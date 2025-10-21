Private DNS
By default, all DNS requests on the user device are resolved by Cloudflare's public DNS resolver except for common top level domains used for local resolution (such as
localhost). You can connect an internal DNS resolver to Cloudflare and use it to resolve non-publicly routed domains.
To resolve private DNS queries:
-
Connect your private network with Cloudflare Tunnel.
-
Under Networks > Routes, verify that the IP address of your internal DNS resolver is included in the tunnel.
-
Route specific DNS queries to your internal DNS resolver using one of the following options:
- Create a Local Domain Fallback entry that points to the internal DNS resolver. For example, you can instruct the WARP client to resolve all requests for
myorg.privatecorpthrough an internal resolver at
10.0.0.25rather than attempting to resolve this publicly.
- Alternatively, create a resolver policy that points to the internal DNS resolver.
Resolver policies provide similar functionality to Local Domain Fallback but occur in Cloudflare Gateway rather than on the local device. This option is recommended if you want more granular control over private DNS resolution. For example, you can ensure that all users in a specific geography use the private DNS server closest to them, ensure that specific conditions are met before resolving private DNS traffic, and apply Gateway DNS policies to private DNS traffic.
- Create a Local Domain Fallback entry that points to the internal DNS resolver. For example, you can instruct the WARP client to resolve all requests for
-
Enable the Gateway proxy for TCP and UDP.
-
Finally, ensure that your tunnel uses QUIC as the default transport protocol. This will enable
cloudflaredto proxy UDP-based traffic which is required in most cases to resolve DNS queries.
The WARP client will now send DNS queries to your internal DNS resolver for resolution. To learn more, refer to How the WARP client handles DNS requests.
For testing, run a
dig command for the internal DNS service:
The
dig command will work because
myorg.privatecorp was configured above as a fallback domain. If you skip that step, you can still force
dig to use your private DNS resolver:
Both
dig commands will fail if the WARP client is disabled on your end user's device.
Use the following troubleshooting strategies if you are running into issues while configuring private DNS with Cloudflare Tunnel.
-
Ensure that
cloudflaredis connected to Cloudflare by visiting Networks > Tunnels in Zero Trust.
-
Ensure that
cloudflaredis running with the
quicprotocol (search for
Initial protocol quicin its logs).
-
Ensure that the machine where
cloudflaredis running is allowed to egress via UDP to port 7844 to talk out to Cloudflare.
-
Ensure that end-user devices are enrolled into WARP by visiting https://help.teams.cloudflare.com ↗.
-
Double-check the order of precedence for your Gateway network policies. Ensure that a more global Block or Allow policy will not supersede application-specific policies.
-
Check your Gateway network logs to see whether your UDP DNS resolutions are being allowed or blocked.
-
Ensure that your internal DNS resolver is available over a routable private IP address. You can check that by trying the
digcommand on your machine running
cloudflared.
-
Check your set up by using
dig ... +tcpto force the DNS resolution to use TCP instead of UDP.
