security Intelligence to version 1.429.19.0 or later.

DNS resolution may be broken when the following conditions are all true: WARP is in Secure Web Gateway without DNS filtering (tunnel-only) mode. A custom DNS server address is configured on the primary network adapter. The custom DNS server address on the primary network adapter is changed while WARP is connected. To work around this issue, reconnect the WARP client by toggling off and back on.



A new GA release for the macOS WARP client is now available on the stable releases downloads page.

This release contains improvements and new exciting features, including post-quantum cryptography. By tunneling your corporate network traffic over Cloudflare, you can now gain the immediate protection of post-quantum cryptography without needing to upgrade any of your individual corporate applications or systems.

Changes and improvements

Fixed an issue where WARP sometimes failed to automatically relaunch after updating.

Fixed a device registration issue causing WARP connection failures when changing networks.

Captive portal improvements and fixes: Captive portal sign in notifications will now be sent through operating system notification services. Fix for firewall configuration issue affecting clients in DoH only mode.

Improved the connectivity status message in the client GUI.

The WARP client now applies post-quantum cryptography end-to-end on enabled devices accessing resources behind a Cloudflare Tunnel. This feature can be enabled by MDM.

Improvement to handle client configuration changes made by an MDM while WARP is not running.

Fixed an issue affecting Split Tunnel Include mode, where traffic outside the tunnel was blocked when switching between Wi-Fi and Ethernet networks.

Improvement for WARP connectivity issues on macOS due to the operating system not accepting DNS server configurations.

Added a WARP client device posture check for SAN attributes to the client certificate check.

Known issues

macOS Sequoia: Due to changes Apple introduced in macOS 15.0.x, the WARP client may not behave as expected. Cloudflare recommends the use of macOS 15.4 or later.

A new GA release for the Linux WARP client is now available on the stable releases downloads page.

This release contains improvements and new exciting features, including post-quantum cryptography. By tunneling your corporate network traffic over Cloudflare, you can now gain the immediate protection of post-quantum cryptography without needing to upgrade any of your individual corporate applications or systems.

Changes and improvements

Fixed a device registration issue causing WARP connection failures when changing networks.

Captive portal improvements and fixes: Captive portal sign in notifications will now be sent through operating system notification services. Fix for firewall configuration issue affecting clients in DoH only mode.

Improved the connectivity status message in the client GUI.

The WARP client now applies post-quantum cryptography end-to-end on enabled devices accessing resources behind a Cloudflare Tunnel. This feature can be enabled by MDM.

Improvement to handle client configuration changes made by MDM while WARP is not running.

Fixed an issue affecting Split Tunnel Include mode, where traffic outside the tunnel was blocked when switching between Wi-Fi and Ethernet networks.

Added a WARP client device posture check for SAN attributes to the client certificate check.

Known issues

Devices using WARP client 2025.4.929.0 and up may experience Local Domain Fallback failures if a fallback server has not been configured. To configure a fallback server, refer to Route traffic to fallback server.

A new GA release for the Android Cloudflare One Agent is now available in the Google Play Store ↗. This release contains improvements and new exciting features, including post-quantum cryptography. By tunneling your corporate network traffic over Cloudflare, you can now gain the immediate protection of post-quantum cryptography ↗ without needing to upgrade any of your individual corporate applications or systems.

Changes and improvements

QLogs are now disabled by default and can be enabled in the app by turning on Enable qlogs under Settings > Advanced > Diagnostics > Debug Logs . The QLog setting from previous releases will no longer be respected.

under > > > . The QLog setting from previous releases will no longer be respected. DNS over HTTPS traffic is now included in the WARP tunnel by default.

The WARP client now applies post-quantum cryptography ↗ end-to-end on enabled devices accessing resources behind a Cloudflare Tunnel. This feature can be enabled by MDM.

end-to-end on enabled devices accessing resources behind a Cloudflare Tunnel. This feature can be enabled by MDM. Fixed an issue that caused WARP connection failures on ChromeOS devices.

A new GA release for the iOS Cloudflare One Agent is now available in the iOS App Store ↗. This release contains improvements and new exciting features, including post-quantum cryptography. By tunneling your corporate network traffic over Cloudflare, you can now gain the immediate protection of post-quantum cryptography ↗ without needing to upgrade any of your individual corporate applications or systems.

Changes and improvements

QLogs are now disabled by default and can be enabled in the app by turning on Enable qlogs under Settings > Advanced > Diagnostics > Debug Logs . The QLog setting from previous releases will no longer be respected.

under > > > . The QLog setting from previous releases will no longer be respected. DNS over HTTPS traffic is now included in the WARP tunnel by default.

The WARP client now applies post-quantum cryptography ↗ end-to-end on enabled devices accessing resources behind a Cloudflare Tunnel. This feature can be enabled by MDM.

A new Beta release for the Windows WARP client is now available on the beta releases downloads page.

This release contains new improvements in addition to the features and improvements introduced in Beta client version 2025.5.735.1.

Changes and improvements

Improvement to better handle multi-user fast user switching.

Fix for an issue causing WARP connectivity to fail without full system reboot.

Known issues

Microsoft has confirmed a regression with Windows 11 starting around 24H2 that may cause performance issues for some users. These performance issues could manifest as mouse lag, audio cracking, or other slowdowns. A fix from Microsoft is expected in early July.

Devices with KB5055523 installed may receive a warning about Win32/ClickFix.ABA being present in the installer. To resolve this false positive, update Microsoft Security Intelligence to version 1.429.19.0 or later.

DNS resolution may be broken when the following conditions are all true: WARP is in Secure Web Gateway without DNS filtering (tunnel-only) mode. A custom DNS server address is configured on the primary network adapter. The custom DNS server address on the primary network adapter is changed while WARP is connected. To work around this issue, reconnect the WARP client by toggling off and back on.



A new Beta release for the macOS WARP client is now available on the beta releases downloads page.

This release contains new improvements in addition to the features and improvements introduced in Beta client version 2025.5.735.1.

Changes and improvements

Improvement for WARP connectivity issues on macOS due to the operating system not accepting DNS server configurations.

Known issues

macOS Sequoia: Due to changes Apple introduced in macOS 15.0.x, the WARP client may not behave as expected. Cloudflare recommends the use of macOS 15.4 or later.

A new Beta release for the Windows WARP client is now available on the beta releases downloads page.

This release contains improvements and new exciting features, including SCCM VPN boundary support and post-quantum cryptography. By tunneling your corporate network traffic over Cloudflare, you can now gain the immediate protection of post-quantum cryptography without needing to upgrade any of your individual corporate applications or systems.

Changes and improvements

Fixed a device registration issue causing WARP connection failures when changing networks.

Captive portal improvements including showing connectivity status in the client and sending system notifications for captive portal sign in.

Fixed a bug where in Gateway with DoH mode, connection to DNS servers was not automatically restored after reconnecting WARP.

The WARP client now applies post-quantum cryptography end-to-end on enabled devices accessing resources behind a Cloudflare Tunnel. This feature can be enabled by MDM.

Improvement to gracefully handle changes made by MDM while WARP is not running.

Improvement for multi-user mode to avoid unnecessary key rotations when transitioning from a pre-login to a logged-in state.

Added a WARP client device posture check for SAN attributes to the client certificate check.

Fixed an issue affecting Split Tunnel Include mode, where traffic outside the tunnel was blocked when switching between Wi-Fi and Ethernet networks.

Added SCCM VPN boundary support to device profile settings. With SCCM VPN boundary support enabled, operating systems will register WARP's local interface IP with the on-premise DNS server when reachable.

Known issues

Microsoft has confirmed a regression with Windows 11 starting around 24H2 that may cause performance issues for some users. These performance issues could manifest as mouse lag, audio cracking, or other slowdowns. A fix from Microsoft is expected in early July.

Devices with KB5055523 installed may receive a warning about Win32/ClickFix.ABA being present in the installer. To resolve this false positive, update Microsoft Security Intelligence to version 1.429.19.0 or later.

DNS resolution may be broken when the following conditions are all true: WARP is in Secure Web Gateway without DNS filtering (tunnel-only) mode. A custom DNS server address is configured on the primary network adapter. The custom DNS server address on the primary network adapter is changed while WARP is connected. To work around this issue, reconnect the WARP client by toggling off and back on.



A new Beta release for the macOS WARP client is now available on the beta releases downloads page.

This release contains improvements and new exciting features, including post-quantum cryptography. By tunneling your corporate network traffic over Cloudflare, you can now gain the immediate protection of post-quantum cryptography without needing to upgrade any of your individual corporate applications or systems.

Changes and improvements

Fixed an issue where the Cloudflare WARP application may not have automatically relaunched after an update.

Fixed a device registration issue causing WARP connection failures when changing networks.

Captive portal improvements including showing connectivity status in the client and sending system notifications for captive portal sign in.

The WARP client now applies post-quantum cryptography end-to-end on enabled devices accessing resources behind a Cloudflare Tunnel. This feature can be enabled by MDM.

Improvement to gracefully handle changes made by MDM while WARP is not running.

Fixed an issue affecting Split Tunnel Include mode, where traffic outside the tunnel was blocked when switching between Wi-Fi and Ethernet networks.

Known issues

macOS Sequoia: Due to changes Apple introduced in macOS 15.0.x, the WARP client may not behave as expected. Cloudflare recommends the use of macOS 15.4 or later.

A new GA release for the Windows WARP client is now available on the stable releases downloads page.

This release contains a hotfix for managed networks for the 2025.4.929.0 release.

Changes and improvements

Fixed an issue where it could take up to 3 minutes for the correct device profile to be applied in some circumstances. In the worst case, it should now only take up to 40 seconds. This will be improved further in a future release.

Known issues

DNS resolution may be broken when the following conditions are all true: WARP is in Secure Web Gateway without DNS filtering (tunnel-only) mode. A custom DNS server address is configured on the primary network adapter. The custom DNS server address on the primary network adapter is changed while WARP is connected. To work around this issue, reconnect the WARP client by toggling off and back on.

Microsoft has confirmed a regression with Windows 11 starting around 24H2 that may cause performance issues for some users. These performance issues could manifest as mouse lag, audio cracking, or other slowdowns. A fix from Microsoft is expected in early July.

Devices with KB5055523 installed may receive a warning about Win32/ClickFix.ABA being present in the installer. To resolve this false positive, update Microsoft Security Intelligence to version 1.429.19.0 or later.

A new GA release for the macOS WARP client is now available on the stable releases downloads page.

This release contains a hotfix for managed networks for the 2025.4.929.0 release.

Changes and improvements

Fixed an issue where it could take up to 3 minutes for the correct device profile to be applied in some circumstances. In the worst case, it should now only take up to 40 seconds. This will be improved further in a future release.

Known issues

macOS Sequoia: Due to changes Apple introduced in macOS 15.0.x, the WARP client may not behave as expected. Cloudflare recommends the use of macOS 15.4 or later.

A new GA release for the Linux WARP client is now available on the stable releases downloads page.

This release contains a hotfix for managed networks for the 2025.4.929.0 release.

Changes and improvements

Fixed an issue where it could take up to 3 minutes for the correct device profile to be applied in some circumstances. In the worst case, it should now only take up to 40 seconds. This will be improved further in a future release.

Known issues

Devices using WARP client 2025.4.929.0 and up may experience Local Domain Fallback failures if a fallback server has not been configured. To configure a fallback server, refer to Route traffic to fallback server.

A new GA release for the Windows WARP client is now available on the stable releases downloads page.

This release contains two significant changes all customers should be aware of:

All DNS traffic now flows inside the WARP tunnel. Customers are no longer required to configure their local firewall rules to allow our DoH IP addresses and domains. When using MASQUE, the connection will fall back to HTTP/2 (TCP) when we detect that HTTP/3 traffic is blocked. This allows for a much more reliable connection on some public WiFi networks.

Changes and improvements

Fixed an issue causing reconnection loops when captive portals are detected.

Fixed an issue that caused WARP client disk encryption posture checks to fail due to missing drive names.

Fixed an issue where managed network policies could incorrectly report network location beacons as missing.

Improved DEX test error reporting.

Fixed an issue where some parts of the WARP Client UI were missing in high contrast mode.

Fixed an issue causing client notifications to fail in IPv6 only environments which prevented the client from receiving configuration changes to settings like device profile.

Added a TCP fallback for the MASQUE tunnel protocol to improve connectivity on networks that block UDP or HTTP/3 specifically.

Added new IP addresses for tunnel connectivity checks. If your organization uses a firewall or other policies you will need to exempt these IPs.

DNS over HTTPS traffic is now included in the WARP tunnel by default.

Improved the error message displayed in the client GUI when the rate limit for entering an incorrect admin override code is met.

Improved handling of non-SLAAC IPv6 interface addresses for better connectivity in IPv6 only environments.

Fixed an issue where frequent network changes could cause WARP to become unresponsive.

Improvement for WARP to check if tunnel connectivity fails or times out at device wake before attempting to reconnect.

Fixed an issue causing WARP connection disruptions after network changes.

Known issues

DNS resolution may be broken when the following conditions are all true: WARP is in Secure Web Gateway without DNS filtering (tunnel-only) mode. A custom DNS server address is configured on the primary network adapter. The custom DNS server address on the primary network adapter is changed while WARP is connected. To work around this issue, reconnect the WARP client by toggling off and back on.

Microsoft has confirmed a regression with Windows 11 starting around 24H2 that may cause performance issues for some users. These performance issues could manifest as mouse lag, audio cracking, or other slowdowns. A fix from Microsoft is expected in early July.

Devices with KB5055523 installed may receive a warning about Win32/ClickFix.ABA being present in the installer. To resolve this false positive, update Microsoft Security Intelligence to version 1.429.19.0 or later.

A new GA release for the Linux WARP client is now available on the stable releases downloads page.

This release contains two significant changes all customers should be aware of:

All DNS traffic now flows inside the WARP tunnel. Customers are no longer required to configure their local firewall rules to allow our DoH IP addresses and domains. When using MASQUE, the connection will fall back to HTTP/2 (TCP) when we detect that HTTP/3 traffic is blocked. This allows for a much more reliable connection on some public WiFi networks.

Changes and improvements

Fixed an issue where the managed network policies could incorrectly report network location beacons as missing.

Improved DEX test error reporting.

Fixed an issue causing client notifications to fail in IPv6 only environments which prevented the client from receiving configuration changes to settings like device profile.

Added a TCP fallback for the MASQUE tunnel protocol to improve connectivity on networks that block UDP or HTTP/3 specifically.

Added new IP addresses for tunnel connectivity checks. If your organization uses a firewall or other policies you will need to exempt these IPs.

Fixed an issue where frequent network changes could cause WARP to become unresponsive.

DNS over HTTPS traffic is now included in the WARP tunnel by default.

Improvement for WARP to check if tunnel connectivity fails or times out at device wake before attempting to reconnect.

Fixed an issue causing WARP connection disruptions after network changes.

Known issues

Devices using WARP client 2025.4.929.0 and up may experience Local Domain Fallback failures if a fallback server has not been configured. To configure a fallback server, refer to Route traffic to fallback server.

A new GA release for the macOS WARP client is now available on the stable releases downloads page.

This release contains two significant changes all customers should be aware of:

All DNS traffic now flows inside the WARP tunnel. Customers are no longer required to configure their local firewall rules to allow our DoH IP addresses and domains. When using MASQUE, the connection will fall back to HTTP/2 (TCP) when we detect that HTTP/3 traffic is blocked. This allows for a much more reliable connection on some public WiFi networks.

Changes and improvements

Fixed an issue where the managed network policies could incorrectly report network location beacons as missing.

Improved DEX test error reporting.

Fixed an issue causing client notifications to fail in IPv6 only environments which prevented the client from receiving configuration changes to settings like device profile.

Improved captive portal detection.

Added a TCP fallback for the MASQUE tunnel protocol to improve connectivity on networks that block UDP or HTTP/3 specifically.

Added new IP addresses for tunnel connectivity checks. If your organization uses a firewall or other policies you will need to exempt these IPs.

DNS over HTTPS traffic is now included in the WARP tunnel by default.

Improved the error message displayed in the client GUI when the rate limit for entering an incorrect admin override code is met.

Improved handling of non-SLAAC IPv6 interface addresses for better connectivity in IPv6 only environments.

Fixed an issue where frequent network changes could cause WARP to become unresponsive.

Improvement for WARP to check if tunnel connectivity fails or times out at device wake before attempting to reconnect.

Fixed an issue causing WARP connection disruptions after network changes.

Known issues

macOS Sequoia: Due to changes Apple introduced in macOS 15.0.x, the WARP client may not behave as expected. Cloudflare recommends the use of macOS 15.4 or later.

A new Beta release for the Windows WARP client is now available on the beta releases downloads page.

Changes and improvements

Fixed an issue causing reconnection loops when captive portals are detected.

Fixed an issue that caused WARP client disk encryption posture checks to fail due to missing drive names.

Fixed an issue where managed network policies could incorrectly report network location beacons as missing.

Improved error reporting for DEX tests.

Improved WARP client UI high contrast mode.

Fixed an issue causing client notifications to fail in IPv6 only environments which prevented the client from receiving configuration changes to settings like device profile.

Added a TCP fallback for the MASQUE tunnel protocol to improve compatibility with networks on MASQUE.

Added new IP addresses for tunnel connectivity checks. If your organization uses a firewall or other policies you will need to exempt these IPs.

DNS over HTTPS traffic is now included in the WARP tunnel by default.

Improved the error message displayed in the client GUI when the rate limit for entering an incorrect admin override code is met.

Added a Collect Captive Portal Diag button in the client GUI to make it easier for users to collect captive portal debugging diagnostics.

Improved handling of non-SLAAC IPv6 interface addresses for better connectivity in IPv6 only environments.

Fixed an issue where frequent network changes could cause WARP to become unresponsive.

Known issues

DNS resolution may be broken when the following conditions are all true: WARP is in Secure Web Gateway without DNS filtering (tunnel-only) mode. A custom DNS server address is configured on the primary network adapter. The custom DNS server address on the primary network adapter is changed while WARP is connected. To work around this issue, reconnect the WARP client by toggling off and back on.



A new Beta release for the macOS WARP client is now available on the beta releases downloads page.

Changes and improvements

Fixed an issue where managed network policies could incorrectly report network location beacons as missing.

Improved DEX test error reporting.

Fixed an issue causing client notifications to fail in IPv6 only environments which prevented the client from receiving configuration changes to settings like device profile.

Improved captive portal detection.

Added a TCP fallback for the MASQUE tunnel protocol to improve compatibility with networks on MASQUE.

Added new IP addresses for tunnel connectivity checks. If your organization uses a firewall or other policies you will need to exempt these IPs.

DNS over HTTPS traffic is now included in the WARP tunnel by default.

Improved the error message displayed in the client GUI when the rate limit for entering an incorrect admin override code is met.

Added a Collect Captive Portal Diag button in the client GUI to make it easier for users to collect captive portal debugging diagnostics.

Improved handling of non-SLAAC IPv6 interface addresses for better connectivity in IPv6 only environments.

Fixed an issue where frequent network changes could cause WARP to become unresponsive.

Known issues

macOS Sequoia: Due to changes Apple introduced in macOS 15.0.x, the WARP client may not behave as expected. Cloudflare recommends the use of macOS 15.4 or later.

A new GA release for the Windows WARP client is now available on the stable releases downloads page.

This release contains a hotfix for captive portal detection for the 2025.2.600.0 release.

Changes and improvements

Fix to reduce the number of browser tabs opened during captive portal logins.

Known issues

DNS resolution may be broken when the following conditions are all true: WARP is in Secure Web Gateway without DNS filtering (tunnel-only) mode. A custom DNS server address is configured on the primary network adapter. The custom DNS server address on the primary network adapter is changed while WARP is connected. To work around this issue, reconnect the WARP client by toggling off and back on.



A new GA release for the macOS WARP client is now available on the stable releases downloads page.

This release contains a hotfix for captive portal detection and PF state tables for the 2025.2.600.0 release.

Changes and improvements

Fix to reduce the number of browser tabs opened during captive portal logins.

Improvement to exclude local DNS traffic entries from PF state table to reduce risk of connectivity issues from exceeding table capacity.

Known issues

macOS Sequoia: Due to changes Apple introduced in macOS 15.0.x, the WARP client may not behave as expected. Cloudflare recommends the use of macOS 15.4 or later.

A new GA release for the macOS WARP client is now available on the stable releases downloads page.

This release contains support for a new WARP setting, Global WARP override. It also includes significant improvements to our captive portal / public Wi-Fi detection logic. If you have experienced captive portal issues in the past, re-test and give this version a try.

Changes and improvements

Improved captive portal detection to make more public networks compatible and have faster detection.

Improved error messages shown in the app.

WARP tunnel protocol details can now be viewed using the warp-cli tunnel stats command.

command. Fixed an issue with device revocation and re-registration when switching configurations.

Added a new Global WARP override setting. This setting puts account administrators in control of disabling and enabling WARP across all devices registered to an account from the dashboard. Global WARP override is disabled by default.

Known issues

macOS Sequoia: Due to changes Apple introduced in macOS 15.0.x, the WARP client may not behave as expected. Cloudflare recommends the use of macOS 15.3 or later.

A new GA release for the Windows WARP client is now available on the stable releases downloads page.

This release contains support for a new WARP setting, Global WARP override. It also includes significant improvements to our captive portal / public Wi-Fi detection logic. If you have experienced captive portal issues in the past, re-test and give this version a try.

Changes and improvements

Improved captive portal detection to make more public networks compatible and have faster detection.

Improved error messages shown in the app.

Added the ability to control if the WARP interface IPs are registered with DNS servers or not.

Removed DNS logs view from the Windows client GUI. DNS logs can be viewed as part of warp-diag or by viewing the log file on the user's local directory.

or by viewing the log file on the user's local directory. Fixed an issue that would result in a user receiving multiple re-authentication requests when waking their device from sleep.

WARP tunnel protocol details can now be viewed using the warp-cli tunnel stats command.

command. Improvements to Windows multi-user including support for fast user switching. If you are interested in testing this feature, reach out to your Cloudflare account team.

Fixed an issue with device revocation and re-registration when switching configurations.

Fixed an issue where DEX tests would run during certain sleep states where the networking stack was not fully up. This would result in failures that would be ignored.

Added a new Global WARP override setting. This setting puts account administrators in control of disabling and enabling WARP across all devices registered to an account from the dashboard. Global WARP override is disabled by default.

Known issues

DNS resolution may be broken when the following conditions are all true: WARP is in Secure Web Gateway without DNS filtering (tunnel-only) mode. A custom DNS server address is configured on the primary network adapter. The custom DNS server address on the primary network adapter is changed while WARP is connected. To work around this issue, reconnect the WARP client by toggling off and back on.



A new GA release for the Linux WARP client is now available on the stable releases downloads page.

This release contains support for a new WARP setting, Global WARP override. It also includes significant improvements to our captive portal / public Wi-Fi detection logic. If you have experienced captive portal issues in the past, re-test and give this version a try.

Changes and improvements

Improved captive portal detection to make more public networks compatible and have faster detection.

WARP tunnel protocol details can now be viewed using the warp-cli tunnel stats command.

command. Fixed an issue with device revocation and re-registration when switching configurations.

Added a new Global WARP override setting. This setting puts account administrators in control of disabling and enabling WARP across all devices registered to an account from the dashboard. Global WARP override is disabled by default.

A new GA release for the Android Cloudflare One Agent is now available in the Google Play Store ↗. This release includes a new feature allowing team name insertion by URL during enrollment, as well as fixes and minor improvements.

Changes and improvements

Improved in-app error messages.

Improved mobile client login with support for team name insertion by URL.

Fixed an issue preventing admin split tunnel settings taking priority for traffic from certain applications.

A new GA release for the iOS Cloudflare One Agent is now available in the iOS App Store ↗. This release includes a new feature allowing team name insertion by URL during enrollment, as well as fixes and minor improvements.

Changes and improvements

Improved in-app error messages.

Improved mobile client login with support for team name insertion by URL.

Bug fixes and performance improvements.

Welcome to your new home for product updates on Cloudflare One.

Our new changelog lets you read about changes in much more depth, offering in-depth examples, images, code samples, and even gifs.

If you are looking for older product updates, refer to the following locations.